Tourism : 31Oct2019 - thl Annual Meeting 2019 Results of Voting on Resolutions

31 October 2019
NZX ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
TOURISM HOLDINGS ANNUAL MEETING 31 OCTOBER 2019
RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING POLL VOTE ON RESOLUTIONS
Resolutions
1. Election of Rob Hamilton as a director
Votes in favour of the resolution 58.3M being 99.72% of votes cast: Resolution passed
2. Election of Dr. Guorong Qian as a director
Votes in favour of the resolution 58.3M being 99.84% of votes cast: Resolution passed
3. Adoption of a new Constitution
Votes in favour of the resolution 58.1M being 99.76% of votes cast: Resolution passed
4. To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors for the ensuing year Votes in favour of the resolution 58.3M being 99.96% of votes cast: Resolution passed
Announcement authorised by:
Grant Webster thl Chief Executive
