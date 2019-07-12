Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Tower International, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Autokiniton Global Group

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Tower to Autokiniton.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/tower or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Tower's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $31 per share for each share of Tower common stock they own. Autokiniton is acquiring Tower at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Tower by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Tower accepts a superior bid. Tower insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of Tower's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Tower.

If you own common stock in Tower and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/tower.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

