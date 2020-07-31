Log in
Tour Eiffel (Société de la)

TOUR EIFFEL (SOCIÉTÉ DE LA)

(EIFF)
Tour Eiffel Societe de la : Sale of the Tanneries park in Strasbourg

07/31/2020

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 31 July 2020

Société de la Tour Eiffel continues its asset refocus, completing

the sale of a Strasbourg property

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a leading player in office real estate in Greater Paris and high-potential regions, continues to refocus its assets by selling to the Duval Group the Parc des Tanneries in Strasbourg, a business park in the capital of Alsace in need of redevelopment.

The Parc des Tanneries was acquired by Société de la Tour Eiffel in 2005. It comprises 21 independent buildings with around 34,000 m² of mixed-use space (offices and businesses).

Straddling the communes of Strasbourg and Lingolsheim, the park is near the city centre with easy access to Strasbourg international airport.

With this deal, Société de la Tour Eiffel continues to execute its plan to sell assets in line with its strategic refocus announced in mid-2019.

Advisors on the transaction:

Notary: Allez and partners/Broker: BNP Paribas Real Estate - Cushman & Wakefield

Contact

Relations Presse

Laetitia Baudon - Head of Consultancy at the

Shan agency

Tél. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.9 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in strong growth regions via a rigorous management process. Thereal estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in the regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector. Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP -A member of Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France

www.societetoureiffel.com

Press release - Société de la Tour Eiffel -

1

Disclaimer

Société de la Tour Eiffel SA published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 11:31:03 UTC
