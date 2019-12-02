Town Health International Medical : (1) RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS; (2) APPOINTMENT AND RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS; (3) CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES; (4) CHANGE IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; (5) CHANGE IN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND RESIGNATION OF PROCESS AGENT; AND (6) CHANGE IN CHAIRPERSON OF THE COMPANY 0 12/02/2019 | 07:05pm EST Send by mail :

Town Health International Medical Group Limited 康健國際醫療集團有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 3886) RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT AND RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS; CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES; CHANGE IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; CHANGE IN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND RESIGNATION OF PROCESS AGENT; AND CHANGE IN CHAIRPERSON OF THE COMPANY RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS As disclosed in the Announcements and the Circular, with effect from the conclusion of the SGM, (i) each of Miss Choi Ka Yee, Crystal, Dr. Hui Ka Wah, Ronnie, JP , Mr. Lee Chik Yuet and Dr. Chan Wing Lok, Brian resigned as an executive Director; (ii) each of Ms. Fang Haiyan and Mr. Chen Jinhao resigned as a non-executive Director; and (iii) each of Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, MH , Mr. Yu Xuezhong, Ms. Li Mingqin, Mr. Yu Kai Fung Jackie and Mr. Wong Sai Kit resigned as an independent non-executive Director. 1 APPOINTMENT AND RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS As disclosed in the Poll Results Announcement, with effect from the conclusion of the SGM, (i) each of Ms. Fang Haiyan and Mr. Chen Jinhao has been re-elected as a non- executive Director; and (ii) each of Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, MH , Mr. Yu Xuezhong and Ms. Li Mingqin has been re-elected as an independent non-executive Director. The Board announces that with effect from 2 December 2019, (i) Mr. Chen Jinhao has been re-designated from a non-executive Director to an executive Director; and (ii) Mr. Wan Yiqing has been appointed as a non-executive Director. CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES The Board announces that, with effect from the conclusion of the SGM, (i) Mr. Lee Chik Yuet ceased to be a member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee; (ii) Mr. Yu Kai Fung Jackie ceased to be the chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of each of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee; and (iii) Mr. Wong Sai Kit ceased to be a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee. The Board further announces that the following changes in the composition of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee have taken effect from 2 December 2019: Mr. Wan Yiqing has been appointed as the chairman of the Nomination Committee; Mr. Yu Xuezhong has been appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee; and Mr. Chen Jinhao has been appointed as a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee. 2 CHANGE IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 5 November 2019 in relation to, among others, the resignation of Mr. Wong Seung Ming as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from 8 January 2020. The Board announces that, subsequent to and notwithstanding the above, on 2 December 2019, Mr. Wong Seung Ming agreed, among other things, with the Group that with effect from 2 December 2019, (i) Mr. Wong Seung Ming shall not hold himself out or represent to any third party, whether within the Company or otherwise, as the Chief Financial Officer; and (ii) the last date of employment of Mr. Wong Seung Ming shall be 31 January 2020. The Board also announces that Ms. Zhao Xiangke has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 2 December 2019. CHANGE IN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND RESIGNATION OF PROCESS AGENT The Board announces that on 2 December 2019, Dr. Hui Ka Wah, Ronnie, JP tendered his resignation as (i) the Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 March 2020; and (ii) an authorised representative to accept on the Company's behalf service of process and notices in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) of the Company with effect from 2 December 2019. Subsequent to and notwithstanding the above, on 2 December 2019, Dr. Hui Ka Wah, Ronnie, JP agreed, among other things, with the Group that with effect from 2 December 2019, Dr. Hui Ka Wah, Ronnie, JP shall not hold himself out or represent to any third party, whether within the Company or otherwise, as the Chief Executive Officer. The Board also announces that Mr. Chen Jinhao has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from 2 December 2019. CHANGE IN CHAIRPERSON OF THE COMPANY With effect from the conclusion of the SGM, Miss Choi Ka Yee, Crystal resigned as the chairperson of the Company. With effect from 2 December 2019, Mr. Wan Yiqing has been appointed as the chairman of the Company. RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and notice (the "Notice") of the special general meeting (the "SGM") of Town Health International Medical Group Limited (the "Company") dated 15 November 2019 and the announcements of the Company dated 31 October 2019, 5 November 2019, 12 November 2019 and 28 November 2019 (the "Announcements") and the announcement of the Company dated 2 December 2019 in relation to, among others, the poll results of the special general meeting of the Company held on 2 December 2019 (the "Poll Results Announcement"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements, the Circular, the Notice and the Poll Results Announcement. As disclosed in the Announcements and the Circular, with effect from the conclusion of the SGM, (i) each of Miss Choi Ka Yee, Crystal ("Miss Choi"), Dr. Hui Ka Wah, Ronnie, JP ("Dr. Hui"), Mr. Lee Chik Yuet and Dr. Chan Wing Lok, Brian resigned as an executive Director; each of Ms. Fang Haiyan (" Ms. Fang ") and Mr. Chen Jinhao (" Mr. Chen ") resigned as a non-executive Director; and (iii) each of Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, MH (" Mr. Ho "), Mr. Yu Xuezhong (" Mr. Yu "), Ms. Li Mingqin (" Ms. Li "), Mr. Yu Kai Fung Jackie and Mr. Wong Sai Kit resigned as an independent non-executive Director. APPOINTMENT AND RE-RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS As disclosed in the Poll Results Announcement, with effect from the conclusion of the SGM, each of Ms. Fang and Mr. Chen has been re-elected as a non-executive Director; and (ii) each of Mr. Ho, Mr. Yu and Ms. Li has been re-elected as an independent non-executive Director. The Board announces that with effect from 2 December 2019, (i) Mr. Chen has been redesignated from a non-executive Director to an executive Director; and (ii) Mr. Wan Yiqing ("Mr. Wan") has been appointed as a non-executive Director. The biographical details of each of Mr. Chen, Ms. Fang, Mr. Ho, Mr. Yu, Ms. Li and Mr. Wan are set out below: Mr. Chen Jinhao

Mr. Chen, aged 39, was a non-executive Director from June 2015 to 2 December 2019. With effect from 2 December 2019, Mr. Chen has been re-designated from a non- executive Director to an executive Director. Mr. Chen graduated from the Sun Yat- Sen University （中山大學） with a bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics in June 2001 and obtained a MBA degree from the University of Wales, Cardiff (now known as Cardiff University) in 2003. Mr. Chen is also a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Mr. Chen has over ten years of experience in equity investment and management. Mr. Chen worked as an executive director of the investment department of BOCGI Zheshang Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. （中銀投資浙商產業基金管理有限 公司） from 2010 to 2013. He worked as an associate director at China Life Investment Holding Company Limited （國壽投資控股有限公司） from 2014 to 2016. He has been a managing director at China Life Private Equity Investment Company Limited （國壽股 權投資有限公司） since October 2016. From January 2017 to November 2019, he had been a director of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. （深圳邁瑞生物 醫療電子股份有限公司） , whose shares are listed on the ChiNext of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 300760) on 16 October 2018. 5 Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chen (i) did not hold any other major appointment and professional qualification, or directorships in the last three years in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) did not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders (having the meanings ascribed to them in the Listing Rules) of the Company; (iii) did not hold any position with the Company or other members of the Group; and (iv) was not interested in any Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Chen has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company as an executive Director for a term commenced from 2 December 2019 to 31 December 2021, and he will be subject to rotation and re-election at general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws. Mr. Chen will not be entitled to any remuneration from the Company in his capacity as an executive Director. Separately, Mr. Chen is expected to enter into a letter of appointment with the Company for his role as the chief executive officer of the Company ("Chief Executive Officer"). Mr. Chen will not be entitled to any remuneration from the Company in his capacity as the Chief Executive Officer. Save as disclosed above, there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Chen that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. 6 Ms. Fang Haiyan

Ms. Fang, aged 52, has been appointed as a non-executive Director and the Deputy Chairperson of the Company since June 2015. Ms. Fang obtained a master degree in economics at Renmin University of China （中國人民大學） in 1993, a doctoral degree in economics at the same university in 1998 and executive master of business administration (EMBA) at Tsinghua University in 2010. Ms. Fang joined China Life Insurance Company Limited （中國人壽保險股份有限公司） , whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2628), in 1998 and had served as deputy general manager and general manager of the Business Management Department. From May 2013 to July 2019, Ms. Fang served as the general manager of the Business Department of China Life Insurance (Group) Company （中國人壽保險（集團）公司） . From March 2017 to February 2019, Ms. Fang served as the deputy general manager and the deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Shandong Branch of China Life Insurance Company Limited （中國人壽保險股份有限公司） . With effect from 11 July 2019, Ms. Fang has served as the vice president of China Life Healthcare Investment Co., Ltd. （國壽健康產業投資有限公司） .

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Ms. Fang (i) did not hold any other major appointment and professional qualification, or directorships in the last three years in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) did not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders (having the meanings ascribed to them in the Listing Rules) of the Company; (iii) did not hold any position with the Company or other members of the Group; and (iv) was not interested in any Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

Ms. Fang has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company as a non-executive Director for a term commenced from 2 December 2019 to 31 December 2021 and she will be subject to rotation and re-election at general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws. Ms. Fang will not be entitled to any remuneration from the Company in her capacity as a non-executive Director. 7 Save as disclosed above, there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Ms. Fang that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, MH

Mr. Ho, aged 61, has been an independent non-executive Director since September 2004. Mr. Ho is a Practising Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong. He is a director of Yong Zheng CPA Limited, Certified Public Accountants and possesses over 20 years' professional experience in accounting, auditing, tax planning and business advisory. Mr. Ho is a director of Hong Kong Shatin Industries and Commerce Association Limited and Hong Kong Commerce and Industry Associations Limited. Mr. Ho is also an independent non-executive director of Rykadan Capital Limited, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2288) and PuraPharm Corporation Limited, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1498). From 17 October 2006 to 28 July 2017, Mr. Ho had been an independent non-executive director of Belle International Holdings Limited, whose shares had been delisted on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1880) since 27 July 2017. Mr. Ho is also the chairman of each of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Ho (i) did not hold any other major appointment and professional qualification, or directorships in the last three years in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) did not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders (having the meanings ascribed to them in the Listing Rules) of the Company; (iii) did not hold any position with the Company or other members of the Group; and (iv) was not interested in any Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. 8 Mr. Ho has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company as an independent non-executive Director for a term commenced from 2 December 2019 to 31 December 2021, and he will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws. Mr. Ho will be entitled to an emolument of HK$13,000 per month which was determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company. Mr. Ho was a director of Fast Step Development Limited（迅添發展有限公司）("Fast Step"), a private company incorporated in Hong Kong and dissolved by deregistration on 12 March 2010 under section 291AA of the then prevailing Companies Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Fast Step was inactive before deregistration. Mr. Ho was also a director of BGS Business Consultancy Limited（駿偉資訊顧問有 限公司）("BGS"), a private company incorporated in Hong Kong and dissolved by deregistration on 13 September 2019 under section 751 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong). BGS was inactive before deregistration. As confirmed by Mr. Ho, the abovementioned dissolved companies were solvent prior to their dissolutions. Save as disclosed above, there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Ho that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. 9 Mr. Yu Xuezhong Mr. Yu, aged 61, has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director since June 2015. Mr. Yu graduated from The Fourth Military Medical University（第四軍醫 大學）in 1984. He obtained a master degree in medicine from 中國協和醫科大學 (in English for identification purpose only, China Union Medical University) (now known as Peking Union Medical College（北京協和醫學院）) in 1991. Mr. Yu is currently an assistant to the medical superintendent, a professor in emergency medicine and a supervisor of the emergency medicine division of Peking Union Medical College Hospital（北京協和醫院）. He is also the chairman of 中國醫師協會急診醫學分 會 (in English for identification purpose only, The Society of Emergency Medicine of Chinese Medical Doctor Association) and the chairman of 中華醫學會急診醫學分 會 (in English for identification purpose only, The Society of Emergency Medicine of Chinese Medical Association). Mr. Yu has profound knowledge and extensive experience in teaching, scientific research and clinical experience in emergency medicine. Mr. Yu is also a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yu (i) did not hold any other major appointment and professional qualification, or directorships in the last three years in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) did not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders (having the meanings ascribed to them in the Listing Rules) of the Company; (iii) did not hold any position with the Company or other members of the Group; and (iv) was not interested in any Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Yu has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company as an independent non-executive Director for a term commenced from 2 December 2019 to 31 December 2021, and he will be subject to rotation and re-election at general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws. Mr. Yu will be entitled to an emolument of HK$13,000 per month which was determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company. Save as disclosed above, there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Yu that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. 10 Ms. Li Mingqin

Ms. Li, aged 61, has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director since June 2015. Ms. Li graduated from 北京中醫學院 (in English for identification purpose only, Beijing College of Traditional Chinese Medicine) (now known as Beijing University of Chinese Medicine （北京中醫藥大學） ) with a Bachelor Degree in 1982. She obtained the lecturer qualifications from 北京中醫學院 (in English for identification purpose only, Beijing College of Traditional Chinese Medicine) (now known as Beijing University of Chinese Medicine （北京中醫藥大學） ) in 1988. Ms. Li has worked at the China-Japan Friendship Hospital （中日友好醫院） and 北京中醫學院 (in English for identification purpose only, Beijing College of Traditional Chinese Medicine) (now known as Beijing University of Chinese Medicine （北京中醫藥大學） ), where she was engaged in the teaching of medicines, R&D of new medicines and medicines management. Ms. Li is currently a director of Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. （北京泰德製藥股份有限公司）and 正大邵陽骨傷科醫院 (in English for identification purpose only, Chia Tai Shaoyang Orthopedic Hospital). She has been appointed as an executive director of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited（中國生物製藥有限公司） ("SBL"), whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1177), since 20 April 2015. She is also the vice president of SBL and has joined SBL and its subsidiaries since 1997. She is principally responsible for the investment affairs of SBL and its subsidiaries. She has over 33 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She is also a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Ms. Li (i) did not hold any other major appointment and professional qualification, or directorships in the last three years in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) did not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders (having the meanings ascribed to them in the Listing Rules) of the Company; (iii) did not hold any position with the Company or other members of the Group; and (iv) was not interested in any Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. 11 Ms. Li has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company as an independent non-executive Director for a term commenced from 2 December 2019 to 31 December 2021, and she will be subject to rotation and re-election at general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws. Ms. Li will be entitled to an emolument of HK$13,000 per month which was determined by the Board with reference to her duties and responsibilities with the Company. Save as disclosed above, there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Ms. Li that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. Mr. Wan Yiqing Mr. Wan Yiqing, aged 45, graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology（華中理工大學）with a bachelor degree in 1994, and obtained a master of economics degree from Nankai University（南開大學）in 1997 and a master of computer science degree from West Virginia University in the United States in 2000. Mr. Wan worked as a vice president of China Life Investment Holding Company Limited （國壽投資控股有限公司）from 2016 to 2019. He has been working as a vice president of China Life Healthcare Investment Co., Ltd.（國壽健康產業投資有限公司）since 2019, and has been serving as the president of China Life Private Equity Investment Company Limited（國壽股權投資有限公司）since 2016. Mr. Wan is also the chairman of the Nomination Committee. Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wan (i) did not hold any other major appointment and professional qualification, or directorships in the last three years in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) did not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders (having the meanings ascribed to them in the Listing Rules) of the Company; (iii) did not hold any position with the Company or other members of the Group; and (iv) was not interested in any Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. 12 Mr. Wan has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company as a non-executive Director for a term commenced from 2 December 2019 to 31 December 2021, and he will be subject to rotation and re-election at general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws. Mr. Wan will not be entitled to any remuneration from the Company in his capacity as a non-executive Director. Save as disclosed above, there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Wan as a non-executive Director and the chairman of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES The Board announces that, with effect from the conclusion of the SGM, (i) Mr. Lee Chik Yuet ceased to be a member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee; Mr. Yu Kai Fung Jackie ceased to be the chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of each of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee; and (iii) Mr. Wong Sai Kit ceased to be a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee. The Board further announces that the following changes in the composition of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee have taken effect from 2 December 2019: Mr. Wan has been appointed as the chairman of the Nomination Committee; Mr. Yu has been appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee; and Mr. Chen has been appointed as a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee. 13 CHANGE IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 5 November 2019 in relation to, among others, the resignation of Mr. Wong Seung Ming ("Mr. Wong") as the chief financial officer of the Company ("Chief Financial Officer") with effect from 8 January 2020. The Board announces that, subsequent to and notwithstanding the above, on 2 December 2019, Mr. Wong agreed, among other things, with the Group that with effect from 2 December 2019 (i) Mr. Wong shall not hold himself out or represent to any third party, whether within the Company or otherwise, as the Chief Financial Officer; and (ii) the last date of employment of Mr. Wong shall be 31 January 2020. The Board also announces that Ms. Zhao Xiangke ("Ms. Zhao") has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from 2 December 2019. The biographical details of Ms. Zhao are set out below. Ms. Zhao Xiangke, aged 34, graduated from Renmin University of China（中國人民大 學）with a bachelor's degree in economics in June 2008. Ms. Zhao has worked in the audit department and financial consulting department of two international accounting firms, serving a number of listed companies and private enterprises, and has extensive experience in the provision of financial, auditing and consulting professional services. She joined China Life Private Equity Investment Company Limited（國壽股權投資有限公司）since July 2018 and is currently an associate director of the Investment Management Center of China Life Private Equity Investment Company Limited（國壽股權投資有限公司）. CHANGE IN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND RESIGNATION OF PROCESS AGENT The Board announces that on 2 December 2019, Dr. Hui tendered his resignation as (i) the Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 March 2020; and (ii) an authorised representative to accept on the Company's behalf service of process and notices in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) of the Company with effect from 2 December 2019. Subsequent to and notwithstanding the above, on 2 December 2019, Dr. Hui agreed, among other things, with the Group that with effect from 2 December 2019, Dr. Hui shall not hold himself out or represent to any third party, whether within the Company or otherwise, as the Chief Executive Officer. 14 The Board also announces that, with effect from 2 December 2019, Mr. Chen has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer. CHANGE IN CHAIRPERSON OF THE COMPANY With effect from the conclusion of the SGM, Miss Choi resigned as the chairperson of the Company. With effect from 2 December 2019, Mr. Wan has been appointed as the chairman of the Company. The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Miss Choi, Dr. Hui, Mr. Lee Chik Yuet, Dr. Chan Wing Lok, Brian, Mr. Yu Kai Fung Jackie and Mr. Wong Sai Kit for their valuable contribution and services during their respective tenure of office. The Board wishes to extend its warm welcome to Mr. Chen's new role as an executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Wan's new appointment as a non-executive Director and the chairman of the Company; and Ms. Zhao's new appointment as the Chief Financial Officer. By order of the Board Town Health International Medical Group Limited Chen Jinhao Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 2 December 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Chen Jinhao (Chief Executive Officer), the non-executive Directors are Mr. Wan Yiqing (Chairman) and Ms. Fang Haiyan (Deputy Chairperson); and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, MH, Mr. Yu Xuezhong and Ms. Li Mingqin. 15 Attachments Original document

