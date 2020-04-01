Log in
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.

(TXP)
Touchstone Exploration : Exercise of Share Options

04/01/2020 | 11:31am EDT

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS AND SALE OF COMMON SHARES

CALGARY, ALBERTA (April 1, 2020) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") announces that on March 31, 2020, certain employees and directors exercised share options representing a total of 286,300 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares").

As part of this exercise of options, Non-Executive Director Thomas Valentine exercised share options representing 75,000 Common Shares at a price of C$0.33 per Common Share (approximately 18.9 pence per share). The share options were previously granted in 2015 in accordance with the Company's Share Option Plan. On March 31, 2020, Mr. Valentine sold 60,000 common shares at a price of C$0.46 per share (approximately 26.3 pence per share) on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Application has been made for the 286,300 new Common Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued share capital, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). These new Common Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on April 3, 2020. Immediately following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 183,489,395 Common Shares. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Thomas E. Valentine

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

b)

LEI

2138008URBSUC1J24J73

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

4

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Common Shares of no par value

Identification code

CA89156L1085

b)

Nature of the transaction

1.

Exercise of 75,000 share options

2. Sale of 60,000 common shares

c)

Prices and volumes

Prices

Volumes

1

18.9p each

75,000

2

26.3p each

60,000

d)

Aggregated information

1. Aggregated volume: 75,000 share options exercised

- Aggregated volume

Aggregated price: 18.9p each

Aggregated total: £14,175

- Price

2. Aggregated volume: 60,000 common shares

Aggregated price: 26.3p each

Aggregated total: £15,780

e)

Date of the transaction

1.

31 March 2020

2.

31 March 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

1.

Off market transaction

2.

Toronto Stock Exchange

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487

Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Nominated Advisor: Edward Mansfield / Daniel Bush / Michael McGloin

Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

Corporate Broking: Jerry Keen

Camarco (Financial PR)

Nick Hennis / Bill Clegg

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8330

Advisories

For reference purposes in this announcement, one British pound has been translated from Canadian dollars at a rate of 1.00 to 1.75.

2

Disclaimer

Touchstone Exploration Inc. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 15:30:02 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 43,2 M
EBIT 2020 5,95 M
Net income 2020 -6,56 M
Debt 2020 20,4 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,71x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
EV / Sales2021 1,17x
Capitalization 87,9 M
Chart TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Touchstone Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,05  CAD
Last Close Price 0,48  CAD
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target 97,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Raymond Baay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Wright Chairman
James Shipka Chief Operating Officer
Scott Budau Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth R. McKinnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.17.07%62
CNOOC LIMITED5.58%46 828
CONOCOPHILLIPS-52.64%33 167
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-57.12%20 907
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-54.17%16 037
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-53.66%11 625
