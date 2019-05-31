Log in
TOUCHSTAR PLC
  Report  
Touchstar : Notice of AGM and Posting of Accounts

05/31/2019

31 May 2019

Touchstar plc

Posting of Annual Report & Accounts

The Board of Touchstar plc ((AIM:TST) 'Touchstar', the 'Company' or 'the Group'), announces that the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, have been posted to shareholders and are available on the Company's website www.touchstarplc.com.

For further information please contact:

Touchstar plc

Ian Martin

Mark Hardy

0161 8745050

0161 874 5050

WH Ireland - Nominated Adviser

Mike Coe/ Chris Savidge

0117 945 3472

Information on Touchstar plc can be seen at: www.touchstarplc.com

Disclaimer

TouchStar plc published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 08:43:14 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 7,86 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 2,97 M
Chart TOUCHSTAR PLC
Duration : Period :
Touchstar PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark William Hardy Group Managing Director, CEO & Executive Director
Ian Paul Martin Executive Chairman
John Leslie Christmas Non-Executive Director
Natasha M. Rourke Secretary
Michael Turner Manager-Group Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOUCHSTAR PLC4
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC35.89%47 567
HP INC-7.14%29 137
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE7.65%19 363
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC13.81%12 106
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED4.85%8 573
