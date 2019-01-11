Touchstone Exploration : Online Investor Presentation and Q&A Session

11 January 2019

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

("Touchstone" or the "Company")

Online Investor Presentation and Q&A session

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSX / LSE: TXP), an oil and gas exploration and production company active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, will be holding a live online investor presentation and Q&A session for investors on Tuesday 15 January. The webcast will be recorded and made available on ValueTheMarkets.com(http://www.valuethemarkets.com/) after the event.

The event will take place at 7.00pm on Tuesday 15 January 2019, please visit the following link to join: https://vtm.clickmeeting.com/txp

Or to listen by telephone, call +44 (20) 7048-4146 and provide the Participant PIN 226484 followed by the # key.

For further information, please contact:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officerwww.touchstoneexploration.com

Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487

Camarco (Financial PR)

Jane Glover / Nick Hennis

Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980

About Touchstone

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.

Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.