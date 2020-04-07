Touchstone Exploration : Grant of Share Options

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

CALGARY, ALBERTA (April 7, 2020) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") announces the grant of 2,611,000 share options on April 6, 2020 to its executive officers, non-executive directors and key employees in accordance with the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan. The annual grant was awarded to the following recipients:

Recipient Number of share options granted Paul R. Baay, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director 450,000 Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer 300,000 James Shipka, Chief Operating Officer 300,000 Kenneth R. McKinnon, Non-Executive Director 142,500 Peter Nicol, Non-Executive Director 132,500 Stanley T. Smith, Non-Executive Director 137,500 Thomas E. Valentine, Non-Executive Director 140,000 Dr. Harrie Vredenburg, Non-Executive Director 115,000 John D. Wright, Non-Executive Director 147,500 Employees 746,000 Total 2,611,000

The share options were issued with an exercise price of C$0.48 per common share, which was measured by reference to the five-day weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange to the close of trading on April 3, 2020. The share options have a five- year term and vest one third on each of the next three anniversaries of the grant date.

Following this grant, the Company has a total of 10,917,800 share options outstanding, representing 6.0% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on the above transactions.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

