Town Health International Medical : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Town Health International Medical Group Limited
康健國際醫療集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3886)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Town Health International Medical Group Limited are set out below:
Executive Director
Mr. Chen Jinhao (Chief Executive Officer)
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Wan Yiqing (Chairman)
Ms. Fang Haiyan (Deputy Chairperson)
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, MH
Mr. Yu Xuezhong
Ms. Li Mingqin