Touchstone Exploration : Share Purchase Plan and Director / PDMR Purchases

EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN AND DIRECTOR / PDMR PURCHASES
Calgary, Alberta - November 5, 2019 - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX / LSE: TXP) announces the following purchases under its Employee Share Purchase Plan.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Paul R. Baay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
|
|
or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138008URBSUC1J24J73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
|
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
|
|
conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
CA89156L1085
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee
|
|
|
Share Purchase Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.23
|
|
16,848
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
05/11/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Scott Budau
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
|
|
or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
2138008URBSUC1J24J73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
|
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
|
|
conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
CA89156L1085
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee
|
|
|
|
Share Purchase Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.23
|
|
6,522
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
05/11/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
James Shipka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
|
|
or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
2138008URBSUC1J24J73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
|
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
|
|
conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
CA89156L1085
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee
|
|
|
|
Share Purchase Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.23
|
|
13,043
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
05/11/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
|
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487
|
Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
|
www.touchstoneexploration.com
|
|
|
|
3
|
Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)
|
|
Nominated Advisor: Edward Mansfield / Mark Percy / Daniel Bush
|
Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090
|
Corporate Broking: Jerry Keen
|
|
GMP FirstEnergy (Joint Broker)
|
|
Jonathan Wright / Hugh Sanderson
|
Tel: +44 (0) 207 448 0200
|
Camarco (Financial PR)
|
|
Nick Hennis / Jane Glover
|
Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8330
|
About Touchstone
|
Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".
4
Disclaimer
Touchstone Exploration Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 19:19:01 UTC