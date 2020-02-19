Touchstone Energy : Torchlight Provides Update on Its A25 #2 Vertical Test Well

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 /Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) ('Torchlight' or the 'Company'), today provided an update on its recent drilling and logging activity on the A25 #2 well in the Company's Orogrande Basin Project.

The well reached total depth at 7623 feet and encountered several conventional pay zones as well as drilling through the unconventional Wolfcamp, Penn, Barnett and Woodford zones. Torchlight previously had confirmation on the Wolfcamp and Penn formations but this is the first time the Company and its operator Maverick Operating have drilled through and confirmed the presence of the Barnett and Woodford formations directly on its lease. The Barnett and Woodford zones have been produced locally, just off Torchlight's lease line from vertical wells drilled by Trail Mountain years ago. The Trail Mountain wells tested at 43 barrels of oil per day and another at 1,000 mcfpd, confirming productivity from these zones. The Company believes the logs confirm that there are multiple targets to test on the A25 #2 well. Potential conventional zones were encountered in various Atoka and Morrow zones.

Mike Zebrowski, G and G Science lead on the project, stated, 'The A25 #2 is an important deep exploration well, which confirms the unconventional Barnett and Woodford near the center of Torchlight's 134,000 acres. The test encountered these zones at around 7,000 foot depth and significantly deeper than wells which produced oil and gas on tests to the East. These zones being deeper should provide added reservoir pressure and add a bit more thermal maturity resulting in good quality oil and gas. It is exciting to confirm that deeper and widespread zones with this well now provide four major zones of unconventional targets.'

