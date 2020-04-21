Tower Resources Receives Approval to Amend Term of Warrants

Log in
04/21/2020

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2020) -  Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to an extension on the term of 6,250,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued under the Company's private placement of units completed on May 8, 2019. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.10 per common share and were set to expire on May 8, 2020. The Company has received consent from the Exchange to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to May 8, 2021 in accordance with Exchange policies.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton and Highland Valley Copper mines, the Nechako gold project near New Gold's Blackwater project and the More Creek gold project in the Golden Triangle area of Northern British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Tower Resources Ltd.

Joe Dhami, President and CEO
(778) 996-4730
www.towerresources.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54724


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph R. Dhami President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald J. Shields Chairman
Lesia Burianyk Chief Financial Officer
Stuart A. Averill Independent Director
James Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOWER RESOURCES LTD.-16.67%2
BHP GROUP-1.85%93 266
RIO TINTO PLC-14.89%80 960
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-35.31%21 750
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.91%14 512
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC29.37%8 942
