TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.

(TXP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/07 10:44:43 am
0.55 CAD   +3.77%
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Grant of Share Options
PU
04/02TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC : . - Exercise of Share Options
AQ
04/01TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Exercise of Share Options
PU
Touchstone Exploration : Grant of Share Options

04/07/2020 | 10:33am EDT

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

CALGARY, ALBERTA (April 7, 2020) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") announces the grant of 2,611,000 share options on April 6, 2020 to its executive officers, non-executive directors and key employees in accordance with the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan. The annual grant was awarded to the following recipients:

Recipient

Number of share options

granted

Paul R. Baay, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

450,000

Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

300,000

James Shipka, Chief Operating Officer

300,000

Kenneth R. McKinnon, Non-Executive Director

142,500

Peter Nicol, Non-Executive Director

132,500

Stanley T. Smith, Non-Executive Director

137,500

Thomas E. Valentine, Non-Executive Director

140,000

Dr. Harrie Vredenburg, Non-Executive Director

115,000

John D. Wright, Non-Executive Director

147,500

Employees

746,000

Total

2,611,000

The share options were issued with an exercise price of C$0.48 per common share, which was measured by reference to the five-day weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange to the close of trading on April 3, 2020. The share options have a five- year term and vest one third on each of the next three anniversaries of the grant date.

Following this grant, the Company has a total of 10,917,800 share options outstanding, representing 6.0% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on the above transactions.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487

Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Nominated Advisor: Edward Mansfield / Daniel Bush / Michael McGloin

Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

Corporate Broking: Jerry Keen

Camarco (Financial PR)

Nick Hennis / Bill Clegg

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8330

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

1.

Paul R. Baay

2.

Scott Budau

3.

James Shipka

a)

Name

4.

Kenneth R. McKinnon

5.

Peter Nicol

6.

Stanley T. Smith

7.

Thomas E. Valentine

8.

Dr. Harrie Vredenburg

9.

John D. Wright

2.

Reason for the notification

1.

Chief Executive Officer

2.

Chief Financial Officer

3.

Chief Operating Officer

4.

Non-Executive Director

a)

Position/status

5.

Non-Executive Director

6.

Non-Executive Director

7.

Non-Executive Director

8.

Non-Executive Director

9.

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

b)

LEI

2138008URBSUC1J24J73

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

Description of the financial

Options over common shares of no par value in the capital of

instrument, type of instrument

Touchstone Exploration Inc., each with an exercise price of

a)

C$0.48 and an expiry date of 5 April 2025.

Identification code

CA89156L1085

b)

Nature of the transactions

Grant of share options to executive directors/officers

Effective price

Volumes

1.

Nil

450,000

2.

Nil

300,000

3.

Nil

300,000

c)

Prices and volumes

4.

Nil

142,500

5.

Nil

132,500

6.

Nil

137,500

7.

Nil

140,000

8.

Nil

115,000

9.

Nil

147,500

Aggregated information

Aggregate volumes

- Aggregated volume

1.

450,000

2.

300,000

3.

300,000

d)

4.

142,500

5.

132,500

6.

137,500

7.

140,000

8.

115,000

9.

147,500

2

- Price

Aggregate prices

1.

Nil

2.

Nil

3.

Nil

4.

Nil

5.

Nil

6.

Nil

7.

Nil

8.

Nil

9.

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

6 April 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

3

Disclaimer

Touchstone Exploration Inc. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 14:32:08 UTC
