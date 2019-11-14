MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Tour Eiffel (Société de la)    EIFF   FR0000036816

TOUR EIFFEL (SOCIÉTÉ DE LA)

Tour Eiffel (société De La) : Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale of its Spanish logistics portfolio

11/14/2019

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a leading player in office real estate in Greater Paris and high-potential regions, announces the sale of its Spanish logistics portfolio to an international investment fund. The operation, which concerns Société de la Tour Eiffel's only overseas exposure, takes forward the group's refocus announced at the start of 2019.

The Sant Feliu logistics park with its 3 platforms and land bank represents a total built surface of more than 25,000 m². The lots, acquired in 2006 by Affine taken over end 2018, is ideally positioned in the Sant Feliu de Buixalleu district close to Barcelona. The three developments were purpose-built for three local tenants.

Roll-out of a strategy to refocus assets on Greater Paris and high-potential regions in France

 “This deal fits perfectly with our disposal plan and strategically refocus our assets: 80% Greater Paris, 20% high-potential regions of France, 100% offices. Through this strategy, Société de la Tour Eiffel intends to strengthen its financial structure and reassert its positioning as a leading actor in commercial property”. Thomas Georgeon, CEO of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Sale advisor: Mazars Tax & Legal – Avocats (Antoni Bover and Joan Valenti)

Invertica IRELS ( François -Xavier Lancel ) marketing


About Société de la Tour Eiffel

A listed real estate investment company (SIIC) on Euronext Paris, the company pursues a strategy focused on the ownership and the development of quality offices capable of attracting a wide range of quality tenants. The company's portfolio stood at 1.804bn Euros for some 800,000 m² of assets mainly located in the Greater Paris as at 30 June 2019.

 Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) – ISIN Code: FR0000036816 – Reuters: TEIF.PA – Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France

www.societetoureiffel.com


