Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Touchstone Exploration Inc    TXP   CA89156L1085

TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC

(TXP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Touchstone Exploration : Employee Share Purchase Plan and Director / PDMR Purchases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN AND DIRECTOR / PDMR PURCHASES

Calgary, Alberta - June 5, 2019 - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX / LSE: TXP) announces the following purchases under its Employee Share Purchase Plan.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul R. Baay

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President and Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

b)

LEI

2138008URBSUC1J24J73

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

CA89156L1085

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee

Share Purchase Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.265

14,623

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

04/06/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Toronto Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Scott Budau

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

b)

LEI

2138008URBSUC1J24J73

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

CA89156L1085

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee

Share Purchase Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.265

5,660

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

04/06/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Toronto Stock Exchange

2

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James Shipka

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

b)

LEI

2138008URBSUC1J24J73

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

CA89156L1085

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee

Share Purchase Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.265

11,321

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

04/06/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487

Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

www.touchstoneexploration.com

3

Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Nominated Advisor: Edward Mansfield / Mark Percy / Daniel Bush

Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

Corporate Broking: Jerry Keen

GMP FirstEnergy (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Wright / Hugh Sanderson

Tel: +44 (0) 207 448 0200

Camarco (Financial PR)

Nick Hennis / Jane Glover / Billy Clegg

Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980

About Touchstone

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

4

Disclaimer

Touchstone Exploration Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 00:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC
05/16TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : reveals higher production and revenue for first quarter
AQ
05/14TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC : . - Online Investor Presentation and Q&A session
AQ
05/14TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : announces first quarter 2019 results
AQ
05/13TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Online Investor Presentation and Q&A Session
PU
05/03TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Employee Share Purchase Plan and Director / PDMR Purcha..
PU
04/02TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Announces Term Credit Facility Extension
AQ
04/01TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Announces Term Credit Facility Extension
AQ
03/28TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Swings to Profit on Higher Output, Oil Price
AQ
03/27TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Announces Year-End 2018 Results
AQ
03/25TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Notification of Major Shareholder
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 22,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0
EV / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 42,6 M
Chart TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC
Duration : Period :
Touchstone Exploration Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,47  CAD
Spread / Average Target 77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Raymond Baay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Wright Chairman
James Shipka Chief Operating Officer
Scott Budau Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth R. McKinnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC32.50%30
CNOOC LTD1.97%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.21%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-3.36%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-19.65%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.74%35 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About