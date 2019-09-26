Log in
Tour Eiffel Societe de la : Locations supplémentaires à Nanterre Seine

09/26/2019

La Société de la Tour Eiffel loue 2 600 m² de bureaux supplémentaires

sur son Parc Eiffel La Défense Nanterre-Seine (69.000 m²)

A propos de la Société de la Tour Eiffel

www.societetoureiffel.com

Contact Presse

Jean-Philippe MOCCI / Capmot

Tel : +33 (0)1 81 70 96 33/+33 (0)6 71 91 18 83

Société de la Tour Eiffel - Locations Parc Eiffel La Défense Nanterre Seine

Société de la Tour Eiffel SA published this content on 28 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 00:27:00 UTC
