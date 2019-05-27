Town Health International Medical Gp : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

Town Health International Medical Group Limited

康 健 國 際 醫 療 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3886)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of Town Health International Medical Group Limited ("Company") will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 27 June 2019 at 1st Floor, Town Health Technology Centre, 10-12 Yuen Shun Circuit, Siu Lek Yuen, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong for the following purposes:

To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, the report of the directors and the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2018. To declare a final dividend of HK0.25 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2018. To re-elect the following retiring directors of the Company: Dr. Hui Ka Wah, Ronnie, JP as an executive director of the Company; Dr. Choi Chee Ming, GBS, JP as a non-executive director of the Company; Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, MH as an independent non-executive director of the Company;

