Tour Eiffel Societe de la : Revised dividend and AGM in closed session

Paris, 14 April 2020- 18h

Proposed 2019 dividend per share revised to €2.0

Annual General Meeting postponed to 27 May 2020, to be

held through a closed session

New dividend proposal for fiscal year 2019

Following actions previously undertaken to support companies facing difficulties and the economy as a whole, Société de La Tour Eiffel, a leader in office properties within Greater Paris and high-potential regions, is responding to calls by French public authorities by proposing a reduced dividend of €2.0 per share, compared to the €2.25 announced when the company published its annual results on March 5, 2020.

The dividend will be distributed on June 15, 2020, subject to approval at the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 May 2020.

This decision was taken by the company's Board of Directors on 14 April 2020. The proposed dividend is sufficient to meet the Group's distribution obligations for the 2019 financial year as per the SIIC regime.

The distributions to be retained in the Company amount to €4.1m. This strengthens the property company's room for manoeuvre, given the support system recently established to assist tenants, in order to better cope with fallout from the economic crisis caused by the Covid- 19 epidemic.

"Our financial strength and the resilience of our business model make it possible for us to meet all of our commitments. It therefore devolves to us, and to the shareholders who support us in this process, to answer the call by France's public authorities for solidarity, a value we count among our own, by adjusting our dividend," affirmed Thomas Georgeon, CEO of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Postponement and arrangements for holding the General Meeting behind closed doors

The Board of Directors of the Société de la Tour Eiffel met on 14 April 2020 by conference call in order to postpone the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meeting of the Company initially scheduled for 30 April 2020. It was thereupon determined to convene the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meeting (hereinafter the Meeting) of the Company on 27 May 2020 at 10:00 am.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic and ensuing containment measures and travel restrictions imposed by the French Government, the Board of Directors decided in accordance with the