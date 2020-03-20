Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. : Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Log in
03/20/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (“TSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CLUB) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2019.

TSI’s earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2019 are summarized below. To become fully apprised of our results, shareholders are urged to read our Form 10-K for the full-year ended December 31, 2019 posted at https://www.townsportsinternational.com.

The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making informed investment decisions. The unaudited condensed consolidated Statements of Operations are included below.

Patrick Walsh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TSI, commented: “Our fourth quarter same store revenue results materially improved from the third quarter. We are very pleased to report that this improvement continued into the new year with same store sales increasing 0.9% in January and 1.2% in February of 2020. As we weather the strains on our business from the unprecedented worldwide response to the Coronavirus outbreak, we look forward to resuming this trend in the remainder of 2020.”

Dollar amounts in this release are in thousands, except for share and per share amounts. Amounts are unaudited.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Full-Year

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Club operations

$

114,303

 

 

$

111,926

 

 

$

460,334

 

 

$

437,357

 

Fees and other

1,659

 

 

1,555

 

 

6,426

 

 

5,737

 

 

115,962

 

 

113,481

 

 

466,760

 

 

443,094

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payroll and related

45,099

 

 

44,337

 

 

180,945

 

 

168,315

 

Club operating

54,683

 

 

49,087

 

 

219,065

 

 

197,689

 

General and administrative

7,535

 

 

6,055

 

 

27,813

 

 

25,047

 

Depreciation and amortization

9,083

 

 

9,486

 

 

38,199

 

 

37,442

 

Impairment of fixed assets

 

 

 

 

7,189

 

 

2,082

 

 

116,400

 

 

108,965

 

 

473,211

 

 

430,575

 

Operating (loss) income

(438

)

 

4,516

 

 

(6,451

)

 

12,519

 

Interest expense

3,069

 

 

3,479

 

 

12,982

 

 

13,478

 

Interest income

(9

)

 

(6

)

 

(65

)

 

(133

)

Equity in the earnings of investees

(93

)

 

(82

)

 

(299

)

 

(344

)

(Loss) income before provision (benefit) for corporate income taxes

(3,405

)

 

1,125

 

 

(19,069

)

 

(482

)

Provision (benefit) for corporate income taxes

66

 

 

(962

)

 

212

 

 

(357

)

Net (loss) income including non-controlling interests

(3,471

)

 

2,087

 

 

(19,281

)

 

(125

)

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(142

)

 

(206

)

 

(723

)

 

(202

)

Net (loss) income attributable to Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. and subsidiaries

$

(3,329

)

 

$

2,293

 

 

$

(18,558

)

 

$

77

 

(Loss) earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.12

)

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

(0.70

)

 

$

 

Diluted

$

(0.12

)

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

(0.70

)

 

$

 

Weighted average number of shares used in calculating (loss) earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

26,767,443

 

 

26,027,676

 

 

26,596,923

 

 

25,858,494

 

Diluted

26,767,443

 

 

26,464,881

 

 

26,596,923

 

 

26,252,137

 

Reconciliation of Net Loss (Income) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Full-Year

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Net (loss) income including non-controlling interests

$

(3,471

)

 

$

2,087

 

 

$

(19,281

)

 

$

(125

)

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(142

)

 

(206

)

 

(723

)

 

(202

)

Net (loss) income attributable to Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. and subsidiaries

(3,329

)

 

2,293

 

 

(18,558

)

 

77

 

Interest expense, net of interest income

3,060

 

 

3,473

 

 

12,917

 

 

13,345

 

Provision (benefit) for corporate income taxes

66

 

 

(962

)

 

212

 

 

(357

)

Depreciation and amortization

9,083

 

 

9,486

 

 

38,199

 

 

37,442

 

EBITDA(1)

8,880

 

 

14,290

 

 

32,770

 

 

50,507

 

Impairment of fixed assets

 

 

 

 

7,189

 

 

2,082

 

Separation expense related to headcount reductions and former executive officers

819

 

 

48

 

 

943

 

 

105

 

Net costs (income) related to closing clubs and other cost-savings initiatives

157

 

 

56

 

 

(409

)

 

501

 

Incremental expense related to the adoption of ASC 606(2)

 

 

249

 

 

546

 

 

1,056

 

Non-cash deferred base rent(3)

 

 

 

 

519

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

9,856

 

 

$

14,643

 

 

$

41,558

 

 

$

54,251

 

(1)

 

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA include costs related to acquisitions of $190 and $1,378 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $512 and $3,114 for the full-year of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2)

 

On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted FASB Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 and all the related amendments (“ASC 606”) which requires the Company to defer costs related to obtaining members and expense those costs over the estimated membership life. Under previous guidance, these membership costs were expensed at the time of the respective sale.

(3)

 

Represents non-cash deferred base rent in the first quarter of 2019 related to the adoption of the Accounting Standards Codification Topic 842.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA consists of net income (loss) attributable to TSI and subsidiaries plus interest expense (net of interest income), provision for corporate income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is TSI’s EBITDA excluding certain items, such as any fixed asset or goodwill impairments, separation expense related to headcount reductions and former executive officers, net costs (income) related to closing clubs and other cost-savings initiatives, incremental expense related to the adoption of ASC 606, as well as non-cash deferred base rent. EBITDA is not a measure of liquidity or financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, as we define it, may not be identical to similarly titled measures used by some other companies.

EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to TSI and subsidiaries, operating income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or other cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded from EBITDA, but included in the calculation of reported net income attributable to TSI and subsidiaries and operating income, are significant and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of our performance.

Investors or prospective investors in TSI regularly request EBITDA as a supplemental analytical measure to, and in conjunction with, our GAAP financial data. We understand that these investors use EBITDA, among other things, to assess our ability to service our existing debt and to incur debt in the future, to evaluate our executive compensation programs, to assess our ability to fund our capital expenditure program, and to gain insight into the manner in which TSI’s management and board of directors analyze our performance. We believe that investors find the inclusion of EBITDA in our press releases to be useful and helpful to them.

Our management and board of directors also use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to our GAAP financial data for purposes broadly similar to those used by investors.

Adjusted EBITDA has similar uses and limitations as EBITDA. We have excluded additional items in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes that this metric is useful in making period to period comparisons of our performance. We do not, and investors should not, place undue reliance on EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of our performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial results and performance, potential club closures, results of cost-savings initiatives, and other statements that are predictive in nature or depend upon or refer to events or conditions, or that include words such as “may,” “should,” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and TSI undertakes no obligation to update these statements in light of subsequent events or developments. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results or outcomes discussed in any forward-looking statement.

About Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with subsidiaries engaged in a number of business and investment activities. The Company’s largest operating subsidiary has been involved in the fitness industry since 1973 and has grown to become one of the largest owners and operators of fitness clubs in the Northeast region of the United States. TSI’s corporate structure provides flexibility to make investments across a broad spectrum of industries in order to create long-term value for shareholders.

Until further notice, TSI will not be hosting conference calls to discuss quarterly results. TSI intends to continue to issue press releases reporting quarterly earnings.


© Business Wire 2020
