Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Touchstone Energy Inc    TAB   CA89156A1021

TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC

(TAB)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Touchstone Energy : WolfPenn Measured Production Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 08:16pm EST

Torchlight Energy Resources,

Inc.

Geoscience Report

Cactus A35 #1H

Penn Pay Cycle 4 Lateral wellbore

Technical Presentation

Michael Zebrowski Consulting LLC

Forward Looking Statement

  • This presentation of Torchlight Energy ("Torchlight" or "Company") contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, and goals, assumption of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be deemed "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as
    "may," "will," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "believe," "expect," "plan," "propose," "projected," "seek," or "anticipate," although not all forward-looking statements contain these or other identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: expected revenue, cash flow and earnings growth; estimates regarding oil and gas reserves, future oil and gas prices and present values of such reserves; strategies and timelines for growth of the Company's business; and projected capital expenditures. These statements are qualified by important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to locate and acquire suitable interests in oil and gas properties on terms acceptable to the Company; the Company's ability to obtain working capital as and when needed on terms acceptable to the Company; the ability to integrate, manage and operate acquired oil and gas properties; the ability of the Company to build and maintain a successful operations infrastructure and to retain key personnel; possible insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity; government regulations; lack of diversification; political risk, international instability and the related volatility in the prices of oil and/or natural gas; increased competition; stock volatility and illiquidity; the Company's potential failure or inability to implement fully its business plans or strategies; general economic conditions; and the risks and factors described from time to time in the Company's offerings, reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.
  • The information contained in this presentation is provided by the Company for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or an invitation to sell securities of Torchlight or other financial products. The information contained herein is not investment or financial product advice and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. The views, opinions and advice provided in this presentation reflect those of the individual presenters, and are provided for information purposes only. The presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, neither the Company nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this presentation.
  • Cautionary Note to Investors Concerning Oil and Gas Reserve Estimates: The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only "Proved" reserves that a company has demonstrated by actual production or conclusive formation tests to be economically and legally producible under existing economic and operating conditions. the company uses certain terms in this presentation such as "Probable" or "Possible" oil and gas reserves that are not recognized by the SEC and the Company cannot

2

Orogrande Project - NEW BASIN DISCOVERY

Asset Overview

  • 134,000 acres all under University Lands D&D Unit
  • TRCH has 72.5 % working interest, remaining WI owners will tag along with sale
  • 6 vertical test wells and 2 horizontal wells successfully drilled to date
    • First 2018 horizontal well drilled A 25 # 1H completed, shut in (Initial tests positive with 2.2 MMCFPD rate, sustained rate of 1.2MMCFPD)
    • Second horizontal 2019 A 35 # 1H drilled and completed in 2019. Successfully tested Oil and Gas from single frac stage
    • Optimizing Production Test Design - Oil and Gas
    • Deep Exploration Barnett/Woodford ; Drilled A 25 #2 in 2020 through the Woodford, cased hole, well is awaiting testing of several zones

Target Bench Characteristics

  • Oil and Gas expected - API 41 degrees ,GOR approximately 1100
  • Potential from Shallow Wolfcamp, Confirmed Penn
    Silt Package of over 600'
  • Pay zone depths - 3000' to 8000' with primary Unconventional Penn pay at 5300' to 5900'

3

Orogrande Project - Potential Formations

Potential Unconventional & Conventional Zones

Drill Depths

Wolfcamp Unconventional

3000' - 3600''

Penn Unconventional

4900-6000

  • Two Laterals: A 25 #1H, A 35 #1H

Strawn

4000 to 6000'

Atoka

4000 to 6500'

Mississippian Lime

4000 to 7000'

  • Devonian

Barnett /Woodford Unconventional

4500 to 8500'

Fusselman

4500 to 8500'

Montoya

4500 to 8500'

Bliss

5000 to 9000'

5

Stratigraphic Cross-Section Wolfcamp Pennsylvanian

Regional Seal

Blue & Green - Penn Pay

Comparison Well Log in Wolfcamp from Delaware Basin

This map integrating all the data shows the thickness of the Penn Interval on the Torchlight Energy Resources Acreage

Blue Colors Thickest Zones

Within this overall interval are 4-6 individual prospective zones for drilling Horizontal Wells

The Overall Interval Thickness ranges from 600-800 ft over most of the Acreage

Penn Isopach Map

C.I. = 10'

134,000 acres

Regional Petrophysical Cross-Section

Method of Resource Estimates

A39 #1

A11 #2

A11 #1

B19 #1

A25 #1H

A24 #1

Wolfcamp

Illustration of variable depths of wells and Well Log Coverage in project area

Log Calculations by Mike Mullen of Stimulation Petrophysics are combined with the geologic & geophysical mapping of the geological zones across the area to estimate hydrocarbon resources

Wolfcamp

29.04 OOIP

This interval of Penn Formation and deeper not drilled or logged in this well

Strawn, Atoka

  • deeper formations Not drilled

Wolfcamp

34.53 OOIP

This interval of Penn Formation and deeper not drilled or logged in this well

Strawn, Atoka

  • deeper formations Not drilled or logged

74.38 OOIP

Penn

48.89 OOIP

Only a partial log was obtained over Penn section. Mud log indicates additional pay in Penn. Deeper formations not drilled

This interval of Wolfcamp Formation not logged in this well

Penn

51.90 OOIP

Strawn, Atoka

  • deeper formations Not drilled

This interval of Wolfcamp Formation not logged in this well

Penn

21.04 OOIP

Strawn, Atoka

  • deeper formations Not drilled

This

interval of Wolfcamp Formation not logged in this well

Penn

49.66 OOIP

Strawn and Atoka depict oil pay

University Cactus A35 #1 Pilot

Cement Bond Log

Mud Log

OOIP, MMBOe/Sec

Volumetric Analysis

TOC, %

Thermal Maturity, RO%

Mineralogy

Depth

Acoustic Slowness

Porosity

Resistivity

Gamma Ray

Borehole Quality

Regional

Petrophysical Cross Section

Flattened on Penn A Shale

Torchlight Acreage Resource Evaluation

  • Stimulation Petrophysics completed the initial independent Resource Estimation and Geomechanics work to identify landing zones for horizontal wells. While still ongoing, initial reserve calculations indicate extremely favorable resource numbers as follows:
  • Potential Recoverable Reserves

Low Side estimated reserves:

2.3

Billion Barrels recoverable reserves

Mid Case estimated reserves:

3.7 Billion Barrels recoverable reserves

High Side estimated reserves:

5.0

Billion Barrels recoverable reserves

    • Multi Billion Barrel Project - Near Refinery and access to LNG
  • First, there was Wolfberry. Then came Wolfbone. Introducing...WOLFPENN!!!
    • Potential Landing Zones of 4-6+ in Wolfcamp Section
    • Potential Landing Zones similarly 4-6+ in Penn Section
    • Working on Barnett and Woodford Landing Zones
  • Additional conventional oil potential in Atoka and deeper formations are currently under evaluation

A25 #1H

Initial Short

Horizontal Test

Chart Title

2000

1000

0

0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000

-1000

Production Test A25 #1H Daily Totals

Pay Oil

Zone Zone

Flag Green

Cactus A 35 # 1H - Oil and Gas Rates

  • To date, Torchlight's peak 24-hour production rates are 15 BOPD and 110 MCFPD (33 BOEPD).
  • This was from a single Stage Frac - 100-foot interval
  • Equating this to a 10,000-foot lateral, the Cactus well can be extrapolated to make 1500 BOPD and 11 MMCFPD potentially, or combined 3,300
    BOEPD.
  • This type of well production has potential to be significantly better than most Midland Basin wells from a moderate depth of only 5700 feet.
  • Further production designs underway to further improve production rates

A 35 Flare and Oil Sample - 37 to 41 gravity

Cactus A35 #1 (Petrophysical Log)

Lateral A35 #1H wellbore stayed in zone

Equivalent to A35 #1 (5723' MD - 5725' MD)

Top of Penn Pay Cycle 4

Base of Penn Pay Cycle 4

Current Landing Position

Cactus A35 #1 (Petrophysical Log)

Lateral well bore landing zone

Cactus A35 #1H (AZM MD Lateral Logs)

GR depicts minor GR changes In Penn Pay Cycle 4 Zone

Cactus A35 #1H Reference Mud Log

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. - Project Overview

  • Orogrande Basin - 134,000 Acres Under Lease
  • Very Large Upside in Potential Hydrocarbon Resource (Recoverable)

Low Side Case

2.3 Billion Barrels

Median BTE Case of

3.7 Billion Barrels

High Side Case

5.0 Billion Barrels

  • 6 Pilot wells drilled for Technical Data Collection and 2 Short Horizontal Tests
  • A25 #1H Well is Horizontal and Productive - produced at 2.2 MMCFPD initially
  • A25 #2 Drilled to Woodford, cased and awaiting testing
  • A35 #1H Horizontal Well - Established Oil and Gas Production (33 BOEPD)
  • Unconventional and Conventional Reservoir Targets
  • Independent Petrophysical Evaluation by Stimulation Petrophysics
  • Independent Scoping Economics by Evolve Energy Services
  • Interpretation Project - Digital Database, Workstations to Show Potential Buyers
  • Scoping Economics depict each major zone makes significant NPV per well, which range from $4.6MM - $10.3MM (pre-tax)

Disclaimer

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 01:15:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC
08:16pTOUCHSTONE ENERGY : WolfPenn Measured Production Presentation
PU
02/26TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Torchlight to Host Conference Call and Webcast
PU
02/25TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Torchlight Announces Measured Oil and Gas Production From It..
PU
02/20TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Torchlight Extends Debt Maturity with Private Investor
PU
02/19TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Torchlight Provides Update on Its A25 #2 Vertical Test Well
PU
02/05TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Torchlight Provides Operational Update on Its Orogrande Basi..
PU
01/16TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Announces Closing of Under..
PU
01/14TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Torchlight Energy Prices $2.3 Million Underwritten Public Of..
PU
01/13TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)
PU
01/13TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Torchlight Energy Resources Announces Proposed Public Offeri..
PU
More news
Chart TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC
Duration : Period :
Touchstone Energy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC0.00%0
CNOOC LIMITED1.25%65 076
CONOCOPHILLIPS-21.31%55 322
EOG RESOURCES INC.-24.55%36 767
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-12.69%31 911
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-12.18%30 569
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group