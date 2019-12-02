Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Touchstar PLC       GB0002961224

TOUCHSTAR PLC
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Touchstar : Sale of Onboard and Director Resignation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 02:48am EST

2December 2019

Touchstar plc

(the 'Company', 'Touchstar' or the 'Group')

Sale of On-board division and Resignation of Director

Touchstar (AIM: TST), a company specialising in real time data capture and mobile computing solutions for the logistics and transportation sector, announces it has agreed the sale of the trade and assets of its non-core business, On-board Retail, to Jon Hall, a director of the Company, for a consideration of £10,000 payable in cash on completion plus 15% of the gross revenue of certain contracts between completion and the second anniversary of completion. In addition, the Company will be retaining deferred income received in respect of certain On-board contracts amounting to £75,000. Also pursuant to the deal it has been agreed that Jon Hall will stand down as a director with immediate effect.

The On-board business, previously sold and maintained software that facilitated the sales of in-flight duty-free, catering and ancillary products. Its value was fully written off in the Company's accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018. In the announcement of the Company's interim results in September it was reported that On-board was effectively a discontinuing activity and it has been in run off since.

For the year ended 31 December 2018 Onboard's contracts generated revenue of £695,000 and the business had direct and attributable costs of circa £800,000. Subsequently revenue has declined substantially with the current annual revenue derived from On-Board's contracts being £235,000 with over half this value being in respect of contracts using old legacy systems. The sale of On-Board is not expected to have any material impact on the future profitability or cash generation of the Group.

As the sale is to a director, the transaction constitutes a related party transaction for the purposes AIM Rule 13 for Companies. The independent directors, being all of the Company's directors save for Jon Hall, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, consider the terms of the transaction to be fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned.

Commenting Mark Hardy, Chief Executive, said 'The legacy On-Board business has been a challenge for the Group so we are delighted to be able to sell it and realise some value. Jon Hall has been with the Group for over 23years and on behalf of the Board I would like to record its thanks to Jon for his many years of loyal and valuable service and wish him well for the future'.

For further information, please contact:

Touchstar plc

Ian Martin

Mark Hardy

0161 874 5050

0161 874 5050

WH Ireland - Nominated Adviser

Mike Coe/ Chris Savidge

0117 945 3472

Disclaimer

TouchStar plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 07:46:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOUCHSTAR PLC
02:48aTOUCHSTAR : Sale of Onboard and Director Resignation
PU
05/31TOUCHSTAR : Notice of AGM and Posting of Accounts
PU
2018TOUCHSTAR : Results for the year ended 31 December 2017
PU
2018TOUCHSTAR : Notice of Results
PU
2018TOUCHSTAR : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018TOUCHSTAR : Result of General Meeting and Open Offer
PU
2018TOUCHSTAR : Placing and Open Offer
PU
2018TOUCHSTAR PLC : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.6 GBP for 7 existing shares
FA
2017TOUCHSTAR : Half-year Report
PU
2017TOUCHSTAR : Posting of accounts and notice of AGM
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Mark William Hardy Group Managing Director, CEO & Executive Director
Ian Paul Martin Executive Chairman
John Simpson Hall Director & Director-Research & Development
John Leslie Christmas Non-Executive Director
Natasha M. Rourke Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOUCHSTAR PLC0
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-0.78%35 138
HP INC.-1.86%29 757
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE19.83%20 484
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC54.65%15 679
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-3.54%7 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group