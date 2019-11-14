Toutabo : The FNAC group has signed a distribution partnership with the ePresse digital kiosk

The FNAC group has signed a distribution partnership with the ePresse digital kiosk

The ePresse kiosk published by Toutabo SA (FR0010621722 - MLABO)) and the FNAC group (have signed a partnership allowing FNAC to distribute the ePresse digital press offer to its customers and members.

Specifically, the unlimited reading offer of the ePresse digital kiosk, covering more than 450 newspapers and magazines and marketed at a price of 9.99 € / month, will be distributed with promotional offers to clients and new members to the FNAC card and the FNAC + card

With this partnership, the FNAC Group is expanding its digital reading offering, which already includes comics in digital format with IZNEO and reading digital books with KOBO. Cardholders FNAC and FNAC + and members will receive a new benefit with significant discounts on ePresse's unlimited reading offer.

'We are delighted by this new partnership, which adds to the existing partnership with the Orange Group. Our offer will gain visibility both online and in-store and should perfectly fit into the cultural universe that has always been the strength of the group FNAC-DARTY 'commented Jean-Frédéric LAMBERT, CEO of ePresse.

About TOUTABO - Your Magazine Subscription Center - www.toutabo.com - www.epresse.fr :

TOUTABO was created in February 2005 with the goal of being a key actor in the consumer loyalty programs based on the sale of magazine subscriptions.

The company is the editor of the internet sites www.toutabo.com for its subscription offer (over 1000 titles sold by subscription and over 4000 titles sold by the issue) and www.monkiosque.fr for its digital press offer.

The activities of the kiosk ePresse created in 2012 by Le Figaro, Les Echos, L'Equipe, Le Parisien and Liberation L'Express , L'Observateur and Le Point , were acquired in July 2015 by Toutabo .

The ePresse kiosk distributes the French press in digital format on all media (computer, smartphone, tablet). With over 1000 titles including most of the national and regional French newspapers, the kiosk ePresse managed to take over 15% market share in less than 3 years (according to a survey conducted by the ACPM)

The trademarks 'Toutabo', 'Inter-Magazines', 'Monkiosque.fr' and 'PressedeFrance' are trademarks property of the Toutabo Company, registered with the INPI

The company is listed on EURONEXT ACCESS Paris, Code ISIN: FR0010621722 - Mnemonic code MLABO

It is reminded that the direct or indirect sale to the public of financial instruments giving access to the equity shares of TOUTABO is limited to qualified Investors (art 411-2 of the French financial monetary code).

About Fnac Darty - Present in twelve countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the distribution of cultural goods, entertainment, technical products and household appliances. The group, which has 25,000 employees, has at the end of 2018 a multi-format network of 780 stores, including 563 in France and is positioned as the second largest e-commerce player in terms of audience in France (nearly 20 million cumulative unique visitors per month) with its two merchant sites, fnac.com and darty.com. An omni-channel reference player, Fnac Darty achieved pro forma sales of € 7.475 billion in 2018.

