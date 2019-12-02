Town Health International Medical : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Town Health International Medical Group Limited

康健國際醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3886)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Town Health International Medical Group Limited are set out below:

Executive Director

Mr. Chen Jinhao (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Wan Yiqing (Chairman)

Ms. Fang Haiyan (Deputy Chairperson)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, MH

Mr. Yu Xuezhong

Ms. Li Mingqin