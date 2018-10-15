TowerJazz Increases ITAR Portfolio, Adds 65nm Technology in Support of Growing Aerospace and Defense Customer Demand

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., October 15, 2018 – TowerJazz, the global specialty foundry leader, today announced the Company is increasing its technology portfolio that is compliant with ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) by adding 65nm technology access for next-generation ROICs (Readout Integrated Circuits), enabling essential military and space applications critical to national defense. ROICs are used for reading infrared and ultraviolet detectors in military surveillance and other applications ranging from x-ray astronomy to security and industrial inspection.



Initial products serving the US aerospace and defense community have taped-out in this new 65nm offering and additional products are in design. Through proper licensing TowerJazz can provide access for aerospace and defense customers to an increasing technology portfolio including high dynamic range image sensors (CIS and CCD), integrated power devices (BCD, SOI, and LDMOS) and high frequency silicon RFCMOS.

“We are excited to announce this new advanced capability to our customers. Adding 65nm, and soon, 45nm technology for ITAR products enables our aerospace and defense customers additional avenues to continue to create advanced products to serve this very critical market,” said Mike Scott, Director, TowerJazz USA Aerospace & Defense.

Further details will be discussed at TowerJazz’s U.S. Technical Global Symposium (TGS) to be held on November 7, 2018 at the Hilton Santa Clara, CA. To view the agenda and/or register for the event, please visit: http://www.towerjazz.com/events/TGS/2018/TGSUS.html.

