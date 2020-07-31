Log in
TOWN HEALTH INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL GROUP

(3886)
Town Health International Medical : UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PROGRESS

07/31/2020 | 09:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Town Health International Medical Group Limited

康健國際醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3886)

UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PROGRESS

This announcement is made by Town Health International Medical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 18 December 2017, 11 July 2018, 1 August 2018, 28 August 2018, 5 November 2018, 31 January 2019, 28 March 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 July 2019, 29 August 2019, 31 October 2019, 10 January 2020, 26 March 2020 and 29 April 2020, respectively, the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 published on 21 September 2018, the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 published on 17 April 2019, the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 published on 19 September 2019 and the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 published on 8 April 2020.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT OF TRADING RESUMPTION

As disclosed previously, the Stock Exchange held discussions with the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") and confirmed that the Stock Exchange would, until further notice, withhold exercising its right to delist the Company under Rule 6.01A(2)(b)(i) of the Listing Rules should trading in the Company's securities remain suspended on 31 January 2020. The above is without prejudice to the Stock Exchange exercising its rights under Rule 6.01A of the Listing Rules at a later stage when the Stock Exchange considers appropriate. The Company has been communicating with the SFC on the resumption application made by the Company under section 9 of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules. The Company will continue to communicate with the SFC and seek to resume the trading of its shares on the Stock Exchange as soon as practicable. Further announcements will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

BUSINESS UPDATE

The Group has been carrying on its business as usual and continues to focus on (i) provision of medical and dental services in Hong Kong; (ii) managing healthcare networks and provision of third party medical network administrator services in Hong Kong; and (iii) provision of medical and dental services, as well as hospital management and related services in the People's Republic of China.

The Company made a profit warning announcement on 17 July 2020 in respect of the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020. For further details, please refer to the said announcement.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of the Company has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 27 November 2017 and will continue to be suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Town Health International Medical Group Limited

Chen Jinhao

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

31 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Chen Jinhao (Chief Executive Officer); the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhao Hui (Chairman) and Mr. Hou Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, MH, Mr. Yu Xuezhong and Ms. Li Mingqin.

Disclaimer

Town Health International Medical Group Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 13:11:12 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 1 129 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2019 -8,41 M -1,09 M -1,09 M
Net cash 2019 1 740 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2019 -618x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5 193 M 670 M 670 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,07x
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 236
Free-Float 39,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jin Hao Chen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hui Zhao Chairman
Kwok Ling Leung Chief Operating Officer
Xiang Ke Zhao Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Wah Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOWN HEALTH INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL GROUP LIMITED0.00%670
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-15.11%27 971
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.48.93%26 041
IHH HEALTHCARE-1.28%11 177
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%10 936
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-12.84%10 318
