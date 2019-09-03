Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Town Centre Securities Plc    TCSC   GB0003062816

TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC

(TCSC)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Town Centre Securities : Global Tenant Signed as Refurb Work Starts at Ducie House

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 04:30am EDT

Town Centre Securities PLC(TCS), has secured global media consultancy, K7 Media as a new tenant at Ducie House in Piccadilly Basin as work starts on site in August on its phased refurbishment programme.

Share Post:

  • Facebookf
  • TwitterAsset 1
  • LinkedIn
  • Emailemail
Back to Blog

Global Media Consultancy, K7 Media, to join Piccadilly Basin Site

The 33,000 sq ft contemporary office conversion, a former petticoat factory, located on the fringe of Manchester's Northern Quarter, will benefit from substantial financial investment comprising internal and external renovation to meet modern occupier needs.

K7 Media, provides media intelligence to broadcasters, streaming platforms, distributors and production companies across the world The business, with offices in the UK and Amsterdam, has outgrown its 35 Dale Street headquarters and will move its growing team , to 2,500 sq ft of office space in Duplex 2 at Ducie House on a 10 years lease term. K7 Media plans a cool, bespoke fit out of the space, split across two floors, including break out zones and state- of-the-art webinar studio.

Ducie House, which was acquired by TCSlast year and further extends its ownership in Piccadilly Basin, is an established city centre address for creative industries and home to an eclectic mix of innovative tenants from fashion designers and record labels to design agencies. In the past 20 years it has been the base to some iconic Manchester names like Simply Red, 808 State, as well as ANS, UK Fast, Ask Developments and Ear to the Ground.

The re-purposed brick built office building just off Great Ancoats Street currently offers 59 office and studio spaces from 82 to 3,900 sq ft and houses 28 tenants.

TCSplan to start work on the phased refurbishment programme to include a larger reception entrance with additional flexible meeting space; outdoor amenity space; secure/weather proof cycle storage, as well as the provision of cycle showers and lockers to the basement and improved wheelchair access to the ground floor.

The renovation will also include the reconfiguration of existing units on the first, second and third floors to offer potential occupiers larger floor space (2,200 - 4,000 sq ft), as well as the introduction of balcony amenity and break out space across both floors. The third floor will also enjoy general refurbishment to units and improved on site facilities for tenants.

Ducie House has excellent links to Manchester's motorway network and is a short walk from Piccadilly Station.

Chris Collins, Asset Manager, Town Centre Securities (PLC) commented:

"We are delighted to secure a growing global organisation at Ducie House ahead of our planned renovation of the building. K7 Media will dovetail perfectly with the existing creative industry tenants and is a welcome addition to our occupier family. It is our aim to provide existing and future tenants with authentic, modern space that is both functional and inspiring and meets the evolving requirements of our occupier base, but is also mindful of future development potential at the site."

Phil Birchenall, MD, K7 Media commented:
"As K7 continues its global expansion, we're excited to move into our new HQ in a building that has played such a key role in Manchester's creative sector. We're undertaking substantial work on the unit to make it a fantastic environment for the team, work which is being mirrored by TCSin the wider building, and it'll be a pleasure to welcome our international client base to our new home at Ducie House."

Disclaimer

Town Centre Securities plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 08:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC
04:30aTOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Global Tenant Signed as Refurb Work Starts at Ducie Hou..
PU
08/09TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Leeds to host MIT innovation programme
PU
07/17TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Year-end Trading Update & Notice of Results
PU
05/23TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/08TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : PDMR share dealing
PU
03/05TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Change in notifiable holding by Directors of TCS
PU
02/26TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Half year results
PU
01/08TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Appointment of Joint Broker
PU
01/07TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : TCS Submits Planning Application for New Merrion Office..
PU
01/04TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Change in notifiable holding by Directors of TCS
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 31,4 M
EBIT 2019 14,3 M
Net income 2019 -10,9 M
Debt 2019 183 M
Yield 2019 6,19%
P/E ratio 2019 -9,22x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 9,05x
EV / Sales2020 9,81x
Capitalization 101 M
Chart TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Town Centre Securities Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 280,00  GBp
Last Close Price 190,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Max Ziff Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark John Dilley Group Finance Director
Matthew Barlow Manager-Information Technology
John A. Nettleton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Anthony Ziff Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC122
EMAAR MALLS PJSC8.94%6 874
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS6.91%3 746
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-3.77%3 579
VINCOM RETAIL JSC--.--%3 455
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB32.89%2 669
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group