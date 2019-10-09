Touchstone Energy : Proxy Statement 0 10/09/2019 | 08:11pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES, INC. 5700 W. Plano Parkway, Suite 3600 Plano, Texas 75093 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD NOVEMBER 13, 2019 We hereby give notice that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. will be held on November 13, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. local time, at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, 6007 Legacy Drive, Plano, Texas 75024, for the following purposes: To elect five directors; To ratify the selection of Briggs & Veselka Co as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019; To approve a non-binding advisory resolution on executive compensation; To vote on whether advisory votes on executive compensation should occur every one, two or three years; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting. Under Nevada law, only stockholders of record on the record date, which is September 16, 2019, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment. It is important that your shares be represented at this meeting so that the presence of a quorum is assured. Your vote is important. Even if you plan to attend the meeting in person, please date and execute the enclosed proxy and return it promptly in the enclosed postage-paid envelope as soon as possible. If you attend the meeting, you may revoke your proxy and vote your shares in person. By Order of the Board of Directors, October 7, 2019 John A. Brda President, Chief Executive Officer and Director Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held November 13, 2019. The Proxy Statement, form of proxy card and Annual Report are available at: ir.torchlightenergy.com TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES, INC. 5700 W. Plano Parkway, Suite 3600 Plano, Texas 75093 PROXY STATEMENT INFORMATION CONCERNING THE ANNUAL MEETING Mailing and Solicitation. Proxies are being solicited on behalf of the Board of Directors of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. This Proxy Statement and accompanying form of proxy card will be sent on or about October 7, 2019 to stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The cost of the solicitation of proxies will be paid by us. The solicitation is to be made primarily by mail but may be supplemented by telephone calls and personal solicitation by our officers and other employees. Annual Report on Form 10-K. A copy of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, has been mailed with this Proxy Statement to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Proxies. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we request that you date and execute the enclosed proxy card and return it in the postage-paid return envelope. If your shares are held in "street name" through a brokerage or other institution, telephone and internet instructions are also provided on the proxy card you receive. A control number, located on the proxy card, is designed to verify your identity, allow you to vote your shares, and confirm that your voting instructions have been properly recorded. If your shares are registered in the name of a bank, broker, or other nominee, follow the proxy instructions on the form you receive from the nominee. The availability of telephone and internet proxy will depend on the nominee's proxy processes. Under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), brokers who hold shares in "street name" for customers are precluded from exercising voting discretion with respect to the approval of non-routine matters (so called "broker non-votes") where the beneficial owner has not given voting instructions. Effective July 1, 2009, the NYSE amended its rule regarding discretionary voting by brokers on uncontested elections of directors such that any investor who does not instruct the investor's broker on how to vote in an election of directors will cause the broker to be unable to vote that investor's shares on an election of directors. Previously, the broker could exercise its own discretion in determining how to vote the investor's shares even when the investor did not instruct the broker on how to vote. Accordingly, with respect to the election of directors (see Proposal 1), a broker is not entitled to vote the shares of common stock unless the beneficial owner has given instructions. Additionally, a broker is not entitled to vote uninstructed shares on matters relating to executive compensation, including the vote to approve a non-binding resolution on executive compensation (see Proposal 3) and the vote on how often the advisory votes on executive compensation should occur (see Proposal 4). With respect to the ratification of the appointment of Briggs & Veselka Co as our independent registered public accounting firm (see Proposal 2), a broker will have discretionary authority to vote the shares of our stock if the beneficial owner has not given instructions. Revocation of Proxies. The proxy may be revoked by the stockholder at any time before a vote is taken by notifying our President in writing at the address of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. given above; by executing a new proxy bearing a later date or by submitting a new proxy by telephone or internet; or by attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person. Voting in Accordance with Instructions. The shares represented by your properly completed proxy will be voted in accordance with your instructions marked on it. If you properly sign, date, and deliver to us your proxy but you mark no instructions on it, the shares represented by your proxy will be voted for the election of all of the director nominees as proposed (Proposal 1); for the ratification of Briggs & Veselka Co. as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2019 (Proposal 2); for approval of a non-binding resolution on executive compensation (Proposal 3); and for approval of the three-year option regarding how often the advisory votes on executive compensation should occur (Proposal 4). The Board of Directors is not aware of any other matters to be presented for action at the Annual Meeting, but if other matters are properly brought before the Annual Meeting, shares represented by properly completed proxies received by mail will be voted in accordance with the judgment of the persons named as proxies. 2 Quorum and Voting Rights. The presence in person or by proxy of a majority of the outstanding shares entitled to vote on the record date constitutes a quorum for purposes of voting on a particular matter and conducting business at the meeting. We currently have one class of stock issued and outstanding, common stock. Each share of common stock entitles its holder to one vote. Required Vote. A plurality of the shares present in person or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting will elect as directors the nominees proposed (Proposal 1). The affirmative vote of a majority of the shares entitled to vote, present in person or represented by proxy is required for: the ratification of Briggs & Veselka Co. as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2019 (Proposal 2) and for approval of a non-binding resolution on executive compensation (Proposal 3). A plurality of the shares present in person or represented by proxy will determine the stockholders' selection on the frequency of advisory resolutions on executive compensation (see Proposal 4). Abstentions and broker non-votes will be counted for purposes of determining the presence or absence of a quorum. Abstentions and broker non-votes will not be counted as having voted either for or against a proposal. Record Date. The close of business on September 16, 2019 has been fixed as the record date of the Annual Meeting, and only stockholders of record at that time will be entitled to vote. As of September 16, 2019, there were 73,515,792 shares of common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. No Dissenters' Rights. Under the Nevada Revised Statutes, stockholders are not entitled to dissenters' rights with respect to the matters to be voted on at the Annual Meeting. PROPOSAL 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS General Information Under our bylaws, the number of members of our Board of Directors is to be determined from time to time by resolution adopted by a majority of the Board of Directors or by the stockholders, but in no event will be less than one or more than 15. Each director is elected to hold office until the next annual or special meeting of stockholders and until such director's successor has been elected and qualified, or until his or her earlier resignation or removal. As of the date hereof, the Board of Directors consists of five members. The Board of Directors has approved and recommended to stockholders the election of five nominees to serve on the Board. The recommended nominees are John Brda, Gregory McCabe, Robert Lance Cook, Michael J. Graves and Alexandre Zyngier. All the nominees presently serve as members of our Board of Directors and are accordingly standing for re-election. There are no family relationships among any of our directors, nominees or executive officers. The persons named in the enclosed Proxy ("Proxy") have each been selected by the Board of Directors to serve as proxy and will vote the shares represented by valid proxies at the Annual Meeting and adjournments thereof. Unless otherwise instructed or unless authority to vote is withheld, the enclosed Proxy will be voted for the election of the nominees listed below. Each duly elected director will hold office until his successor shall have been elected and qualified. Although our Board of Directors does not contemplate that any of the nominees will be unable to serve, if such a situation arises prior to the Annual Meeting, the person named in the enclosed Proxy will vote for the election of such other person(s) as may be nominated by the Board of Directors. Information Regarding Nominees The names of the nominees for election to the Board, their principal occupations and certain other information follow: John A. Brda - age 54 - Mr. Brda has been our Chief Executive Officer since December 2014 and our Secretary and a member of the Board of Director since January 2012. He has been the Managing Member of Brda & Company, LLC since 2002, which provided consulting services to public companies-with a focus in the oil and gas sector-on investor relations, equity and debt financings, strategic business development and securities regulation matters, prior to him becoming President of the company. 3 We believe Mr. Brda is an excellent fit to our Board of Directors and management team based on his extensive experience in transaction negotiation and business development, particularly in the oil and gas sector as well as other non- related industries. We believe that his extensive network of industry professionals and finance firms will contribute to our success. Gregory McCabe - age 58 - Mr. McCabe has been a member of our Board of Directors since July 2016 and was appointed Chairman of the Board in October 2016. He is an experienced geologist who brings over 32 years of oil and gas experience to our company. He is a principal of numerous oil and gas focused entities including McCabe Petroleum Corporation, Manix Royalty, Masterson Royalty Fund and GMc Exploration. He has been the President of McCabe Petroleum Corporation from 1986 to the present. Mr. McCabe has been involved in numerous oil and gas ventures throughout his career and has a vast experience in technical evaluation, operations and acquisitions and divestitures. Mr. McCabe is also our largest stockholder and provided entry for us into our two largest assets, the Hazel Project in the Midland Basin and the Orogrande Project in Hudspeth County, Texas. We believe that Mr. McCabe's background in geology and his many years in the oil and gas industry compliments the Board of Directors. Robert Lance Cook - age 63 - Mr. Cook has been a member of our Board of Directors since February 2019. He is currently the Vice President of Production Operations of WellsX Corp., a position he has held since July 2018. WellsX provides hydraulic fracturing and related oilfield services. Additionally, he has been the Managing Partner of Metis Energy LLC since January 2017, which owns and operates oil and gas wells in Texas as well as holds proprietary intellectual properties. Prior to that, Mr. Cook worked for Shell Oil Company and its subsidiaries for over 36 years, retiring from the company in September 2016. He held numerous management and engineering positions for Shell, including most recently Chief Scientist for Wells and Production Technology and Chief Operations Officer for SWMS JV with Great Wall Drilling Company from January 2012 through the summer of 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Texas. We believe Mr. Cook's wide-ranging experience in operating exploration and production companies makes him an excellent fit to the Board of Directors. Michael J. Graves - age 51 - Mr. Graves has served on the Board of Directors since August 17, 2017. He is a Certified Public Accountant, and since 2005 he has been a managing shareholder of Fitch & Graves in Sioux City, Iowa, which provides accounting and tax, financial planning, consulting and investment services. Since 2008, he has also been a registered representative with Western Equity Group where he has worked in investment sales. He is also presently a shareholder in several businesses involved in residential construction and property rentals. Previously, he worked at Bill Markve & Associates, Gateway 2000 and Deloitte & Touche. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of South Dakota with a B.S. in Accounting. With Mr. Graves' extensive background in accounting and investment businesses, we believe his understanding of financial statements, business valuations, and general business performance are a valuable asset to the Board. Alexandre Zyngier - age 50 - Mr. Zyngier has served on our Board of Directors since June 2016. He has been the Managing Director of Batuta Advisors since founding it in August 2013. The firm pursues high return investment and advisory opportunities in the distressed and turnaround sectors. Mr. Zyngier has over 20 years of investment, strategy, and operating experience. He is currently a director of Atari SA, Applied Minerals, Inc, AudioEye Inc. and certain other private companies. Before starting Batuta Advisors, Mr. Zyngier was a portfolio manager at Alden Global Capital from February 2009 until August 2013, investing in public and private opportunities. He has also worked as a portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs & Co. and Deutsche Bank Co. Additionally, he was a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company and a technical brand manager at Procter & Gamble. Mr. Zyngier holds an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago and a BS in Chemical Engineering from UNICAMP in Brazil. We believe that Mr. Zyngier's investment experience and his experience in overseeing a broad range of companies will greatly benefit the Board of Directors. 4 On August 12, 2019, LootCrate Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware. Mr. Zyngier is an independent director of LootCrate, Inc. and oversaw the company's filing. OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" THE ELECTION OF THE NOMINEES LISTED ABOVE. Information Regarding Executive Officers Executive officers are appointed to serve at the discretion of the Board. These individuals are referred to collectively as our "named executive officers." Our named executive officers are as follows: Name Age Position(s) and Office(s) John A. Brda 54 President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director Roger N. Wurtele 73 Chief Financial Officer See "Information Regarding Nominees" above for biographical information of Mr. Brda. Roger N. Wurtele - Mr. Wurtele has served as our Chief Financial Officer since September 2013. He is a versatile, experienced finance executive that has served as Chief Financial Officer for several public and private companies. He has a broad range of experience in public accounting, corporate finance and executive management. Mr. Wurtele previously served as CFO of Xtreme Oil & Gas, Inc. from February 2010 to September 2013. From May 2013 to September 2013 he worked as a financial consultant for us. From November 2007 to January 2010, Mr. Wurtele served as CFO of Lang and Company LLC, a developer of commercial real estate projects. He graduated from the University of Nebraska and has been a Certified Public Accountant for 40 years. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE MATTERS Meetings of the Board All directors are expected to make every effort to attend meetings of the Board, meetings of any Board committees on which such director serves, and annual meetings of stockholders. The Board held 11 meetings during the year ended December 31, 2018. The Board of Directors also executed 10 written consents to action in lieu of a meeting during the year ended December 31, 2018, which consents were each approved unanimously. We currently have an Audit Committee, a Compensation Committee and a Nominating Committee. During 2018, the Audit Committee held four meetings, the Compensation Committee held no meetings and the Nominating Committee held one meeting. Of our current directors, during 2018, all attended no fewer than 75 percent of (i) the total number of meetings of the Board of Directors (including consents to action in lieu of a meeting) held during the period for which he has been a director, and (ii) the total number of meetings held by all committees of the Board on which he served during the periods that he served. All five of the then members of the Board of Directors attended the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Stockholder Communications with Directors Any stockholder desiring to contact the Board, or any specific director(s), may send written communications to: Board of Directors (Attention: (Name(s) of director(s), as applicable)), c/o President, 5700 W. Plano Parkway, Suite 3600, Plano, Texas 75093. Any communication so received will be processed and conveyed to the member(s) of the Board named in the communication or to the Board, as appropriate, except for junk mail, mass mailings, product or service complaints or inquiries, job inquiries, surveys, business solicitations or advertisements, or patently offensive or otherwise inappropriate material. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

