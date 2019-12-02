Log in
TOWN HEALTH INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL GROUP

(3886)
Town Health International Medical : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

12/02/2019 | 07:05pm EST

Town Health International Medical Group Limited

康健國際醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3886)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Town Health International Medical Group Limited are set out below:

Executive Director

Mr. Chen Jinhao (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Wan Yiqing (Chairman)

Ms. Fang Haiyan (Deputy Chairperson)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, MH

Mr. Yu Xuezhong

Ms. Li Mingqin

There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Chen Jinhao

M

M

Mr. Wan Yiqing

C

Ms. Fang Haiyan

Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, MH

C

M

C

Mr. Yu Xuezhong

M

M

M

Ms. Li Mingqin

M

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

Town Health International Medical Group Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 00:04:03 UTC
