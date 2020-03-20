Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. : Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (“TSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CLUB) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2019.

TSI’s earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2019 are summarized below. To become fully apprised of our results, shareholders are urged to read our Form 10-K for the full-year ended December 31, 2019 posted at https://www.townsportsinternational.com.

The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making informed investment decisions. The unaudited condensed consolidated Statements of Operations are included below.

Patrick Walsh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TSI, commented: “Our fourth quarter same store revenue results materially improved from the third quarter. We are very pleased to report that this improvement continued into the new year with same store sales increasing 0.9% in January and 1.2% in February of 2020. As we weather the strains on our business from the unprecedented worldwide response to the Coronavirus outbreak, we look forward to resuming this trend in the remainder of 2020.”

Dollar amounts in this release are in thousands, except for share and per share amounts. Amounts are unaudited.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Fourth Quarter Full-Year 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Club operations $ 114,303 $ 111,926 $ 460,334 $ 437,357 Fees and other 1,659 1,555 6,426 5,737 115,962 113,481 466,760 443,094 Operating Expenses: Payroll and related 45,099 44,337 180,945 168,315 Club operating 54,683 49,087 219,065 197,689 General and administrative 7,535 6,055 27,813 25,047 Depreciation and amortization 9,083 9,486 38,199 37,442 Impairment of fixed assets — — 7,189 2,082 116,400 108,965 473,211 430,575 Operating (loss) income (438 ) 4,516 (6,451 ) 12,519 Interest expense 3,069 3,479 12,982 13,478 Interest income (9 ) (6 ) (65 ) (133 ) Equity in the earnings of investees (93 ) (82 ) (299 ) (344 ) (Loss) income before provision (benefit) for corporate income taxes (3,405 ) 1,125 (19,069 ) (482 ) Provision (benefit) for corporate income taxes 66 (962 ) 212 (357 ) Net (loss) income including non-controlling interests (3,471 ) 2,087 (19,281 ) (125 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (142 ) (206 ) (723 ) (202 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. and subsidiaries $ (3,329 ) $ 2,293 $ (18,558 ) $ 77 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.12 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.70 ) $ — Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.70 ) $ — Weighted average number of shares used in calculating (loss) earnings per share: Basic 26,767,443 26,027,676 26,596,923 25,858,494 Diluted 26,767,443 26,464,881 26,596,923 26,252,137

Reconciliation of Net Loss (Income) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Fourth Quarter Full-Year 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income including non-controlling interests $ (3,471 ) $ 2,087 $ (19,281 ) $ (125 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (142 ) (206 ) (723 ) (202 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. and subsidiaries (3,329 ) 2,293 (18,558 ) 77 Interest expense, net of interest income 3,060 3,473 12,917 13,345 Provision (benefit) for corporate income taxes 66 (962 ) 212 (357 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,083 9,486 38,199 37,442 EBITDA(1) 8,880 14,290 32,770 50,507 Impairment of fixed assets — — 7,189 2,082 Separation expense related to headcount reductions and former executive officers 819 48 943 105 Net costs (income) related to closing clubs and other cost-savings initiatives 157 56 (409 ) 501 Incremental expense related to the adoption of ASC 606(2) — 249 546 1,056 Non-cash deferred base rent(3) — — 519 — Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 9,856 $ 14,643 $ 41,558 $ 54,251

(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA include costs related to acquisitions of $190 and $1,378 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $512 and $3,114 for the full-year of 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted FASB Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 and all the related amendments (“ASC 606”) which requires the Company to defer costs related to obtaining members and expense those costs over the estimated membership life. Under previous guidance, these membership costs were expensed at the time of the respective sale. (3) Represents non-cash deferred base rent in the first quarter of 2019 related to the adoption of the Accounting Standards Codification Topic 842.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA consists of net income (loss) attributable to TSI and subsidiaries plus interest expense (net of interest income), provision for corporate income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is TSI’s EBITDA excluding certain items, such as any fixed asset or goodwill impairments, separation expense related to headcount reductions and former executive officers, net costs (income) related to closing clubs and other cost-savings initiatives, incremental expense related to the adoption of ASC 606, as well as non-cash deferred base rent. EBITDA is not a measure of liquidity or financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, as we define it, may not be identical to similarly titled measures used by some other companies.

EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to TSI and subsidiaries, operating income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or other cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded from EBITDA, but included in the calculation of reported net income attributable to TSI and subsidiaries and operating income, are significant and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of our performance.

Investors or prospective investors in TSI regularly request EBITDA as a supplemental analytical measure to, and in conjunction with, our GAAP financial data. We understand that these investors use EBITDA, among other things, to assess our ability to service our existing debt and to incur debt in the future, to evaluate our executive compensation programs, to assess our ability to fund our capital expenditure program, and to gain insight into the manner in which TSI’s management and board of directors analyze our performance. We believe that investors find the inclusion of EBITDA in our press releases to be useful and helpful to them.

Our management and board of directors also use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to our GAAP financial data for purposes broadly similar to those used by investors.

Adjusted EBITDA has similar uses and limitations as EBITDA. We have excluded additional items in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes that this metric is useful in making period to period comparisons of our performance. We do not, and investors should not, place undue reliance on EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of our performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial results and performance, potential club closures, results of cost-savings initiatives, and other statements that are predictive in nature or depend upon or refer to events or conditions, or that include words such as “may,” “should,” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and TSI undertakes no obligation to update these statements in light of subsequent events or developments. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results or outcomes discussed in any forward-looking statement.

About Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with subsidiaries engaged in a number of business and investment activities. The Company’s largest operating subsidiary has been involved in the fitness industry since 1973 and has grown to become one of the largest owners and operators of fitness clubs in the Northeast region of the United States. TSI’s corporate structure provides flexibility to make investments across a broad spectrum of industries in order to create long-term value for shareholders.

Until further notice, TSI will not be hosting conference calls to discuss quarterly results. TSI intends to continue to issue press releases reporting quarterly earnings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005588/en/