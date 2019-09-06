Log in
TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC

Town Centre Securities : Team TCH Get on their Bikes in aid of Leeds Cares

09/06/2019 | 10:32am EDT

Group Property Director, Lynda Shillaw and CitiPark's Head of Systems and Infastructure, Pete Dowling, will be joined by some of TCS's key tenants including Russel Greenwood from HoareLea, Jonathan Stead from Sir Robert McAlpine and Richard Osbond from Curtins, who will all be cycling a mixture of the challenging long and short route to raise much needed funds for Leeds Cares.

Lynda Shillaw said:

"We are really delighted to be taking part in this challenge. From the hardened cyclists in the team to the more sedate commuters like me, we are really keen to get on our bikes and take advantage of this brilliant opportunity to ride one of the UCIroutes and raise as much money as possible for such an important cause."

To sponsor the team please visit: justgiving.com:

Disclaimer

Town Centre Securities plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
