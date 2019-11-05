Log in
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.

(TXP)
Touchstone Exploration : Share Purchase Plan and Director / PDMR Purchases

0
11/05/2019 | 02:20pm EST

EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN AND DIRECTOR / PDMR PURCHASES

Calgary, Alberta - November 5, 2019 - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX / LSE: TXP) announces the following purchases under its Employee Share Purchase Plan.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul R. Baay

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President and Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

b)

LEI

2138008URBSUC1J24J73

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

CA89156L1085

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee

Share Purchase Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.23

16,848

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

05/11/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Toronto Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Scott Budau

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

b)

LEI

2138008URBSUC1J24J73

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

CA89156L1085

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee

Share Purchase Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.23

6,522

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

05/11/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Toronto Stock Exchange

2

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James Shipka

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

b)

LEI

2138008URBSUC1J24J73

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

CA89156L1085

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee

Share Purchase Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.23

13,043

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

05/11/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487

Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

www.touchstoneexploration.com

3

Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Nominated Advisor: Edward Mansfield / Mark Percy / Daniel Bush

Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

Corporate Broking: Jerry Keen

GMP FirstEnergy (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Wright / Hugh Sanderson

Tel: +44 (0) 207 448 0200

Camarco (Financial PR)

Nick Hennis / Jane Glover

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8330

About Touchstone

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

4

Disclaimer

Touchstone Exploration Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 19:19:01 UTC
