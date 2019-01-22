Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tower Semiconductor Ltd.    TSEM   IL0010823792

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. (TSEM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TowerJazz and Ranix announce a partnership to develop RF transceivers to be used in V2X and ETCS Systems for the Automotive Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 04:31am EST

Ranix has secured over 90% share of ETCS modem in the Korean automotive market; expected to expand into China

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel and Seoul, Korea, January 22, 2019 – TowerJazz, the global specialty foundry leader, and Ranix, a total solution provider for automotive communication and IoT security, today announced the development of RF transceivers for V2X (Vehicle-to-everything) and ETCS (Electronic Toll Collection System) modems for the automotive market based on TowerJazz’s advanced RF manufacturing platform. Ranix’s RF transceiver design is specifically customized for ETCS and V2X modems.

RF transceiver for V2X modem is targeting the growing worldwide automotive market’s need for WAVE (Wireless Access in Vehicle Environments) systems. Ranix is the sole domestic Korean company providing V2X solutions for Korea’s automobile market and largest manufactures, expecting to expand its presence worldwide as well. The RF transceiver for ETCS has been designed to be compliant with the Korean and Chinese market standards to serve both of these markets with high performance and cost-effective solutions.

As the demand for autonomous driving is increasing, there is a constantly rising need for V2X modems offering sophisticated solutions along with enhanced RF communication capabilities. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication modules are in charge of passing information from a vehicle to any entity that may affect it, and vice versa. These modules incorporates specific types of communications such as V2I (vehicle-to-infrastructure), V2N (vehicle-to-network), V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle), V2P (vehicle-to-pedestrian), V2D (vehicle-to-device) and V2G (vehicle-to-grid).  These systems serve a variety of today’s ever evolving automotive market requirements among which are road safety, traffic efficiency, and energy savings. Visiongain estimates the market of V2X modules in vehicles to reach a 24% CAGR between 2015-2025.

“Ranix’s RF transceivers are designed to provide high RF performance for our developed ETCS and V2X solutions for the automotive market. As RF communication requirements in the automotive system become more complex, we need the optimized RF transceiver to provide excellent performance.  We chose TowerJazz’s automotive-qualified RF platform for its combination of good performance and top accurate models. This collaboration between Ranix and TowerJazz was a natural fit and we look forward to cooperate as strategic partners,” said SoungWook Choi, CEO, Ranix Inc.

“We are delighted to cooperate with Ranix in designing RF transceiver modems for the automotive market. TowerJazz’s reputable and highly accurate PDK modeling, it’s AEC-Q100 qualified processes and vast manufacturing expertise provides Ranix with the optimal development and manufacturing platform,” said Michael Song, President TowerJazz Korea and Vice President of Sales Korea.

For more information about TowerJazz’s process technology offerings, please click here or inquire at: info@towerjazz.com.

About Ranix
RANIX Ltd. is a company perpetually challenging in research and development to provide the best system semiconductors and solutions, confronted with the convergence and integration era between industries changing rapidly. Ranix is committed to developing core technologies of autonomous vehicles and internet of things(IoT), which are national core strategic projects to lead the future of a nation. Having a sense of national duty, we are driving our best effort into developing new cutting-edge and competitive semiconductors at the forefront for more than 15 years. DSRC modem chip, a Korea standard automobile dedicated communication protocol, was launched successfully in 2007 and is built into the ETCS(Electronic Toll Collection System) which in total occupies about 90% of Korea ETCS before market. The development of system semiconductor should be preceded before everything else in order to spread new R&D technologies on their target market. It’s sometimes arduous and struggling to overcome the risks and pioneer new technologies at the forefront but we are making an earnest effort with a sense of duty and passion to enhance national competitiveness and to raise status of national technology. All members of RANIX will always do our best to grow into a global company representing the Republic of Korea.

About TowerJazz 
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM) and its subsidiaries operate collectively under the brand name TowerJazz, the global specialty foundry leader. TowerJazz manufactures next-generation integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, medical and aerospace and defense. TowerJazz’s advanced technology is comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as: SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. TowerJazz also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies that need to expand capacity. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, TowerJazz operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm). For more information, please visit www.towerjazz.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. A complete discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements included in this press release or which may otherwise affect TowerJazz’s business is included under the heading "Risk Factors" in Tower’s most recent filings on Forms 20-F, F-3, F-4 and 6-K, as were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Israel Securities Authority and Jazz’s most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as were filed with the SEC, respectively. Tower and Jazz do not intend to update, and expressly disclaim any obligation to update, the information contained in this release.

TowerJazz Company Contact: Shoko Saimiya | Shoko.saimiya@towerjazz.com
TowerJazz Investor Relations Contact: Noit Levi | +972-4-604-7066 | noit.levi@towerjazz.com

Attachment 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
04:31aTowerJazz and Ranix announce a partnership to develop RF transceivers to be u..
GL
2018TowerJazz Announces Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute (KERI) Begins ..
GL
2018TowerJazz to Showcase its Advanced Analog Technology Solutions and Vast Offer..
GL
2018LeddarTech Selects TowerJazz's 0.18um CIS SPAD Technology for its Next Genera..
GL
2018Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Black..
AQ
2018TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018TowerJazz Reports Revenues of $323 million with Net Profit of $34 million for..
GL
2018TowerJazz Showcasing its Extensive Automotive Power, Radar, and LiDAR Foundry..
GL
2018TowerJazz Increases ITAR Portfolio, Adds 65nm Technology in Support of Growin..
GL
2018TowerJazz to Host Technical Seminars Showcasing its Advanced CMOS Image Senso..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 311 M
EBIT 2018 178 M
Net income 2018 138 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,58
P/E ratio 2019 9,58
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 1 396 M
Chart TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,0 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russell C. Ellwanger Chief Executive Officer
Itzhak Edrei President
Amir Elstein Chairman
Rafi Mor Chief Operating Officer
Oren Shirazi Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.-7.00%1 396
INTEL CORPORATION4.82%224 503
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%183 402
BROADCOM INC2.57%106 224
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.55%95 727
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.21%95 497
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.