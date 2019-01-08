Log in
TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC (TCSC)
Town Centre Securities : Appointment of Joint Broker

01/08/2019 | 02:20am EST

Appointment of Joint Broker

Released : 08/01/2019

RNS Number : 4276M Town Centre Securities PLC 08 January 2019

8 January 2019

Town Centre Securities PLC ( 'TCS' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Joint Broker

Town Centre Securities PLC, the regional property investor and car park operator, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Peel Hunt LLP as the Company's joint corporate broker to work alongside its existing corporate broker Liberum Capital Limited with immediate effect.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Town Centre Securities PLC

Edward Ziff, Chairman and Chief Executive Mark Dilley, Group Finance Directorwww.tcs‐plc.co.uk / @TCS PLC 0113 222 1234

Liberum ‐ Joint Broker

020 3100 2000

Jamie Richards Jonathan Wilkes‐Green

Peel Hunt ‐ Joint Broker Carl Gough

020 7418 8900

Harry Nicholas Capel Irwin

MHP Communications

Reg Hoare / Alistair de Kare‐Silver

020 3128 8572 / 8742tcs@mhpc.com

Notes to Editors:

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London based property investment and car parking operator with assets of over £400m. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality and innovation, TCS create mixed use developments close to transport hubs in major cities across the UK. Their current portfolio delivers an annual income of more than £30m.

For more information visit www.tcs‐plc.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

APPLLFIDLFIDIIA

Disclaimer

Town Centre Securities plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 07:18:11 UTC
