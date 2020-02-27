Touchstone Energy : WolfPenn Measured Production Presentation
0
02/27/2020 | 08:16pm EST
Torchlight Energy Resources,
Inc.
Geoscience Report
Cactus A35 #1H
Penn Pay Cycle 4 Lateral wellbore
Technical Presentation
Michael Zebrowski Consulting LLC
Forward Looking Statement
This presentation of Torchlight Energy ("Torchlight" or "Company") contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, and goals, assumption of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be deemed "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as
"may," "will," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "believe," "expect," "plan," "propose," "projected," "seek," or "anticipate," although not all forward-looking statements contain these or other identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: expected revenue, cash flow and earnings growth; estimates regarding oil and gas reserves, future oil and gas prices and present values of such reserves; strategies and timelines for growth of the Company's business; and projected capital expenditures. These statements are qualified by important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to locate and acquire suitable interests in oil and gas properties on terms acceptable to the Company; the Company's ability to obtain working capital as and when needed on terms acceptable to the Company; the ability to integrate, manage and operate acquired oil and gas properties; the ability of the Company to build and maintain a successful operations infrastructure and to retain key personnel; possible insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity; government regulations; lack of diversification; political risk, international instability and the related volatility in the prices of oil and/or natural gas; increased competition; stock volatility and illiquidity; the Company's potential failure or inability to implement fully its business plans or strategies; general economic conditions; and the risks and factors described from time to time in the Company's offerings, reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.
The information contained in this presentation is provided by the Company for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or an invitation to sell securities of Torchlight or other financial products. The information contained herein is not investment or financial product advice and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. The views, opinions and advice provided in this presentation reflect those of the individual presenters, and are provided for information purposes only. The presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, neither the Company nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this presentation.
Cautionary Note to Investors Concerning Oil and Gas Reserve Estimates: The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only "Proved" reserves that a company has demonstrated by actual production or conclusive formation tests to be economically and legally producible under existing economic and operating conditions. the company uses certain terms in this presentation such as "Probable" or "Possible" oil and gas reserves that are not recognized by the SEC and the Company cannot
2
Orogrande Project - NEW BASIN DISCOVERY
Asset Overview
134,000 acres all under University Lands D&D Unit
TRCH has 72.5 % working interest, remaining WI owners will tag along with sale
6 vertical test wells and 2 horizontal wells successfully drilled to date
First 2018 horizontal well drilled A 25 # 1H completed, shut in (Initial tests positive with 2.2 MMCFPD rate, sustained rate of 1.2MMCFPD)
Second horizontal 2019 A 35 # 1H drilled and completed in 2019. Successfully tested Oil and Gas from single frac stage
Optimizing Production Test Design - Oil and Gas
Deep Exploration Barnett/Woodford ; Drilled A 25 #2 in 2020 through the Woodford, cased hole, well is awaiting testing of several zones
Target Bench Characteristics
Oil and Gas expected - API 41 degrees ,GOR approximately 1100
Potential from Shallow Wolfcamp, Confirmed Penn
Silt Package of over 600'
Pay zone depths - 3000' to 8000' with primary Unconventional Penn pay at 5300' to 5900'
Comparison Well Log in Wolfcamp from Delaware Basin
This map integrating all the data shows the thickness of the Penn Interval on the Torchlight Energy Resources Acreage
Blue Colors Thickest Zones
Within this overall interval are 4-6 individual prospective zones for drilling Horizontal Wells
The Overall Interval Thickness ranges from 600-800 ft over most of the Acreage
Penn Isopach Map
C.I. = 10'
134,000 acres
Regional Petrophysical Cross-Section
Method of Resource Estimates
A39 #1
A11 #2
A11 #1
B19 #1
A25 #1H
A24 #1
Wolfcamp
Illustration of variable depths of wells and Well Log Coverage in project area
Log Calculations by Mike Mullen of Stimulation Petrophysics are combined with the geologic & geophysical mapping of the geological zones across the area to estimate hydrocarbon resources
Wolfcamp
29.04 OOIP
This interval of Penn Formation and deeper not drilled or logged in this well
Strawn, Atoka
deeper formations Not drilled
Wolfcamp
34.53 OOIP
This interval of Penn Formation and deeper not drilled or logged in this well
Strawn, Atoka
deeper formations Not drilled or logged
74.38 OOIP
Penn
48.89 OOIP
Only a partial log was obtained over Penn section. Mud log indicates additional pay in Penn. Deeper formations not drilled
This interval of Wolfcamp Formation not logged in this well
Penn
51.90 OOIP
Strawn, Atoka
deeper formations Not drilled
This interval of Wolfcamp Formation not logged in this well
Penn
21.04 OOIP
Strawn, Atoka
deeper formations Not drilled
This
interval of Wolfcamp Formation not logged in this well
Penn
49.66 OOIP
Strawn and Atoka depict oil pay
University Cactus A35 #1 Pilot
Cement Bond Log
Mud Log
OOIP, MMBOe/Sec
Volumetric Analysis
TOC, %
Thermal Maturity, RO%
Mineralogy
Depth
Acoustic Slowness
Porosity
Resistivity
Gamma Ray
Borehole Quality
Regional
Petrophysical Cross Section
Flattened on Penn A Shale
Torchlight Acreage Resource Evaluation
Stimulation Petrophysics completed the initial independent Resource Estimation and Geomechanics work to identify landing zones for horizontal wells. While still ongoing, initial reserve calculations indicate extremely favorable resource numbers as follows:
Potential Recoverable Reserves
•
Low Side estimated reserves:
2.3
Billion Barrels recoverable reserves
•
Mid Case estimated reserves:
3.7 Billion Barrels recoverable reserves
•
High Side estimated reserves:
5.0
Billion Barrels recoverable reserves
Multi Billion Barrel Project - Near Refinery and access to LNG
First, there was Wolfberry. Then came Wolfbone. Introducing...WOLFPENN!!!
Potential Landing Zones of 4-6+ in Wolfcamp Section
Potential Landing Zones similarly 4-6+ in Penn Section
Working on Barnett and Woodford Landing Zones
Additional conventional oil potential in Atoka and deeper formations are currently under evaluation
A25 #1H
Initial Short
Horizontal Test
Chart Title
2000
1000
0
0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000
-1000
Production Test A25 #1H Daily Totals
Pay Oil
Zone Zone
Flag Green
Cactus A 35 # 1H - Oil and Gas Rates
To date, Torchlight's peak 24-hour production rates are 15 BOPD and 110 MCFPD (33 BOEPD).
This was from a single Stage Frac - 100-foot interval
Equating this to a 10,000-foot lateral, the Cactus well can be extrapolated to make 1500 BOPD and 11 MMCFPD potentially, or combined 3,300
BOEPD.
This type of well production has potential to be significantly better than most Midland Basin wells from a moderate depth of only 5700 feet.
Further production designs underway to further improve production rates
A 35 Flare and Oil Sample - 37 to 41 gravity
Cactus A35 #1 (Petrophysical Log)
Lateral A35 #1H wellbore stayed in zone
Equivalent to A35 #1 (5723' MD - 5725' MD)
Top of Penn Pay Cycle 4
Base of Penn Pay Cycle 4
Current Landing Position
Cactus A35 #1 (Petrophysical Log)
Lateral well bore landing zone
Cactus A35 #1H (AZM MD Lateral Logs)
GR depicts minor GR changes In Penn Pay Cycle 4 Zone
Cactus A35 #1H Reference Mud Log
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. - Project Overview
Orogrande Basin - 134,000 Acres Under Lease
Very Large Upside in Potential Hydrocarbon Resource (Recoverable)
•
Low Side Case
2.3 Billion Barrels
• Median BTE Case of
3.7 Billion Barrels
•
High Side Case
5.0 Billion Barrels
6 Pilot wells drilled for Technical Data Collection and 2 Short Horizontal Tests
A25 #1H Well is Horizontal and Productive - produced at 2.2 MMCFPD initially
A25 #2 Drilled to Woodford, cased and awaiting testing
A35 #1H Horizontal Well - Established Oil and Gas Production (33 BOEPD)
Unconventional and Conventional Reservoir Targets
Independent Petrophysical Evaluation by Stimulation Petrophysics
Independent Scoping Economics by Evolve Energy Services
Interpretation Project - Digital Database, Workstations to Show Potential Buyers
Scoping Economics depict each major zone makes significant NPV per well, which range from $4.6MM - $10.3MM (pre-tax)
