Tour Eiffel Societe de la : Release after the 2020 Annual General Meeting

"A long term model backed by solid foundations"

The successful integration of Affine's assets and teams during 2019 allows us to pursue with determination, in accordance with our objectives, the refocusing of our 100% office strategy, with 80% in Ile-de-France and 20% in high-potential regional cities, our asset disposal plan and the improvement of our financial structure.

As such, it should be noted that it is thanks to the work carried out over the past few years with Hubert Rodarie, who chairmanship of our Board of Directors ends today, that this last step has been successfully completed.

The appointment of Didier Ridoret as Chairman of the Board of Directors marks the start of a new chapter in the history of the Group in an environment marked by an unprecedented crisis and faced with the immense challenges of responsibility which are becoming ever more clearly imposed on us all.

Against this background, and contrary to what we announced during the presentation of our annual results, it seems inappropriate to decide on a new strategic plan until we have clear visibility of the impact of the crisis on our projects, our tenants and our environment.

However, the Group's strategy, which makes the customer the focus for its real estate approach and assumes a diversity of rental risk through a multi-tenant approach to assets, would seem to be a guarantee of resilience in these troubled times.