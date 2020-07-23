TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $34.61 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $34.64 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
“Our second quarter performance demonstrated the benefits of our diverse revenue model. Despite the headwinds from economic uncertainty and increased credit provisions, we delivered a solid quarter highlighted by rebounds in noninterest income from our Realty segment. Our deposits climbed to record levels enhancing liquidity and strong capital ratios position us well to navigate the challenging environment. We will also continue to be diligent in our focus on credit risk management,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.
Highlights for Second Quarter 2020 Compared to Second Quarter 2019:
Total revenues were a record $162.66 million, an increase of $18.12 million, or 12.54%.
Loans held for investment were $9.80 billion, an increase of $1.68 billion, or 20.61%, from June 30, 2019, and $1.02 billion, or 11.59%, from March 31, 2020. The balance at June 30, 2020 included $1.09 billion of loans originated under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).
Total deposits were $11.26 billion, an increase of $2.00 billion, or 21.54%, compared to prior year and $1.96 billion, or 21.02%, from March 31, 2020.
Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 43.23%, to $4.23 billion, representing 37.52% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits increased 38.09%.
Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 8.24% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 12.44% (non-GAAP).
Net interest margin for the quarter was 2.85% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.87%.
Effective tax rate of 17.74% in the quarter compared to 20.47% in the second quarter of 2019.
“I am especially proud of the outstanding service our teammates delivered to our members and the communities we serve. At Towne, we delivered over $1 billion in PPP funding to support businesses in our communities helping to save nearly 130,000 jobs for local families. In addition, we created more than 650 new relationships out of the PPP process,” stated J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to Second Quarter 2019:
Net interest income was $93.27 million compared to $89.82 million at June 30, 2019.
Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.87%, including accretion of 8 basis points, compared to 3.52%, including accretion of 11 basis points, for second quarter 2019.
Average loans held for investment, with an average yield of 4.29%, represented 73.10% of average earning assets at June 30, 2020 compared to an average yield of 5.08% and 78.27% of average earning assets in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding PPP, loan yields were 4.42% in second quarter 2020.
Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.58% from 0.99% at June 30, 2019.
Average interest-earning assets totaled $13.16 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $10.32 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of 27.56%.
Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $8.64 billion, an increase of $1.69 billion from prior year.
Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:
Recorded a quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance-sheet loans of $25.99 million compared to $2.82 million one year ago and $5.76 million in the linked quarter. This increase is primarily attributable to management's expectation of continued economic weakness driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Expected loss estimates consider various factors including the impacts of the decreased economic activity and higher unemployment rates, customer specific credit information, and the potential mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry wide loan modification efforts.
Net loan recoveries were $0.10 million compared to charge-offs of $1.60 million one year prior. The ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.03% in the linked quarter and 0.08% in the second quarter of 2019.
Recorded a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet commitments of $1.08 million compared to $1.10 million in the linked quarter.
Recorded a recovery of credit losses on debt securities of $0.13 million compared to a credit loss of $0.16 million in the linked quarter.
The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 0.92% of total loans compared to 0.73% at March 31, 2020 and 0.67% at June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for credit losses was 1.04%. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 5.34 times nonperforming loans compared to 3.85 times at March 31, 2020 and 3.00 times at June 30, 2019.
Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to Second Quarter 2019:
Total noninterest income was $69.38 million compared to $54.72 million in 2019, an increase of $14.66 million, or 26.80%. Residential mortgage banking income increased $11.15 million and real estate brokerage and property management income increased $1.94 million, while service charges on deposit accounts decreased $1.30 million. Also included in noninterest income are net gains on investment securities of $2.93 million as compared to no gains or losses in the prior year.
Residential mortgage banking recorded income of $29.72 million compared to $18.57 million in second quarter 2019. Loan volume in the current quarter was $1.47 billion, with purchase activity comprising 51.26% of that volume. Loan volume in second quarter 2019 was $821.13 million, with purchase activity comprising 84.97%. Increased refinancing activity due to the mortgage rate environment in second quarter 2020, coupled with improved margins were the primary drivers of improvement compared to the prior year quarter.
Total Insurance segment revenue increased 3.30% to $20.87 million in the second quarter due to organic growth and additional income from a third quarter 2019 agency acquisition.
Property management fee revenue increased 36.05%, or $2.15 million, compared to second quarter 2019. Reservations were down significantly in first quarter 2020 due to travel restrictions driven by COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding summer travel. The lifting of local travel restrictions, in the areas of our vacation rental companies, drove increased reservation activity during the quarter.
Service charges are down $1.30 million, or 40.72%, compared to second quarter 2019 primarily due to a decrease in interchange fees related to Durbin Amendment compliance, combined with a lower transaction volumes and fees waived for members experiencing financial hardships.
Quarterly Noninterest Expense Compared to Second Quarter 2019:
Total noninterest expense was $91.03 million compared to $96.56 million in 2019, a decrease of $5.53 million, or 5.73%. Declines across most expense categories were partially offset by increases in salary and benefits expense of $2.66 million and software expense of $0.70 million.
Market expansion and infrastructure enhancements, that occurred in 2019, have resulted in generally higher levels of salary and benefits expense and software expense, while quarantines, travel restrictions, and other decreases in business activity related to COVID-19 have resulted in lower general spending.
Quarterly Income Taxes Compared to Second Quarter 2019:
Income tax expense was $7.46 million compared to $8.92 million one year prior. This represents an effective tax rate of 17.74% compared to 20.47% in the second quarter of 2019.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:
Total assets were $15.58 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $3.63 billion, or 30.40%, compared to $12.62 billion at March 31, 2020. Total assets increased $3.64 billion, or 30.46%, from $11.94 billion at June 30, 2019. The year-to-date increase was driven primarily by growth in cash and cash equivalents and loans held for investment tied to PPP lending activities.
Loans held for investment increased $1.68 billion, or 20.61%, compared to prior year and $1.02 billion compared the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans of $1.09 billion, loans held for investment increased $0.59 billion, or 7.20%, compared to prior year, but declined $72.31 million, or 0.82%, compared to the linked quarter.
Mortgage loans held for sale increased $247.60 million, or 68.25%, compared to the prior year and $157.23 million, or 34.70%, compared to the linked quarter.
Total deposits increased $2.0 billion, or 21.54%, compared to the prior year and $1.96 billion, or 21.02%, compared to the linked quarter.
Total borrowings increased $1.49 billion, or 178.23%, from prior year and $0.94 billion, or 67.22%, compared to the linked quarter. These increases were driven by $1.11 billion in borrowings under the FRB PPP lending facility, which we used to facilitate funding of the PPP loans.
Investment Securities:
Total investment securities were $1.36 billion compared to $1.35 billion at March 31, 2020 and $1.35 billion at June 30, 2019. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2020 was 4.1 years. The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $59.89 million in net unrealized gains compared to $19.73 million in net unrealized gains at December 31, 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, we sold $40.0 million in AFS debt securities at a gain of $2.93 million to reposition the portfolio.
Loans and Asset Quality:
Total loans held for investment were $9.80 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $8.78 billion at March 31, 2020 and $8.13 billion at June 30, 2019.
Nonperforming assets were $29.25 million, or 0.19% of total assets, compared to $34.23 million, or 0.29%, at June 30, 2019.
Nonperforming loans were 0.17% of period end loans compared to 0.22% at June 30, 2019.
Foreclosed property decreased to $12.32 million from $14.52 million at June 30, 2019.
Expected loss estimates are subject to change based on continuing review of models and assumptions, portfolio performance, changes in forecasted macroeconomic conditions and loan mix which could result in material changes to the reserve in future periods.
Deposits and Borrowings:
Total deposits were $11.26 billion compared to $9.31 billion at March 31, 2020 and $9.27 billion at June 30, 2019.
Total loans to deposits were 87.01% compared to 94.37% at March 31, 2020 and 87.68% at June 30, 2019.
Non-interest bearing deposits were 37.52% of total deposits at June 30, 2020 compared to 32.88% at March 31, 2020 and 31.83% at June 30, 2019.
Total borrowings were $2.33 billion compared to $1.39 billion at March 31, 2020 and $0.84 billion at June 30, 2019.
Capital:
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.54%.
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.05%.
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.67%.
Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.91%.
Book value was $23.50 compared to $22.77 at March 31, 2020 and $21.95 at June 30, 2019.
Tangible book value (non-GAAP) was $16.68 compared to $15.91 at March 31, 2020 and $15.05 at June 30, 2019.
About TowneBank: As one of the top community banks in Virginia and North Carolina, TowneBank operates 42 banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla, Duck and Nags Head in North Carolina. TowneBank also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. Local decision-making is a hallmark of its hometown banking strategy that is delivered through the leadership of each group's President and Board of Directors. With total assets of $15.58 billion as of June 30, 2020, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.
TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Income and Performance Ratios:
Total Revenue
$
162,656
$
137,696
$
139,671
$
145,879
$
144,537
Net income
37,222
27,605
35,948
39,400
36,242
Net income attributable to TowneBank
34,605
26,384
35,075
37,659
34,638
Net income per common share - diluted
0.48
0.36
0.49
0.52
0.48
Book value per common share
23.50
22.77
22.58
22.38
21.95
Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP)
16.68
15.91
15.69
15.44
15.05
Return on average assets
0.97
%
0.88
%
1.16
%
1.26
%
1.20
%
Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP)
1.07
%
1.00
%
1.30
%
1.40
%
1.35
%
Return on average equity
8.18
%
6.37
%
8.44
%
9.22
%
8.83
%
Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP)
12.32
%
9.91
%
12.97
%
14.20
%
13.90
%
Return on average common equity
8.24
%
6.42
%
8.51
%
9.29
%
8.89
%
Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP)
12.44
%
10.01
%
13.12
%
14.36
%
14.05
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue
42.66
%
35.00
%
35.59
%
37.55
%
37.86
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):
Common equity tier 1
11.54
%
11.23
%
11.46
%
11.52
%
11.58
%
Tier 1
11.67
%
11.35
%
11.49
%
11.55
%
11.62
%
Total
14.91
%
14.40
%
14.58
%
14.70
%
14.85
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.05
%
10.11
%
9.95
%
9.84
%
9.86
%
Asset Quality:
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
5.34x
3.85x
3.34x
3.95x
3.00x
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans
0.92
%
0.73
%
0.69
%
0.68
%
0.67
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.04
%
0.73
%
0.69
%
0.68
%
0.67
%
Nonperforming loans to period end loans
0.17
%
0.19
%
0.21
%
0.17
%
0.22
%
Nonperforming assets to period end assets
0.19
%
0.24
%
0.27
%
0.26
%
0.29
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
—
%
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.08
%
Nonperforming loans
$
16,935
$
16,700
$
17,437
$
14,016
$
18,202
Former bank premises
—
—
1,521
1,510
1,510
Foreclosed property
12,315
13,053
13,839
15,517
14,517
Total nonperforming assets
$
29,250
$
29,753
$
32,797
$
31,043
$
34,229
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest
$
464
$
91
$
309
$
636
$
415
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
90,467
$
64,372
$
58,234
$
55,428
$
54,527
Mortgage Banking:
Loans originated, mortgage
$
1,116,782
$
718,681
$
628,279
$
703,922
$
574,638
Loans originated, joint venture
357,815
204,522
231,879
259,742
246,491
Total loans originated
$
1,474,597
$
923,203
$
860,158
$
963,664
$
821,129
Number of loans originated
4,818
3,025
2,984
3,360
3,121
Number of originators
216
223
217
225
229
Purchase %
51.26
%
61.31
%
70.32
%
68.83
%
84.97
%
Loans sold
$
1,398,649
$
809,834
$
879,910
$
925,058
$
694,832
Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated
3.17
%
1.80
%
3.38
%
3.45
%
3.43
%
Other Ratios:
Net interest margin
2.85
%
3.35
%
3.33
%
3.41
%
3.49
%
Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)
2.87
%
3.37
%
3.35
%
3.43
%
3.52
%
Average earning assets/total average assets
91.33
%
89.15
%
89.57
%
89.53
%
89.46
%
Average loans/average deposits
91.81
%
92.99
%
88.41
%
87.63
%
91.60
%
Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits
36.52
%
32.21
%
32.14
%
31.82
%
31.63
%
Period end equity/period end total assets
11.05
%
13.19
%
13.84
%
13.63
%
13.45
%
Efficiency ratio
56.99
%
73.02
%
66.11
%
66.66
%
66.80
%
(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary
TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Investment Securities
% Change
Q2
Q2
Q1
Q2 20 vs.
Q2 20 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
2020
2019
2020
Q2 19
Q1 20
U.S. agency securities
$
118,176
$
261,960
$
121,857
(54.89
)%
(3.02
)%
U.S. Treasury notes
1,010
2,241
1,014
(54.93
)%
(0.39
)%
Municipal securities
313,322
167,466
266,489
87.10
%
17.57
%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities
59,598
43,799
59,606
36.07
%
(0.01
)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA
774,658
785,355
799,713
(1.36
)%
(3.13
)%
Allowance for credit losses
(140
)
n/a
(259
)
n/a
(45.95
)%
Total
$
1,266,624
$
1,260,821
$
1,248,420
0.46
%
1.46
%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements
Total gross unrealized gains
$
61,559
$
22,119
$
30,545
178.31
%
101.54
%
Total gross unrealized losses
(1,674
)
(2,456
)
(9,848
)
(31.84
)%
(83.00
)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities
$
59,885
$
19,663
$
20,697
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
Municipal securities
$
28,855
$
34,458
$
28,852
(16.26
)%
0.01
%
Trust preferred corporate securities
2,345
2,393
2,357
(2.01
)%
(0.51
)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA
10,395
13,723
11,222
(24.25
)%
(7.37
)%
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(121
)
n/a
(133
)
n/a
(9.02
)%
Total
$
41,474
$
50,574
$
42,298
(17.99
)%
(1.95
)%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements
Total gross unrealized gains
$
1,980
$
1,636
$
964
21.03
%
105.39
%
Total gross unrealized losses
—
(57
)
—
(100.00
)%
—
%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities
$
1,980
$
1,579
$
964
Loans Held For Investment (1)
% Change
Q2
Q2
Q1
Q2 20 vs.
Q2 20 vs.
2020
2019
2020
Q2 19
Q1 20
Real estate - construction and development
$
1,178,832
$
1,107,762
$
1,060,834
6.42
%
11.12
%
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied
2,332,447
1,985,990
2,305,971
17.45
%
1.15
%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
1,383,294
1,288,478
1,398,216
7.36
%
(1.07
)%
Real estate - multifamily
277,947
267,528
283,514
3.89
%
(1.96
)%
Real estate - residential 1-4 family and HELOC
1,670,530
1,639,547
1,693,562
1.89
%
(1.36
)%
Commercial and industrial business
2,503,161
1,523,607
1,636,244
64.29
%
52.98
%
Consumer and other loans
455,678
313,817
405,854
45.21
%
12.28
%
Total
$
9,801,889
$
8,126,729
$
8,784,195
20.61
%
11.59
%
(1) Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $1.09 billion, primarily in C&I, are included in Q2 2020.
Deposits
% Change
Q2
Q2
Q1
Q2 20 vs.
Q2 20 vs.
2020
2019
2020
Q2 19
Q1 20
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,226,208
$
2,950,615
$
3,060,515
43.23
%
38.09
%
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts
4,223,391
3,409,322
3,573,926
23.88
%
18.17
%
Savings
298,673
277,495
280,807
7.63
%
6.36
%
Certificates of deposits
2,516,666
2,631,386
2,392,744
(4.36
)%
5.18
%
Total
$
11,264,938
$
9,268,818
$
9,307,992
21.54
%
21.02
%
TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans (1)
$
9,619,931
$
102,656
4.29
%
$
8,550,216
$
100,566
4.73
%
$
8,075,054
$
102,366
5.08
%
Taxable investment securities
1,198,776
7,367
2.46
%
1,356,411
9,211
2.72
%
1,170,215
8,346
2.85
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
147,489
836
2.27
%
128,204
861
2.69
%
90,942
756
3.33
%
Total securities
1,346,265
8,203
2.44
%
1,484,615
10,072
2.71
%
1,261,157
9,102
2.89
%
Interest-bearing deposits
1,729,140
433
0.10
%
373,984
1,102
1.19
%
698,649
4,016
2.31
%
Loans held for sale
464,796
3,811
3.28
%
333,070
2,988
3.59
%
281,775
3,007
4.27
%
Total earning assets
13,160,132
115,103
3.52
%
10,741,885
114,728
4.30
%
10,316,635
118,491
4.61
%
Less: allowance for credit losses
(69,451
)
(55,331
)
(53,386
)
Total nonearning assets
1,318,787
1,362,769
1,269,029
Total assets
$
14,409,468
$
12,049,323
$
11,532,278
Liabilities and Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits
Demand and money market
$
3,857,757
$
2,491
0.26
%
$
3,521,707
$
5,319
0.61
%
$
3,312,313
$
7,025
0.85
%
Savings
290,201
554
0.77
%
276,947
593
0.86
%
281,221
929
1.33
%
Certificates of deposit
2,503,648
12,027
1.93
%
2,434,098
13,150
2.17
%
2,433,479
13,830
2.28
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,651,606
15,072
0.91
%
6,232,752
19,062
1.23
%
6,027,013
21,784
1.45
%
Borrowings
1,741,832
3,238
0.74
%
679,745
2,581
1.50
%
678,799
3,318
1.93
%
Subordinated debt, net
248,660
2,962
4.76
%
248,510
2,962
4.77
%
248,064
2,962
4.78
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,642,098
21,272
0.99
%
7,161,007
24,605
1.38
%
6,953,876
28,064
1.62
%
Demand deposits
3,826,439
2,962,110
2,788,596
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
239,154
260,500
215,951
Total liabilities
12,707,691
10,383,617
9,958,423
Shareholders’ equity
1,701,777
1,665,706
1,573,855
Total liabilities and equity
$
14,409,468
$
12,049,323
$
11,532,278
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)
$
93,831
$
90,123
$
90,427
Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
(557
)
(627
)
(608
)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
93,274
$
89,496
$
89,819
Interest rate spread (2)(4)
2.53
%
2.92
%
2.99
%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets
0.65
%
0.92
%
1.09
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4)
2.87
%
3.37
%
3.52
%
Total cost of deposits
0.58
%
0.83
%
0.99
%
(1) Includes average PPP balances of $0.81 billion and related interest and fee income of $5.8 million. (2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent. (4) Non-GAAP.
TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended June 30,
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
2020 Compared with 2019
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Increase
Change Due to
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
(Decrease)
Rate
Volume
Assets:
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans (1)
$
9,085,074
$
203,221
4.50
%
$
8,053,146
$
202,512
5.07
%
$
709
$
(24,050
)
$
24,759
Taxable investment securities
1,277,593
16,578
2.60
%
1,103,799
15,875
2.88
%
703
(1,646
)
2,349
Tax-exempt investment securities
137,846
1,698
2.46
%
85,158
1,522
3.57
%
176
(571
)
747
Total securities
1,415,439
18,276
2.58
%
1,188,957
17,397
2.93
%
879
(2,217
)
3,096
Interest-bearing deposits
472,589
1,535
0.65
%
695,999
8,013
2.32
%
(6,478
)
(4,478
)
(2,000
)
Loans held for sale
398,933
6,799
3.41
%
230,411
5,010
4.35
%
1,789
(1,264
)
3,053
Total earning assets
11,372,035
229,831
4.06
%
10,168,513
232,932
4.62
%
(3,101
)
(32,009
)
28,908
Less: allowance for loan losses
(62,390
)
(53,117
)
Total nonearning assets
1,919,751
1,249,052
Total assets
$
13,229,396
$
11,364,448
Liabilities and Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits
Demand and money market
$
3,689,732
$
7,809
0.43
%
$
3,243,616
$
13,264
0.82
%
$
(5,455
)
$
(7,097
)
$
1,642
Savings
283,574
1,147
0.81
%
283,348
1,956
1.39
%
(809
)
(811
)
2
Certificates of deposit
2,468,873
25,177
2.05
%
2,362,165
25,738
2.20
%
(561
)
(1,724
)
1,163
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,442,179
34,133
1.07
%
5,889,129
40,958
1.40
%
(6,825
)
(9,632
)
2,807
Borrowings
1,210,789
5,820
0.95
%
749,948
7,540
2.00
%
(1,720
)
(5,083
)
3,363
Subordinated debt, net
248,585
5,923
4.77
%
247,989
5,923
4.78
%
—
(14
)
14
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,901,553
45,876
1.17
%
6,887,066
54,421
1.59
%
(8,545
)
(14,729
)
6,184
Demand deposits
3,394,275
2,710,141
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
249,827
207,287
Total liabilities
11,545,655
9,804,494
Shareholders’ equity
1,683,741
1,559,954
Total liabilities and equity
$
13,229,396
$
11,364,448
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)
$
183,955
$
178,511
$
5,444
$
(17,280
)
$
22,724
Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
(1,185
)
(1,219
)
34
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
182,770
$
177,292
$
5,478
Interest rate spread (2)(4)
2.90
%
3.03
%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets
0.81
%
1.08
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4)
3.25
%
3.54
%
Total cost of deposits
0.70
%
0.96
%
(1) Includes average PPP balances of $0.40 billion and related interest income of $5.8 million
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
115,724
$
97,593
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond
2,511,152
322,505
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
24,374
22,518
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
2,651,250
442,616
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $1,206,878, allowance for credit losses of $140) (1)
1,266,624
1,441,308
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $43,575 )(1)
41,595
43,688
Less: allowance for credit losses
(121
)
—
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
41,474
43,688
Other equity securities
6,497
6,462
FHLB stock
49,277
30,094
Total Securities
1,363,872
1,521,552
Mortgage loans held for sale
610,369
419,233
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs
9,801,889
8,419,288
Less: allowance for credit losses
(90,467
)
(58,234
)
Net Loans
9,711,422
8,361,054
Premises and equipment, net
257,533
231,806
Goodwill
446,725
446,816
Other intangible assets, net
48,632
54,399
BOLI
242,493
243,062
Other assets
247,962
227,125
TOTAL ASSETS
$
15,580,258
$
11,947,663
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,226,208
$
2,951,225
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts
4,223,391
3,586,364
Savings
298,673
276,205
Certificates of deposit
2,516,666
2,457,123
Total Deposits
11,264,938
9,270,917
Advances from the FHLB
906,365
471,687
Subordinated debt, net
248,756
248,458
FRB PPP lending facility
1,111,429
—
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
60,913
52,391
Total Borrowings
2,327,463
772,536
Other liabilities
266,314
250,516
TOTAL LIABILITIES
13,858,715
10,293,969
Preferred stock
Authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000
—
—
Common stock, $1.667 par: 150,000,000 shares authorized
72,645,987 and 72,649,682 shares issued at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
121,101
121,107
Capital surplus
1,043,774
1,041,160
Retained earnings
499,502
467,186
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost
871,634 and 818,578 shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
(16,776
)
(15,555
)
Deferred compensation trust
16,776
15,555
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
43,218
11,302
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
1,707,595
1,640,755
Noncontrolling interest
13,948
12,939
TOTAL EQUITY
1,721,543
1,653,694
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
15,580,258
$
11,947,663
(1) For 2020, disclosures are presented in compliance with ASC 326.
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees
$
102,139
$
101,874
$
202,201
$
201,569
Investment securities
8,163
8,987
18,112
17,121
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold
433
4,015
1,535
8,013
Mortgage loans held for sale
3,811
3,007
6,799
5,010
Total interest income
114,546
117,883
228,647
231,713
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
15,072
21,784
34,134
40,958
Advances from the FHLB
2,595
3,201
5,088
7,354
Subordinated debt, net
2,962
2,962
5,923
5,924
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
643
117
732
185
Total interest expense
21,272
28,064
45,877
54,421
Net interest income
93,274
89,819
182,770
177,292
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
26,945
2,824
33,961
4,262
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
66,329
86,995
148,809
173,030
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Residential mortgage banking income, net
29,715
18,565
37,131
32,073
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net
17,612
17,213
34,505
32,795
Real estate brokerage and property management income, net
10,781
8,843
17,719
18,111
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,888
3,185
4,328
6,046
Credit card merchant fees, net
1,109
660
2,287
1,843
BOLI
1,584
1,635
4,690
3,233
Other income
3,763
4,617
8,990
7,774
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities
2,930
—
7,932
(776
)
Total noninterest income
69,382
54,718
117,582
101,099
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
56,926
54,263
112,793
107,123
Occupancy expense
7,227
7,662
14,728
15,913
Furniture and equipment
3,564
3,578
7,205
6,949
Amortization - intangibles
2,901
3,113
5,851
6,305
Software expense
3,492
2,788
6,984
5,533
Data processing
2,718
3,616
5,509
6,782
Professional fees
2,972
3,707
6,040
6,386
Advertising and marketing
1,986
3,182
5,570
6,011
Other expenses
9,239
14,647
23,233
27,677
Total noninterest expense
91,025
96,556
187,913
188,679
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest
44,686
45,157
78,478
85,450
Provision for income tax expense
7,464
8,915
13,651
17,126
Net income
$
37,222
$
36,242
$
64,827
$
68,324
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(2,617
)
(1,604
)
(3,838
)
(2,277
)
Net income attributable to TowneBank
$
34,605
$
34,638
$
60,989
$
66,047
Per common share information
Basic earnings
$
0.48
$
0.48
$
0.84
$
0.92
Diluted earnings
$
0.48
$
0.48
$
0.84
$
0.92
Cash dividends declared
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.36
$
0.34
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
115,724
$
108,929
$
97,593
$
124,439
$
110,580
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond
2,511,152
753,643
322,505
675,288
834,505
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
24,374
23,564
22,518
21,663
21,527
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
2,651,250
886,136
442,616
821,390
966,612
Securities available for sale
1,266,624
1,248,420
1,441,308
1,337,395
1,260,821
Securities held to maturity
41,595
42,431
43,688
44,494
50,574
Less: allowance for credit losses
(121
)
(133
)
—
—
—
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
41,474
42,298
43,688
44,494
50,574
Other equity securities
6,497
6,462
6,462
5,697
5,396
FHLB stock
49,277
52,042
30,094
26,282
32,657
Total Securities
1,363,872
1,349,222
1,521,552
1,413,868
1,349,448
Mortgage loans held for sale
610,369
453,143
419,233
456,719
362,773
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs
9,801,889
8,784,195
8,419,288
8,182,829
8,126,729
Less: allowance for credit losses
(90,467
)
(64,372
)
(58,234
)
(55,428
)
(54,527
)
Net Loans
9,711,422
8,719,823
8,361,054
8,127,401
8,072,202
Premises and equipment, net
257,533
236,735
231,806
231,060
230,177
Goodwill
446,725
446,725
446,816
446,423
442,881
Other intangible assets, net
48,632
51,448
54,399
57,404
58,391
BOLI
242,493
240,924
243,062
241,652
240,621
Other assets
247,962
239,670
227,125
225,374
219,375
TOTAL ASSETS
$
15,580,258
$
12,623,826
$
11,947,663
$
12,021,291
$
11,942,480
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,226,208
$
3,060,515
$
2,951,225
$
3,030,505
$
2,950,615
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts
4,223,391
3,573,926
3,586,364
3,534,252
3,409,322
Savings
298,673
280,807
276,205
280,552
277,495
Certificates of deposit
2,516,666
2,392,744
2,457,123
2,592,705
2,631,386
Total Deposits
11,264,938
9,307,992
9,270,917
9,438,014
9,268,818
Advances from the FHLB
906,365
971,527
471,687
381,846
532,004
Subordinated debt, net
248,756
248,607
248,458
248,309
248,160
FRB PPP lending facility
1,111,429
—
—
—
—
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
60,913
171,762
52,391
42,971
56,355
Total Borrowings
2,327,463
1,391,896
772,536
673,126
836,519
Other liabilities
266,314
258,306
250,516
271,617
230,691
TOTAL LIABILITIES
13,858,715
10,958,194
10,293,969
10,382,757
10,336,028
Preferred stock
Authorized shares - 2,000,000
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock, $1.667 par value
121,101
121,057
121,107
121,080
121,038
Capital surplus
1,043,774
1,041,870
1,041,160
1,039,156
1,036,982
Retained earnings
499,502
477,972
467,186
445,186
420,600
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost
(16,776
)
(15,562
)
(15,555
)
(15,317
)
(15,160
)
Deferred compensation trust
16,776
15,562
15,555
15,317
15,160
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
43,218
12,301
11,302
19,958
15,143
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
1,707,595
1,653,200
1,640,755
1,625,380
1,593,763
Noncontrolling interest
13,948
12,432
12,939
13,154
12,689
TOTAL EQUITY
1,721,543
1,665,632
1,653,694
1,638,534
1,606,452
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
15,580,258
$
12,623,826
$
11,947,663
$
12,021,291
$
11,942,480
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees
$
102,139
$
100,062
$
100,059
$
102,047
$
101,874
Investment securities
8,163
9,949
9,936
9,889
8,987
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold
433
1,102
2,067
3,745
4,015
Mortgage loans held for sale
3,811
2,988
4,413
3,956
3,007
Total interest income
114,546
114,101
116,475
119,637
117,883
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
15,072
19,062
21,744
23,552
21,784
Advances from the FHLB
2,595
2,492
1,730
1,935
3,201
Subordinated debt
2,962
2,962
2,962
2,962
2,962
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
643
89
80
85
117
Total interest expense
21,272
24,605
26,516
28,534
28,064
Net interest income
93,274
89,496
89,959
91,103
89,819
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
26,945
7,016
3,601
1,508
2,824
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
66,329
82,480
86,358
89,595
86,995
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Residential mortgage banking income, net
29,715
7,416
15,884
18,855
18,565
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net
17,612
16,893
15,001
16,681
17,213
Real estate brokerage and property management income, net
10,781
6,938
6,737
9,444
8,843
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,888
2,440
2,245
2,253
3,185
Credit card merchant fees, net
1,109
1,179
1,389
1,514
660
BOLI
1,584
3,105
3,865
2,117
1,635
Other income
3,763
5,227
4,591
3,981
4,617
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities
2,930
5,002
—
(69
)
—
Total noninterest income
69,382
48,200
49,712
54,776
54,718
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
56,926
55,867
56,013
55,784
54,263
Occupancy expense
7,227
7,502
7,516
7,953
7,662
Furniture and equipment
3,564
3,640
3,598
3,805
3,578
Amortization - intangibles
2,901
2,950
3,005
3,059
3,113
Software expense
3,492
3,492
2,976
3,208
2,788
Data processing
2,718
2,791
2,510
2,533
3,616
Professional fees
2,972
3,067
2,990
3,566
3,707
Advertising and marketing
1,986
3,584
2,839
3,429
3,182
Other expenses
9,239
13,995
10,889
13,950
14,647
Total noninterest expense
91,025
96,888
92,336
97,287
96,556
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest
44,686
33,792
43,734
47,084
45,157
Provision for income tax expense
7,464
6,187
7,786
7,684
8,915
Net income
37,222
27,605
35,948
39,400
36,242
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(2,617
)
(1,221
)
(873
)
(1,741
)
(1,604
)
Net income attributable to TowneBank
$
34,605
$
26,384
$
35,075
$
37,659
$
34,638
Per common share information
Basic earnings
$
0.48
$
0.37
$
0.49
$
0.52
$
0.48
Diluted earnings
$
0.48
$
0.36
$
0.49
$
0.52
$
0.48
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
72,280,555
72,206,228
72,122,476
72,091,221
72,044,817
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
72,317,988
$
72,299,721
72,302,414
72,222,934
72,145,600
Cash dividends declared
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Increase/(Decrease)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020 over 2019
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Amount
Percent
Revenue
Net interest income
$
89,665
$
88,442
$
87,406
$
177,071
$
174,842
$
2,229
1.27
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,888
3,185
2,440
4,328
6,046
(1,718
)
(28.42
)%
Credit card merchant fees
1,109
660
1,179
2,287
1,843
444
24.09
%
Other income
3,888
5,273
7,061
10,950
9,200
1,750
19.02
%
Subtotal
6,885
9,118
10,680
17,565
17,089
476
2.79
%
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities
2,930
—
5,002
7,932
(776
)
8,708
1,122.16
%
Total noninterest income
9,815
9,118
15,682
25,497
16,313
9,184
56.30
%
Total revenue
99,480
97,560
103,088
202,568
191,155
11,413
5.97
%
Provision for credit losses
26,059
2,824
7,041
33,100
4,262
28,838
676.63
%
Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
35,209
32,353
33,225
68,434
63,440
4,994
7.87
%
Occupancy expense
4,812
5,007
4,916
9,728
10,251
(523
)
(5.10
)%
Furniture and equipment
2,715
2,517
2,660
5,375
4,884
491
10.05
%
Amortization of intangibles
1,114
1,315
1,164
2,278
2,681
(403
)
(15.03
)%
Other expenses
10,718
18,938
18,705
29,423
35,119
(5,696
)
(16.22
)%
Total expenses
54,568
60,130
60,670
115,238
116,375
(1,137
)
(0.98
)%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest
18,853
34,606
35,377
54,230
70,518
(16,288
)
(23.10
)%
Corporate allocation
627
546
670
1,297
998
299
29.96
%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest
19,480
35,152
36,047
55,527
71,516
(15,989
)
(22.36
)%
Provision for income tax expense
2,167
6,650
6,663
8,830
13,842
(5,012
)
(36.21
)%
Net income
17,313
28,502
29,384
46,697
57,674
(10,977
)
(19.03
)%
Noncontrolling interest
5
1
(1
)
4
3
1
33.33
%
Net income attributable to TowneBank
$
17,318
$
28,503
$
29,383
$
46,701
$
57,677
(10,976
)
(19.03
)%
Efficiency ratio
56.52
%
61.63
%
61.85
%
59.21
%
60.63
%
(1.42
)%
(2.34
)%
TOWNEBANK
Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Increase/(Decrease)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020 over 2019
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Amount
Percent
Revenue
Residential mortgage brokerage income, net
$
30,468
$
18,898
$
8,007
$
38,475
$
32,654
$
5,821
17.83
%
Real estate brokerage income, net
2,659
2,873
1,865
4,524
4,434
90
2.03
%
Title insurance and settlement fees
639
594
436
1,075
962
113
11.75
%
Property management fees, net
8,122
5,970
5,073
13,195
13,678
(483
)
(3.53
)%
Income from unconsolidated subsidiary
301
162
186
487
256
231
90.23
%
Net interest and other income
3,765
1,677
2,396
6,161
3,049
3,112
102.07
%
Total revenue
45,954
30,174
17,963
63,917
55,033
8,884
16.14
%
Provision for credit losses
886
—
(25
)
861
—
861
n/m
Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
13,059
13,309
13,293
26,352
26,204
148
0.56
%
Occupancy expense
1,763
2,028
1,927
3,690
4,373
(683
)
(15.62
)%
Furniture and equipment
626
803
762
1,388
1,571
(183
)
(11.65
)%
Amortization of intangible assets
658
695
657
1,315
1,420
(105
)
(7.39
)%
Other expenses
8,270
7,234
6,867
15,137
13,475
1,662
12.33
%
Total expenses
24,376
24,069
23,506
47,882
47,043
839
1.78
%
Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest
20,692
6,105
(5,518
)
15,174
7,990
7,184
89.91
%
Corporate allocation
(370
)
(328
)
(393
)
(763
)
(591
)
(172
)
29.10
%
(Loss) income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest
20,322
5,777
(5,911
)
14,411
7,399
7,012
94.77
%
Provision for income tax (benefit) expense
4,127
1,287
(1,292
)
2,835
1,838
997
54.24
%
Net (loss) income
16,195
4,490
(4,619
)
11,576
5,561
6,015
108.16
%
Noncontrolling interest
(2,415
)
(1,248
)
(791
)
(3,206
)
(1,500
)
(1,706
)
113.73
%
Net (loss) income attributable to TowneBank
$
13,780
$
3,242
$
(5,410
)
$
8,370
$
4,061
4,309
106.11
%
Efficiency ratio
53.04
%
79.77
%
130.86
%
74.91
%
85.48
%
(10.57
)%
(12.37
)%
TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Increase/(Decrease)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020 over 2019
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Amount
Percent
Commission and fee income
Property and casualty
$
13,926
$
13,067
$
12,786
$
26,712
$
24,940
$
1,772
7.11
%
Employee benefits
3,791
3,833
3,918
7,709
7,339
370
5.04
%
Travel insurance
861
1,169
1,266
2,127
2,458
(331
)
(13.47
)%
Specialized benefit services
157
163
168
325
333
(8
)
(2.40
)%
Total commissions and fees
18,735
18,232
18,138
36,873
35,070
1,803
5.14
%
Contingency and bonus revenue
2,009
1,893
2,022
4,031
3,479
552
15.87
%
Other income
127
79
81
208
154
54
35.06
%
Total revenue
20,871
20,204
20,241
41,112
38,703
2,409
6.22
%
Employee commission expense
3,649
3,401
3,596
7,245
6,500
745
11.46
%
Revenue, net of commission expense
17,222
16,803
16,645
33,867
32,203
1,664
5.17
%
Salaries and employee benefits
8,658
8,601
9,349
18,007
17,479
528
3.02
%
Occupancy expense
652
627
659
1,311
1,289
22
1.71
%
Furniture and equipment
223
258
218
441
494
(53
)
(10.73
)%
Amortization of intangible assets
1,129
1,103
1,129
2,258
2,204
54
2.45
%
Other expenses
1,419
1,768
1,357
2,776
3,795
(1,019
)
(26.85
)%
Total operating expenses
12,081
12,357
12,712
24,793
25,261
(468
)
(1.85
)%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest
5,141
4,446
3,933
9,074
6,942
2,132
30.71
%
Corporate allocation
(257
)
(218
)
(277
)
(533
)
(407
)
(126
)
30.96
%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest
4,884
4,228
3,656
8,541
6,535
2,006
30.70
%
Provision for income tax expense
1,170
978
816
1,987
1,446
541
37.41
%
Net income
3,714
3,250
2,840
6,554
5,089
1,465
28.79
%
Noncontrolling interest
(207
)
(357
)
(429
)
(636
)
(780
)
144
(18.46
)%
Net income attributable to TowneBank
$
3,507
$
2,893
$
2,411
$
5,918
$
4,309
$
1,609
37.34
%
Provision for income taxes
1,170
978
816
1,987
1,446
541
37.41
%
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense
1,291
1,309
1,300
2,591
2,982
(391
)
(13.11
)%
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
5,968
$
5,180
$
4,527
$
10,496
$
8,737
$
1,759
20.13
%
Efficiency ratio
70.15
%
73.54
%
76.37
%
73.21
%
78.44
%
(5.23
)%
(6.67
)%
TOWNEBANK
Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.97
%
1.20
%
0.88
%
0.93
%
1.17
%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization
0.10
%
0.15
%
0.12
%
0.11
%
0.15
%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
1.07
%
1.35
%
1.00
%
1.04
%
1.32
%
Return on average equity (GAAP)
8.18
%
8.83
%
6.37
%
7.28
%
8.54
%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization
4.14
%
5.07
%
3.54
%
3.85
%
5.03
%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
12.32
%
13.90
%
9.91
%
11.13
%
13.57
%
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
8.24
%
8.89
%
6.42
%
7.34
%
8.60
%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization
4.20
%
5.16
%
3.59
%
3.91
%
5.13
%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
12.44
%
14.05
%
10.01
%
11.25
%
13.73
%
Book value (GAAP)
$
23.50
$
21.95
$
22.77
$
23.50
$
21.95
