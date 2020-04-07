Touchstone Exploration : Grant of Share Options

CALGARY, ALBERTA (April 7, 2020) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") announces the grant of 2,611,000 share options on April 6, 2020 to its executive officers, non-executive directors and key employees in accordance with the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan. The annual grant was awarded to the following recipients:
Recipient
Number of share options
granted
Paul R. Baay, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
450,000
Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer
300,000
James Shipka, Chief Operating Officer
300,000
Kenneth R. McKinnon, Non-Executive Director
142,500
Peter Nicol, Non-Executive Director
132,500
Stanley T. Smith, Non-Executive Director
137,500
Thomas E. Valentine, Non-Executive Director
140,000
Dr. Harrie Vredenburg, Non-Executive Director
115,000
John D. Wright, Non-Executive Director
147,500
Employees
746,000
Total
2,611,000
The share options were issued with an exercise price of C$0.48 per common share, which was measured by reference to the five-day weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange to the close of trading on April 3, 2020. The share options have a five- year term and vest one third on each of the next three anniversaries of the grant date.
Following this grant, the Company has a total of 10,917,800 share options outstanding, representing 6.0% of the Company's outstanding common shares.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on the above transactions.
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
1.
Paul R. Baay
2.
Scott Budau
3.
James Shipka
a)
Name
4.
Kenneth R. McKinnon
5.
Peter Nicol
6.
Stanley T. Smith
7.
Thomas E. Valentine
8.
Dr. Harrie Vredenburg
9.
John D. Wright
2.
Reason for the notification
1.
Chief Executive Officer
2.
Chief Financial Officer
3.
Chief Operating Officer
4.
Non-Executive Director
a)
Position/status
5.
Non-Executive Director
6.
Non-Executive Director
7.
Non-Executive Director
8.
Non-Executive Director
9.
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
b)
LEI
2138008URBSUC1J24J73
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
Description of the financial
Options over common shares of no par value in the capital of
instrument, type of instrument
Touchstone Exploration Inc., each with an exercise price of
a)
C$0.48 and an expiry date of 5 April 2025.
Identification code
CA89156L1085
b)
Nature of the transactions
Grant of share options to executive directors/officers
