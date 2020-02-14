Log in
TOWER RESOURCES PLC

TOWER RESOURCES PLC

(TRP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/14 10:38:29 am
0.481 GBp   -5.69%
11:06aTOWER RESOURCES : London South East Oil & Gas Investor Evening
PU
02/10TOWER RESOURCES : Cameroon Operational Update
PU
02/04TOWER RESOURCES : Cameroon Operational Update
PU
Tower Resources : London South East Oil & Gas Investor Evening

02/14/2020 | 11:06am EST
RNS Reach Story
London South East Oil & Gas Investor Evening
Released 16:00 14-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1110D
Tower Resources PLC
14 February 2020

14 February 2020

Tower Resources plc

('Tower' or the 'Company')

London South East Oil & Gas Investor Evening

Tower Resources plc (AIM: TRP.L), the AIM listed oil and gas company with its focus on Africa, is pleased to announce that it will be providing an Investor Update at the London South East Oil & Gas Investor Evening which takes place from 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday 18 February 2020 at the Brewers Hall, Aldermanbury Square, London Wall, EC2V 7HR.


A link to the Eventbrite details can be found at: http://bit.ly/2uz0lDj

Contacts

Tower Resources plc

info@towerresources.co.uk

Jeremy Asher
Chairman and CEO


Andrew Matharu
VP - Corporate Affairs




SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser

+44 20 3470 0470

Stuart Gledhill

Caroline Rowe




Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited
Joint Broker

Andy Thacker

+44 20 3621 4120

Whitman Howard Limited
Joint Broker

Nick Lovering

Hugh Rich

+44 20 7659 1234


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Tower Resources plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 16:05:03 UTC
