Tower Resources Receives Approval to Amend Term of Warrants

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2020) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to an extension on the term of 6,250,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued under the Company's private placement of units completed on May 8, 2019. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.10 per common share and were set to expire on May 8, 2020. The Company has received consent from the Exchange to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to May 8, 2021 in accordance with Exchange policies.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton and Highland Valley Copper mines, the Nechako gold project near New Gold's Blackwater project and the More Creek gold project in the Golden Triangle area of Northern British Columbia.

