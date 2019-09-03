Town Centre Securities : Global Tenant Signed as Refurb Work Starts at Ducie House

The 33,000 sq ft contemporary office conversion, a former petticoat factory, located on the fringe of Manchester's Northern Quarter, will benefit from substantial financial investment comprising internal and external renovation to meet modern occupier needs.

K7 Media, provides media intelligence to broadcasters, streaming platforms, distributors and production companies across the world The business, with offices in the UK and Amsterdam, has outgrown its 35 Dale Street headquarters and will move its growing team , to 2,500 sq ft of office space in Duplex 2 at Ducie House on a 10 years lease term. K7 Media plans a cool, bespoke fit out of the space, split across two floors, including break out zones and state- of-the-art webinar studio.

Ducie House, which was acquired by TCSlast year and further extends its ownership in Piccadilly Basin, is an established city centre address for creative industries and home to an eclectic mix of innovative tenants from fashion designers and record labels to design agencies. In the past 20 years it has been the base to some iconic Manchester names like Simply Red, 808 State, as well as ANS, UK Fast, Ask Developments and Ear to the Ground.

The re-purposed brick built office building just off Great Ancoats Street currently offers 59 office and studio spaces from 82 to 3,900 sq ft and houses 28 tenants.

TCSplan to start work on the phased refurbishment programme to include a larger reception entrance with additional flexible meeting space; outdoor amenity space; secure/weather proof cycle storage, as well as the provision of cycle showers and lockers to the basement and improved wheelchair access to the ground floor.

The renovation will also include the reconfiguration of existing units on the first, second and third floors to offer potential occupiers larger floor space (2,200 - 4,000 sq ft), as well as the introduction of balcony amenity and break out space across both floors. The third floor will also enjoy general refurbishment to units and improved on site facilities for tenants.

Ducie House has excellent links to Manchester's motorway network and is a short walk from Piccadilly Station.

Chris Collins, Asset Manager, Town Centre Securities (PLC) commented:

"We are delighted to secure a growing global organisation at Ducie House ahead of our planned renovation of the building. K7 Media will dovetail perfectly with the existing creative industry tenants and is a welcome addition to our occupier family. It is our aim to provide existing and future tenants with authentic, modern space that is both functional and inspiring and meets the evolving requirements of our occupier base, but is also mindful of future development potential at the site."