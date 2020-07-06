Log in
Touchstone Exploration : Exercise of Share Options

07/06/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS AND SALE OF COMMON SHARES

CALGARY, ALBERTA (July 6, 2020) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") announces that a Non-Executive Director, Dr. Harrie Vredenburg, exercised share options representing a total of 80,000 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares") on June 29, 2020. Mr. Vredenburg's share options were exercised at a price of C$0.33 (approximately 19.5 pence) per Common Share. On July 3, 2020, Mr. Vredenburg sold 38,282 Common Shares at a weighted average price of C$0.90 (approximately 53.2 pence) per Common Share on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Application has been made for the 80,000 new Common Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued share capital, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"), which is expected on July 8, 2020. Immediately following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 184,161,095 Common Shares. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1 a)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Harrie Vredenburg

2 a)

Reason for the notification Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

b)

LEI

2138008URBSUC1J24J73

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of no par value

CA89156L1085

b)

Nature of the transaction

  • 1. Exercise of 80,000 share options

  • 2. Sale of 38,282 common shares

c)

Prices and volumes

Prices

Volumes

1 2

19.5p each 53.2p each

80,000 38,282

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

  • 1. Aggregated volume: 80,000 share options exercised Aggregated price: 19.5p each

    Aggregated total: £15,600

  • 2. Aggregated volume: 38,282 common shares Aggregated price: 53.2p each

    Aggregated total: £20,366

e)

Date of the transaction

  • 1. 29 June 2020

  • 2. 03 July 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

  • 1. Off market transaction

  • 2. Toronto Stock Exchange

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website atwww.touchstoneexploration.comor contact:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487

Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Join Broker)

Nominated Advisor: Edward Mansfield / Daniel Bush / Michael McGloin

Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

Corporate Broking: Jerry Keen

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

Adam James / Thomas Diehl

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Nick Hennis / Billy Clegg

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8330

Advisories

For reference purposes in this announcement, one British pound has been translated from Canadian dollars at a rate of 1.00 to 1.69.

2

Disclaimer

Touchstone Exploration Inc. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:07 UTC
