Touchstone Exploration : Employee Share Purchase Plan and Director / PDMR Purchases

EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN AND DIRECTOR / PDMR PURCHASES
Calgary, Alberta - March 4, 2019 - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX / LSE: TXP) announces the following purchases under its Employee Share Purchase Plan.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Paul R. Baay
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President and Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138008URBSUC1J24J73
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.
CA89156L1085
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee Share Purchase Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.215
18,244
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
01/03/2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Scott Budau
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138008URBSUC1J24J73
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.
CA89156L1085
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee Share Purchase Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.215
7,062
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
01/03/2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
2
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
James Shipka
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138008URBSUC1J24J73
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.
CA89156L1085
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee Share Purchase Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.215
14,124
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
01/03/2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information, please contact:
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officerwww.touchstoneexploration.com
Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487
3
Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)
Nominated Advisor: Edward Mansfield / Mark Percy / Daniel Bush Corporate Broking: Jerry Keen
Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090
GMP FirstEnergy (Joint Broker)
Jonathan Wright / Hugh Sanderson
Tel: +44 (0) 207 448 0200
Camarco (Financial PR)
Nick Hennis / Jane Glover / Billy Clegg
Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980
About Touchstone
Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and
Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".
4