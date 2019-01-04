Log in
TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC (TCSC)
Town Centre Securities : Change in notifiable holding by Directors of TCS

01/04/2019 | 01:44pm CET

Change in notifiable holding by Directors of TCS

Released : 04/01/2019

RNS Number : 2598M Town Centre Securities PLC 04 January 2019

4 January 2019

Town Centre Securities PLC

('TCS' or 'The Company')

Change in notifiable holding by Directors of TCS PLC

The Company has been notified by Edward Ziff, Chairman and Chief Executive and Michael Ziff, Non‐Executive Director, that they are no longer Trustees for 784,368 TCS shares. These shares have previously been declared as part of Edward Ziff's and Michael Ziff's non‐beneficial shareholding. As a result, these shares will no longer be recognised as part of their non‐beneficial shareholding.

These shares remain part of the declared Ziff Concert Party holding as the shares have been transferred to children of Edward Ziff, Michael Ziff, and their sister Ann Manning.

Following these changes:

  • 1. Edward Ziff's shareholding in TCS now totals 5,483,354 beneficial shares and 16,390,379 non‐beneficial shares. These holdings equate to 10.3% and 30.8% respectively of the total issued share capital.

  • 2. Michael Ziff's shareholding in TCS now totals 2,559,513 beneficial shares and 8,539,665 non‐beneficial shares. These holdings equate to 4.8% and 16.1% respectively of the total issued share capital.

  • 3. Benjamin Ziff, Executive Director sees his shareholding in TCS increase to 264,383 representing 0.5% of the total issued share capital.

The Ziff Concert Party, the composition of which has previously been agreed with the Takeover Panel, comprises three Directors, Edward Ziff, Michael Ziff and Benjamin Ziff, and Edward and Michael's immediate families including their sister, their mother, their children and a number of trusts of which they are both trustees. The Ziff Concert Party shareholding in TCS remains unchanged at 51.7% of the total issued share capital.

1

Details of the PDMR/person closely associated

Name:

Edward Ziff

2

Reason for the notification

2a)

Job title/role of PDMR:

Chairman & Chief Executive

2b)

Status of this notification:

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name:

Town Centre Securities Plc

b)

LEI:

213800XRCH9RW2RIZD79

4 Details of the transaction(s)

4a)

Type of instrument:

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ISIN: GB0003062816

4b)

Nature of the transaction:

Transfer (reduction in holding)

4c)

Price per share (in pence) and volume (number) of shares:

Price

Volume (s)

n/a ‐ transfer

784,368

4d)

Totals from 4(c):

Aggregated Price

Volume (s)

n/a transfer

784,368

4e)

Date of execution of transaction:

21 December 2018

4f)

Place of transaction:

Outside of trading venue

1

Details of the PDMR/person closely associated

Name:

Michael Ziff

2

Reason for the notification

2a)

Job title/role of PDMR:

Non-executive Director

2b)

Status of this notification:

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name:

Town Centre Securities Plc

b)

LEI:

213800XRCH9RW2RIZD79

4

Details of the transaction(s)

4a)

Type of instrument:

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ISIN: GB0003062816

4b)

Nature of the transaction:

Transfer (reduction in holding)

4c)

Price per share (in pence) and volume (number) of shares:

Price

Volume (s)

n/a ‐ transfer

784,368

4d)

Totals from 4(c):

Aggregated Price

Volume (s)

n/a transfer

784,368

4e)

Date of execution of transaction:

21 December 2018

4f)

Place of transaction:

Outside of trading venue

1

Details of the PDMR/person closely associated

Name:

Benjamin Ziff

2

Reason for the notification

2a) Job title/role of PDMR:

Executive Director

2b)

Status of this notification:

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name:

Town Centre Securities Plc

b)

LEI:

213800XRCH9RW2RIZD79

4

Details of the transaction(s)

4a)

Type of instrument:

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ISIN: GB0003062816

4b)

Nature of the transaction:

Transfer (increase in holding)

4c)

Price per share (in pence) and volume (number) of shares:

Price

Volume (s)

n/a ‐ transfer

90,504

4d)

Totals from 4(c):

Aggregated Price

Volume (s)

n/a transfer

90,504

4e)

Date of execution of transaction:

21 December 2018

4f)

Place of transaction:

Outside of trading venue

The Company was informed that this transfer had completed on 3 January 2019.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Town Centre Securities PLC

Edward Ziff, Chairman and Chief Executive Mark Dilley, Group Finance Director

www.tcs‐plc.co.uk / @TCS PLC 0113 222 1234

MHP Communications

0203 128 8742

Reg Hoare / Alistair de Kare‐ Silver tcs@mhpc.com

Notes to Editors:

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London based property investment and car parking operator with assets of over £400m. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality and innovation, TCS create mixed use developments close to transport hubs in major cities across the UK. Their current portfolio delivers an annual income of more than £30m.

For more information visit www.tcs-plc.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHZMGGMZDLGLZM

Disclaimer

Town Centre Securities plc published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 12:43:04 UTC
