Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tower Semiconductor Ltd.    TSEM   IL0010823792

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

(TSEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TowerJazz Announces New Brand Identity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 05:00am EST


NEWS ANNOUNCEMENT                                                                                                               FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


New brand reflects Company's global presence and strength, highlighting its focus to provide the highest value analog semiconductor solutions, further solidifying its position as a market leader

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel – February 27, 2020 – TowerJazz, the global specialty foundry leader, (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), today announced the launch of a new brand identity to reflect Company's global presence and strength, and highlight its focus to provide the highest value analog semiconductor solutions. 

The new brand identity will be launched on March 1st, 2020 and will include updates to Company’s brand name, vision, mission, values, logo, tagline, website and graphic design approach.

  • The Company brand name will be Tower Semiconductor and will include all of the company’s worldwide subsidiaries.
  • The Company logo and tagline will be replaced with the following:

             

            

A picture containing clipart Description automatically generated

             

Over the past decade, the Company has vastly expanded its global presence, manufacturing platforms and customer base, well positioning itself as the leading analog foundry. The Company’s rebranding process is aligned with its strategic roadmap to provide the highest value analog semiconductor solutions.  This is supported by the Company’s focus on being a trusted long-term partner with a positive and sustainable impact on the world through innovative analog technologies and manufacturing solutions.

“We are very excited to announce our new company brand. Over the past years, we have grown and greatly evolved, becoming a strong global company. We established a leading presence in exciting and growing analog markets through continuously providing exceptional technology and manufacturing solutions, high-level expertise and talents, while keeping a youthful mindset focused on innovation and creativity,” said Russell Ellwanger, Tower Semiconductor CEO. “Our strong commitment to the Company’s value vectors of partnership, impact, leadership and innovation with excellence as the core of everything we do defines a future benefitting employees, customers, suppliers, partners and shareholders.”


About TowerJazz

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM) and its subsidiaries operate collectively under the brand name TowerJazz, the global specialty foundry leader. TowerJazz manufactures next-generation integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, medical and aerospace and defense. TowerJazz’s advanced technology is comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. TowerJazz also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies that need to expand capacity. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, TowerJazz operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through its partnership with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. LTD. For more information, please visit www.towerjazz.com.

###

Company Contact: Orit Shahar | +972-74-7377440 | oritsha@towersemi.com
Investor Relations Contact: Noit Levi | +972-4-604-7066 | noitle@towersemi.com
                 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
05:00aTowerJazz Announces New Brand Identity
GL
02/18TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : TowerJazz Reports Full Year 2019 Results with 5% Organic R..
PU
02/18TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : TowerJazz Reports Full Year 2019 Results with 5% Organic R..
AQ
01/23TowerJazz, Cadence, and Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI) to Open First Analog..
GL
01/21TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : TowerJazz Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Fi..
PU
01/21TowerJazz Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Co..
GL
2019TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : TowerJazz and Aledia Enter into Process Development Partne..
PU
2019TowerJazz and Aledia Enter into Process Development Partnership Agreement for..
GL
2019TowerJazz and the Technion Developed a Breakthrough Analog Platform for Artif..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 304 M
EBIT 2020 135 M
Net income 2020 126 M
Finance 2020 465 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 2 148 M
Chart TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 28,37  $
Last Close Price 20,18  $
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russell C. Ellwanger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Itzhak Edrei President
Amir Elstein Chairman
Rafi Mor Chief Operating Officer
Oren Shirazi Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.-18.50%2 148
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.16%272 425
INTEL CORPORATION-0.33%255 123
NVIDIA CORPORATION13.75%163 802
BROADCOM INC.-9.54%114 197
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.41%110 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group