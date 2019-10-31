Tourism : 31Oct2019 - thl Annual Meeting 2019 Results of Voting on Resolutions

Log in
TOURISM HOLDINGS LTD

(THL)
31Oct2019 - thl Annual Meeting 2019 Results of Voting on Resolutions

0
10/31/2019

Tourism Holdings Limited

Tel: +64 9 336 4299

The Beach House

Email: info@thlnz.co.nz

Level 1, 83 Beach Road

www.thlonline.com

Auckland City

PO Box 4293, Shortland Street

Auckland 1140, New Zealand

31 October 2019

NZX ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TOURISM HOLDINGS ANNUAL MEETING 31 OCTOBER 2019

RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING POLL VOTE ON RESOLUTIONS

Resolutions

1. Election of Rob Hamilton as a director

Votes in favour of the resolution 58.3M being 99.72% of votes cast: Resolution passed

2. Election of Dr. Guorong Qian as a director

Votes in favour of the resolution 58.3M being 99.84% of votes cast: Resolution passed

3. Adoption of a new Constitution

Votes in favour of the resolution 58.1M being 99.76% of votes cast: Resolution passed

4. To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors for the ensuing year Votes in favour of the resolution 58.3M being 99.96% of votes cast: Resolution passed

Announcement authorised by:

Grant Webster thl Chief Executive

Direct Dial: +64 9 336 4255 | Mobile: +64 21 449 210

Disclaimer

THL - Tourism Holding Limited published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 04:11:00 UTC
