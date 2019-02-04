Log in
News Summary

Tower International : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

02/04/2019 | 05:01pm EST

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR), a leading global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies, will report fourth quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, via PR Newswire.  At 11:00 a.m. EDT on that date, a conference call is scheduled to discuss the results in further detail, as well as other related matters.

To participate in the conference call:

  • Domestic calls:            (866) 393-4576
  • International calls:       (706) 679-1462

Tower will provide a broadcast of the conference call for the general public via a live audio webcast.  The conference call, along with the financial results release, presentation material and other supplemental information, can be accessed through Tower's Web site at www.towerinternational.com.

The audio replay will be available two hours following the call at:

  • Domestic calls:            (855) 859-2056  
  • International calls:       (404) 537-3406

The audio replay will be available until March 14, 2019 (Conference I.D. 7888969).

Investor & Media Contact:
Derek Fiebig
(248) 675-6457
fiebig.derek@towerinternational.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tower-international-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2018-financial-results-300789297.html

SOURCE Tower International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
