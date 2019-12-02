Town Health International Medical : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 2 DECEMBER 2019

As at the date of the SGM, there were a total of 7,526,134,452 Shares in issue. Broad Idea International Limited which, based on publicly available information, owns 1,418,576,764 Shares had indicated that it would abstain from voting at the SGM in respect of the resolutions as set out in the SGM Notice. Save as disclosed above, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, there was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend the SGM and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions proposed at the SGM, and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions proposed at the SGM according to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. As such, there were a total of 6,107,557,688 Shares, representing approximately 81.15% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the SGM, entitling holders thereof to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the SGM. Save that Broad Idea has confirmed in the Broad Idea Letter that it would abstain from voting in the SGM as mentioned in the SGM Circular, none of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the SGM Circular to vote against the resolutions as set out in the SGM Notice or to abstain from voting at the SGM.

Tricor Tengis Limited, the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Chen Jinhao (Chief Executive Officer); the non-executive Directors are Mr. Wan Yiqing (Chairman) and Ms. Fang Haiyan (Deputy Chairperson); and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, MH, Mr. Yu Xuezhong and Ms. Li Mingqin.