Touchstone Exploration : Exercise of Share Options

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS AND SALE OF COMMON SHARES

CALGARY, ALBERTA (April 1, 2020) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") announces that on March 31, 2020, certain employees and directors exercised share options representing a total of 286,300 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares").

As part of this exercise of options, Non-Executive Director Thomas Valentine exercised share options representing 75,000 Common Shares at a price of C$0.33 per Common Share (approximately 18.9 pence per share). The share options were previously granted in 2015 in accordance with the Company's Share Option Plan. On March 31, 2020, Mr. Valentine sold 60,000 common shares at a price of C$0.46 per share (approximately 26.3 pence per share) on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Application has been made for the 286,300 new Common Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued share capital, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). These new Common Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on April 3, 2020. Immediately following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 183,489,395 Common Shares. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.