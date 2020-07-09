Tour Eiffel (société De La) : Parc Eiffel Nanterre Seine 4,500 m² let since start-2020 in this now mature business park 10 minutes from La Défense

“The Parc Eiffel Nanterre Seine perfectly illustrates our position as a key player in Greater Paris and our strategic focus on satisfaction for our tenants, from SMEs to mid-scale companies and major groups,” said Thomas Georgeon, CEO of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a leading player in office real estate in Greater Paris and high-potential regions, announces it has leased 4,500 m² in the Parc Eiffel Nanterre Seine since the start of the year, including 3,400 m² of space to two Vinci group companies agreed during lockdown.

These deals confirm the appeal of the site, the loyalty of existing tenants and takes the occupancy rate to nearly 85%.

The Parc Eiffel Nanterre Seine, a special location at the gateway to La Défense

The Parc Eiffel Nanterre Seine has been in the portfolio for three and a half years. It is ideally located close to La Défense, strategically placed next to the A86 motorway, with direct access to tramline No. 2 (10 minutes to La Défense) and served by multiple bus and multimodal transport routes (RER A, T2, Transilien L).

A redevelopment of the business park focused on users' experience

The business park is developing nearly 74,000 m² usable area of office and light industrial, including 16,000 m² which has been renovated or redeveloped in the last thee years.

Particular attention has been paid to outside spaces, with terraces, relaxation spaces, vegetable gardens, a boules pitch and an opening up of the park on the Seine side to create stunning views and a fitness path along the riverbank.

The project is an environmental showcase: 92% of buildings have BREEAM IN USE certification and a BREAM RFO certification is being applied for1. The business park also got an Eco Jardin label in 2019 recognising its respect for biodiversity.

Some services have been completely rethought, such as the Kid's Up creche, a modern fitness gym, Groombox concierge services, mini-stores, etc.

Catering services in the business park include, in addition to on-site restaurants, food trucks and Foodles app-connected fridges. A La Fabrique food hall with spacious terraces and a wide range of dining options is to open shortly.

Navarque building

An attractive customised business park

Nearly 100 tenants including Leica, INEO, Daikin, Filorga, Metro Cash & Carry, Nec, Satelec Fayat, Schindler, Volvo, etc.

2 recent deals with the Vinci group for 3,400 m²

Land banks are also available to develop turnkey offices/light industrial/warehouse projects that can provide custom solutions to new needs, notably urban logistics.

Press relations

Laetitia Baudon

Agence Shan

Tél. + 33 (0)6 16 39 76 88

Laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

About Société de la Tour Eiffel



Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.9 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in strong growth regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in the regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector.



Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) – ISIN Code: FR0000036816 –Reuters: TEIF.PA – Bloomberg: EIFF.FP – A member of Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France



www.societetoureiffel.com

