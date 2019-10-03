Tower Resources : Namibia Update

3 October 2019

Tower Resources plc

Namibia Update

Tower Resources plc (the 'Company' or 'Tower' (TRP.L, TRP LN), the AIM-listed oil and gas company with a focus on Africa, is pleased to provide an update on activity in respect of blocks 1910A, 1911 and 1912B in Namibia (the 'Namibian Blocks').

Tower has disclosed technical and commercial information to a major international oil company, in order to explore the potential to co-operate in respect of Tower's Namibian Blocks. This follows preliminary discussions initiated by that company and held earlier this summer.

Jeremy Asher, Tower's Chairman and CEO, commented:

'This process is at a very early stage, and may not lead to any agreement. However, it does provide a timely reminder that, in addition to our Cameroon appraisal and development project, the Company has two extremely attractive exploration opportunities in Namibia and South Africa.

Our Namibian Blocks, in which we have an 80% interest as operator, include two giant four-way dip closures in the West and four large structures in the Dolphin Graben where the 1994 Norsk Hydro well 1911/15-1 encountered three source rock intervals, and recovered oil from Albian carbonate core samples.

Our Algoa-Gamtoos license in South Africa, operated by NewAge, where our interest is 50%, adjoins Total's license where it made its recent 1-billion boe Brulpadda gas-condensate discovery in the Outeniqua basin, and that Algoa-Gamtoos license includes a 364 million boe prospect identified by NewAge in the same Outeniqua basin.'

Notes:

Tower Resources Cameroon S.A, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tower Resources plc, holds a 100% interest in the shallow water Thali (formerly known as 'Dissoni') Production Sharing Contract (PSC), in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon. Tower was awarded the PSC on 15 September 2015 for an Initial Exploration Period of 3 years, which has been extended for a further year ending 15 September 2019 and a further extension is now pending.

The Thali PSC covers an area of 119.2 km², with water depths ranging from 8 to 48 metres, and lies in the prolific Rio del Rey basin, in the eastern part of the Niger Delta. The Rio del Rey basin has, to date, produced over one billion barrels of oil and has estimated remaining reserves of 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent ('boe'), primarily within depths of less than 2,000 metres. The Rio del Rey is a sub-basin of the Niger Delta, an area in which over 34.5 billion barrels of oil has been discovered, with 2.5 billion boe attributed to the Cameroonian section.

An independent Reserve Report conducted by Oilfield International Limited (OIL) has highlighted the contingent and potential resources on the Thali licence and the associated Expected Monetary Value (EMV) as follows:

· Gross mean contingent resources of 18 MMbbls of oil across the proven Njonji-1 and Njonji-2 fault blocks;

· Gross mean prospective resources of 20 MMbbls of oil across the Njonji South and Njonji South-West fault blocks;

· Gross mean prospective resources of 111 MMbbls of oil across four identified prospects located in the Dissoni South and Idenao areas in the northern part of the Thali licence;

· Calculated EMV10s of US$118 million for the contingent resources, and US$82 million for the prospective resources, respectively.

In accordance with the guidelines for the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, Dr Mark Enfield, BSc, PhD, FGS, Advisor to the Board of Tower Resources plc, who has over 30 years' experience in the oil & gas industry, is the qualified person that has reviewed and approved the technical content of this announcement.