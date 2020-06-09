Touchstone Exploration : Exercise of Share Options

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS AND ISSUE OF EQUITY

CALGARY, ALBERTA (June 8, 2020) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") announces that on June 4, 2020, certain employees exercised share options representing a total of 131,400 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares").

Application has been made for the 131,400 new Common Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued share capital, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"), which is expected on June 12, 2020. Immediately following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 183,772,995 Common Shares. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact: