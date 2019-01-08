Town Centre Securities : Appointment of Joint Broker

Appointment of Joint Broker

Appointment of Joint Broker

Town Centre Securities PLC, the regional property investor and car park operator, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Peel Hunt LLP as the Company's joint corporate broker to work alongside its existing corporate broker Liberum Capital Limited with immediate effect.

Notes to Editors:

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London based property investment and car parking operator with assets of over £400m. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality and innovation, TCS create mixed use developments close to transport hubs in major cities across the UK. Their current portfolio delivers an annual income of more than £30m.

For more information visit www.tcs‐plc.co.uk

