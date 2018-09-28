Tour Eiffel Societe de la : 2018_09_28-Press_release-Bulletin _Thomas_Georgeon_ Bruno Meyer.pdf

Log in
09/28/2018 | 06:52pm CEST

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the change in its Executive Management

The Board of Directors, meeting today under the chairmanship of Hubert Rodarie, has modified the composition of the Company's Executive Management. In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association, the Board noted the end of Philippe Lemoine's term as Chief Executive Officer and, further to the proposal of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, Thomas Georgeon has been appointed Chief Executive Officer for a three-year term.

On the latter's proposal, the Board of Directors has also decided to appoint Bruno Meyer as Deputy Chief Oeprating Officer for a 3-year term.

The Chairman of Société de la Tour Eiffel, Hubert Rodarie, joined all the Directors in warmly thanking Philippe Lemoine for his invaluable contribution over the last four years to the attainment of all the objectives of the real estate company's growth and development plan, doubling the size of its real estate portfolio while unfolding a clear strategy of business parks and services complexes, both in the Ile de France and in the other regions of France.

To support the transition, on request from the Board of Directors, Philippe Lemoine will act as Consultant to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for a period ending in 2019.

"The change is in line with our strategy and development plan implemented over the past four years. The new Executive Management will have as its main task to continue and accentuate the growth strategy of the property company," said Hubert Rodarie, Chairman.

Thomas Georgeon joined Société de la Tour Eiffel as Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the start of September 2018.

At 43, a graduate of the Ecole Centrale Paris, his career up to now had been with the Bouygues group.

Program Manager at Sodearif (currently Linkcity) for 4 years, then head of tenders for many Public Private Partnerships (PPP), including the Palais de Justice in Paris or the Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt, he was then in charge of a business unit at Bouygues Bâtiment IdF Rénovation Privée, specializing in the renovation of office buildings.

Bruno Meyer has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel since October 2014.

Aged 59, with a Postgraduate Accounting Studies Diploma (DECS), he began his career at the Financial Department of the Atomic Energy Commission and then joined the General Inspectorate of the Européenne de Banque and CIC Paris. In 1992, he joined the UIS, a listed credit institution, specializing in corporate real estate financing where he successively held several positions including that of Central Director. Further to the acquisition of the UIS in 1998 by the American group General Electric, Bruno Meyer became Chief Financial Officer of GE Real Estate France, then from 2000 to 2004, was appointed head of management control for GE Real Estate Europe. Early in 2005, as Chief Financial Officer, he took part in the creation and the IPO of the CBoTerritoria property company. From 2008 to 2010 he was Chief Financial Officer of Eurosic. Before joining Société de la Tour Eiffel, since 2010 Bruno Meyer had been Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Silic.

Société de la Tour Eiffel - page 1 Société de la Tour Eiffel - Bulletin

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

A listed real estate investment company (SIIC) on NYSE Euronext Paris, the company pursues a strategy focused on the ownership and the development of quality offices capable of attracting a wide range of quality tenants. The company's portfolio stood at 1.159bn Euros for close to 500,000 sq. m of assets mainly located in the Paris region as at 30 June 2018.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France

www.societetoureiffel.com

Press Contact

Jean-Philippe MOCCI / Capmot

Tel: +33 (0)1 81 70 96 33/+33 (0)6 71 91 18 83

Société de la Tour Eiffel - Half-year results 2018 - page 2

Disclaimer

Société de la Tour Eiffel SA published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 16:51:00 UTC
