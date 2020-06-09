Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Touchstone Exploration Inc.    TXP   CA89156L1085

TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.

(TXP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/09
0.9 CAD   0.00%
11:53aTOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Exercise of Share Options
PU
06/05TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC : . - Exercise of Share Options
AQ
06/04TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Exercise of Share Options
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Touchstone Exploration : Exercise of Share Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 11:53am EDT

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS AND ISSUE OF EQUITY

CALGARY, ALBERTA (June 8, 2020) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") announces that on June 4, 2020, certain employees exercised share options representing a total of 131,400 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares").

Application has been made for the 131,400 new Common Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued share capital, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"), which is expected on June 12, 2020. Immediately following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 183,772,995 Common Shares. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487

Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Join Broker)

Nominated Advisor: Edward Mansfield / Daniel Bush / Michael McGloin

Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

Corporate Broking: Jerry Keen

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

Adam James / Thomas Diehl

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Nick Hennis / Billy Clegg

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8330

Disclaimer

Touchstone Exploration Inc. published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 15:52:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC
11:53aTOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Exercise of Share Options
PU
06/05TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC : . - Exercise of Share Options
AQ
06/04TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Exercise of Share Options
PU
06/03TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Announces Approval of Resolutions at Annual General Mee..
PU
06/03TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Announces Approval of Resolutions at Annual General Mee..
AQ
05/27TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : - exercise of share options and issue of equity
AQ
05/27TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Enters into Escrow Arrangements for US$20 Million Term ..
AQ
05/26TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Exercise of Share Options
PU
05/14TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results and Operational Up..
AQ
05/07TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC : . - Appointment of Joint Broker
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21,6 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Net income 2020 -12,4 M -9,23 M -9,23 M
Net Debt 2020 20,1 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,44x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 165 M 123 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,60x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Touchstone Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,05 CAD
Last Close Price 0,90 CAD
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Raymond Baay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Wright Chairman
James Shipka Chief Operating Officer
Scott Budau Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth R. McKinnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.119.51%123
CNOOC LIMITED-26.31%54 901
CONOCOPHILLIPS-22.64%53 954
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-25.85%36 151
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-30.36%25 806
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-49.55%21 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group