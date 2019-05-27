Town Health International Medical Gp : Announcements and Notices -
0
05/27/2019 | 11:39am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
Town Health International Medical Group Limited
康 健 國 際 醫 療 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3886)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of Town Health International Medical Group Limited ("Company") will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 27 June 2019 at 1st Floor, Town Health Technology Centre, 10-12 Yuen Shun Circuit, Siu Lek Yuen, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong for the following purposes:
To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, the report of the directors and the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2018.
To declare a final dividend of HK0.25 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2018.
To re-elect the following retiring directors of the Company:
Dr. Hui Ka Wah, Ronnie,JP as an executive director of the Company;
Dr. Choi Chee Ming,GBS, JP as a non-executive director of the Company;
Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George,MH as an independent non-executive director of the Company;
1
Mr. Wang John Hong-chiun as an independent non-executive director of the Company; and
Mr. Chen Jinhao as a non-executive director of the Company.
To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the directors' remuneration.
To re-appoint Moore Stephens CPA Limited as the auditors of the Company and authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.
As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
6. "THAT:
subject to paragraph (B) of this resolution, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to purchase or repurchase ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company ("Shares"), subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and rules, on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or on any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognised for this purpose by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the number of Shares which may be purchased or repurchased by the Company or agreed to be purchased or repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (A) of this resolution during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly;
if, after the passing of this resolution, the Company conducts a share consolidation or subdivision, the number of Shares subject to the limit set out in paragraph (B) above shall be adjusted to the effect that the number of Shares subject to the limit set out in paragraph (B) above as a percentage of the total number of issued Shares at the time immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and
2
for the purpose of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the date of passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company or any applicable law of Bermuda to be held; and
the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."
By order of the Board
Town Health International Medical Group Limited
Lee Chik Yuet
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 28 May 2019
Registered office:
Head office and principal place
Canon's Court
of business in Hong Kong:
22 Victoria Street
6th Floor
Hamilton HM 12
Town Health Technology Centre
Bermuda
10-12 Yuen Shun Circuit
Siu Lek Yuen
Shatin, New Territories
Hong Kong
Notes:
1. A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or more proxy to attend and, subject to the provisions of the bye-laws of the Company, to vote on his/her/its behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must be present in person at the meeting to represent the member. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
3
To ascertain the entitlement of the shareholders of the Company to attend and vote at the meeting convened by the above notice, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 24 June 2019 to Thursday, 27 June 2019, both days inclusive, during which no transfer of Shares will be effected. In order to qualify for the entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting, all transfers of Shares accompanied by the relevant shares certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 21 June 2019.
To ascertain the entitlement of the shareholders of the Company to the proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 5 July 2019 to Tuesday, 9 July 2019, both dates inclusive, during which no transfer of Shares will be effected. In order to qualify for the entitlement to the proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018, all transfers of Shares accompanied by the relevant shares certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 4 July 2019.
To be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof), must be deposited at the office of the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 25 June 2019 or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the adjourned meeting.
Completion and return of an instrument appointing a proxy will not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof and in such event the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
As required under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, all the above resolutions will be decided by way of poll.
References to time and dates in this notice are to Hong Kong time and dates.
As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Miss Choi Ka Yee, Crystal (Chairperson), Dr. Hui Ka Wah, Ronnie, JP (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lee Chik Yuet, Mr. Wong Seung Ming (Chief Financial Officer) and Dr. Chan Wing Lok, Brian; the non- executive Directors are Dr. Choi Chee Ming, GBS, JP (Deputy Chairman), Ms. Fang Haiyan (Deputy Chairperson) and Mr. Chen Jinhao; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, MH, Mr. Yu Xuezhong, Ms. Li Mingqin, Mr. Wang John Hong- chiun, Mr. Yu Kai Fung Jackie and Mr. Wong Sai Kit.
Town Health International Medical Group Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 15:38:02 UTC