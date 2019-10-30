Log in
TOURISM HOLDINGS LTD

(THL)
Tourism : 31Oct2019 - thl Annual Meeting 2019 Presentation

10/30/2019

2019 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING PRESENTATION

our view today

Chairman's Address

2 0 1 9 A N N U A L M EET I N G P R ES EN T A T I O N

2

Proxies and postal votes

  • Valid proxy and postal votes: 34.7M
  • Proxy & postal as a percentage of ordinary shares on issue: 23.5%
  • Proxies received that have identified the Chairman of the meeting as proxy:
    27.0M

2 0 1 9 A N N U A L M EET I N G P R ES EN T A T I O N

3

Our recent market announcement

  • Adverse conditions for RV sales in North America have impacted our retail and wholesale margins.
  • If this continued throughout the remainder of FY20, then NPAT would fall significantly below the average earnings projections of the four analysts who cover thl.
  • We are better placed to react and to develop our long term market position than ever before.
  • We remain focused on our long term goals and will utilise our strong balance sheet and expertise to realise those goals.

2 0 1 9 A N N U A L M EET I N G P R ES EN T A T I O N

4

Meeting

Structure

  • Chairman's address
    • Future-Fitand shareholder discussion
  • CEO's address
  • Formal items of business
  • General business
  • Q&A
  • Afternoon tea

2 0 1 9 A N N U A L M EET I N G P R ES EN T A T I O N

5

Disclaimer

THL - Tourism Holding Limited published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 01:26:01 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 442 M
EBIT 2020 59,6 M
Net income 2020 28,7 M
Debt 2020 128 M
Yield 2020 7,00%
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
EV / Sales2021 1,49x
Capitalization 527 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,24  NZD
Last Close Price 3,57  NZD
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Gareth Webster Chief Executive Officer
Robert James Campbell Chairman
Jo Allison Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer Bunbury Chief Financial Officer
Keith Chilek Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOURISM HOLDINGS LTD335
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.39.26%7 463
SIXT SE28.54%4 138
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.35.23%2 310
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.1.47%1 968
BARLOWORLD LIMITED4.05%1 834
