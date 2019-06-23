Tourism : 24Jun2019 - Investor Presentation – Equity Capital Raising
Equity Capital Raising
24 June 2019
Presenting today
Grant Webster
Chief Executive Officer
Joinedthl in 2005 as Chief Operating Officer and was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in 2008
Current Chairman of the joint venture businesses Action Manufacturing, Just Go Motorhomes and TH2
Current Board Member of the TIA (Tourism Industry Aotearoa)
Previous experience:
Senior executive roles across the tourism, hospitality, gaming and retail industries
General Manager at SKYCITY Auckland
Jennifer Bunbury
Chief Financial Officer
Joinedthl as Chief Financial Officer in January 2019
Member of the Institute of Directors and recent participant in the Future Director programme with Scales Corporation
Previous experience:
Director in the Investment Banking team at DeutscheCraigs for 8 years
5 years in London in investor relations and capital markets roles at BHP Billiton, Publicis Groupe, and HSBC
Started career in the Investment Banking team at ABN Amro New Zealand
Overview
1. Equity raising rationale
thl continues to focus on the execution of its global growth strategy and considers it advantageous to undertake an equity capital raising of approximately NZ$80m in order to:
Maintain flexibility to respond quickly to best capture growth opportunities as they arise;
Fund near-term investment in travel technology opportunities through TH2; and
Strengthen the balance sheet to provide additional headroom
The capital raise reducesthl's leverage from 2.3x Net Debt / EBITDA to 1.6x on a pro-forma basis, as at 30 June 20191
2. CITIC Capital International Tourism Fund (CCITF) Placement
thl has identified CCITF as a strong supporting shareholder for its growth strategy, having shown support for thl's global objectives since taking a substantial shareholding in thl in October 2017
thl is pleased to announce that today it placed NZ$30m of shares to HB Holdings Limited (HB Holdings), a wholly owned subsidiary of CCITF, by issuing 7,462,686 shares at a price of NZ$4.02 per share (relative to the last close price on 21 June 2019 of NZ$4.04 per share). This increases HB Holdings' shareholding to 16.9% (prior to the Rights Offer) from its current 11.9%
In addition, following the completion of the capital raise, thethl Board intends to appoint Dr. Guorong Qian to the Board of thl. Dr. Qian is the Vice Chairman of CITIC Capital Holdings Limited and will be a non-independent director of thl
CITIC Capital (the General Partner of CCITF) is a globally focussed, China based, alternative investment management and advisory firm, managing over US$26 billion in assets
The placement strengthensthl's relationship with CITIC Capital, which brings with it a wealth of global tourism experience through CCTIF, and provides access to RV opportunities in the rapidly expanding Chinese market (without the obligation for thl to commit capital)
3. Existing shareholder participation
In addition,thl is offering the opportunity to its existing eligible shareholders to participate in the capital raising via a fully underwritten pro rata Rights Offer of NZ$50m at a 14.5% discount to the Placement adjusted Theoretical ex-Rights Price (TERP)2 (based on the last close price of NZ$4.04 per share on 21 June 2019)
Shares issued to HB Holdings are cum-Rights and HB Holdings has committed to take up its full entitlement under the Rights Offer
Thethl Board, the CEO and the CFO intend to participate in the Rights Offer
See page 18 for detailed analysis
2
TERP is the price at which thl's shares should theoretically trade at, immediately after the shares
become ex-entitlement
thl business snapshot
thl is focussed on establishing itself as global leader in the RV ecosystem
RV OPERATIONS
OTHER
NZ and Australia
North America
UK
NZ Experiences
Build
Buy
Rent
Sell
External
External
External
RV Tech
Denotes thl joint ventures
Global growth strategy
thl is committed to maintaining a strong focus on Return on Funds Employed1 (ROFE) as it pursues
its global growth ambitions
1
Protect and
•
Focus on operational improvements to drive capital efficiency
•
Explore organic growth and ancillary revenue streams across all jurisdictions
grow the core
• Leverage existing infrastructure and capabilities
2 Capture
• Develop TH2 into the leader in travel technology in the RV industry
travel
• Continue to refine the TH2 offering with the intent to create a globally successful technology business
technology
portfolio
opportunities
•
Focus on asset-lighthighly-scalable models
3
Pursue
•
Seek out M&A opportunities that align with thl's core business capabilities
•
Maintain capital discipline in the evaluation of transactions
acquisition
• Specific target jurisdictions currently being explored include core markets of New Zealand, Australia and
opportunities
North America, as well as growth jurisdictions where thl does not currently operate (e.g. Europe and China)
1
Return on Funds Employed (ROFE) is a non-GAAP measure that thl uses to measure performance of business units, and the Group, in relation to the financial resources.
ROFE is calculated as EBIT divided by average monthly net funds employed. Net funds employed are measured as total assets, less non-interest bearing liabilities and cash
on hand. The calculation is done in NZ dollars
