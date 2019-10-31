Tourism : 31Oct2019 - thl Annual Meeting 2019 Results of Voting on Resolutions

Tourism Holdings Limited Tel: +64 9 336 4299 The Beach House Email: info@thlnz.co.nz Level 1, 83 Beach Road www.thlonline.com Auckland City PO Box 4293, Shortland Street Auckland 1140, New Zealand

31 October 2019

NZX ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TOURISM HOLDINGS ANNUAL MEETING 31 OCTOBER 2019

RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING POLL VOTE ON RESOLUTIONS

Resolutions

1. Election of Rob Hamilton as a director

Votes in favour of the resolution 58.3M being 99.72% of votes cast: Resolution passed

2. Election of Dr. Guorong Qian as a director

Votes in favour of the resolution 58.3M being 99.84% of votes cast: Resolution passed

3. Adoption of a new Constitution

Votes in favour of the resolution 58.1M being 99.76% of votes cast: Resolution passed

4. To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors for the ensuing year Votes in favour of the resolution 58.3M being 99.96% of votes cast: Resolution passed

