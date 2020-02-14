Tower Resources : London South East Oil & Gas Investor Evening

14 February 2020
Tower Resources plc
('Tower' or the 'Company')
London South East Oil & Gas Investor Evening
Tower Resources plc (AIM: TRP.L), the AIM listed oil and gas company with its focus on Africa, is pleased to announce that it will be providing an Investor Update at the London South East Oil & Gas Investor Evening which takes place from 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday 18 February 2020 at the Brewers Hall, Aldermanbury Square, London Wall, EC2V 7HR.
A link to the Eventbrite details can be found at: http://bit.ly/2uz0lDj
Contacts
Tower Resources plc
info@towerresources.co.uk
Jeremy Asher
Chairman and CEO
Andrew Matharu
VP - Corporate Affairs
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser
+44 20 3470 0470
Stuart Gledhill
Caroline Rowe
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited
Joint Broker
Andy Thacker
+44 20 3621 4120
Whitman Howard Limited
Joint Broker
Nick Lovering
Hugh Rich
+44 20 7659 1234