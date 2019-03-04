Touchstone Exploration : Employee Share Purchase Plan and Director / PDMR Purchases

EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN AND DIRECTOR / PDMR PURCHASES

Calgary, Alberta - March 4, 2019 - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX / LSE: TXP) announces the following purchases under its Employee Share Purchase Plan.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul R. Baay 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Touchstone Exploration Inc. b) LEI 2138008URBSUC1J24J73 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. CA89156L1085 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.215 18,244 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 01/03/2019 f) Place of the transaction Toronto Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Scott Budau 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Touchstone Exploration Inc. b) LEI 2138008URBSUC1J24J73 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. CA89156L1085 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.215 7,062 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 01/03/2019 f) Place of the transaction Toronto Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Shipka 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Touchstone Exploration Inc. b) LEI 2138008URBSUC1J24J73 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. CA89156L1085 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.215 14,124 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 01/03/2019 f) Place of the transaction Toronto Stock Exchange

