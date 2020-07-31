Town Health International Medical : UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PROGRESS

RECENT DEVELOPMENT OF TRADING RESUMPTION

As disclosed previously, the Stock Exchange held discussions with the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") and confirmed that the Stock Exchange would, until further notice, withhold exercising its right to delist the Company under Rule 6.01A(2)(b)(i) of the Listing Rules should trading in the Company's securities remain suspended on 31 January 2020. The above is without prejudice to the Stock Exchange exercising its rights under Rule 6.01A of the Listing Rules at a later stage when the Stock Exchange considers appropriate. The Company has been communicating with the SFC on the resumption application made by the Company under section 9 of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules. The Company will continue to communicate with the SFC and seek to resume the trading of its shares on the Stock Exchange as soon as practicable. Further announcements will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

BUSINESS UPDATE

The Group has been carrying on its business as usual and continues to focus on (i) provision of medical and dental services in Hong Kong; (ii) managing healthcare networks and provision of third party medical network administrator services in Hong Kong; and (iii) provision of medical and dental services, as well as hospital management and related services in the People's Republic of China.

The Company made a profit warning announcement on 17 July 2020 in respect of the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020. For further details, please refer to the said announcement.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of the Company has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 27 November 2017 and will continue to be suspended until further notice.

