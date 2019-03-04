Log in
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC

(TXP)
Touchstone Exploration : Employee Share Purchase Plan and Director / PDMR Purchases

03/04/2019

EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN AND DIRECTOR / PDMR PURCHASES

Calgary, Alberta - March 4, 2019 - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX / LSE: TXP) announces the following purchases under its Employee Share Purchase Plan.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul R. Baay

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President and Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

b)

LEI

2138008URBSUC1J24J73

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.

CA89156L1085

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee Share Purchase Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.215

18,244

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

01/03/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Toronto Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Scott Budau

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

b)

LEI

2138008URBSUC1J24J73

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.

CA89156L1085

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee Share Purchase Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.215

7,062

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

01/03/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Toronto Stock Exchange

2

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James Shipka

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

b)

LEI

2138008URBSUC1J24J73

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.

CA89156L1085

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee Share Purchase Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.215

14,124

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

01/03/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officerwww.touchstoneexploration.com

Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487

3

Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Nominated Advisor: Edward Mansfield / Mark Percy / Daniel Bush Corporate Broking: Jerry Keen

Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

GMP FirstEnergy (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Wright / Hugh Sanderson

Tel: +44 (0) 207 448 0200

Camarco (Financial PR)

Nick Hennis / Jane Glover / Billy Clegg

Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980

About Touchstone

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and

Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

4

Disclaimer

Touchstone Exploration Inc. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 18:04:09 UTC
