Touchstar : Notice of AGM and Posting of Accounts

31 May 2019
Touchstar plc
Posting of Annual Report & Accounts
The Board of Touchstar plc ((AIM:TST) 'Touchstar', the 'Company' or 'the Group'), announces that the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, have been posted to shareholders and are available on the Company's website www.touchstarplc.com.
For further information please contact:
|
Touchstar plc
|
Ian Martin
Mark Hardy
|
0161 8745050
0161 874 5050
|
WH Ireland - Nominated Adviser
|
Mike Coe/ Chris Savidge
|
0117 945 3472
Information on Touchstar plc can be seen at: www.touchstarplc.com
Disclaimer
TouchStar plc published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 08:43:14 UTC