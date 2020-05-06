CK Infrastructure, Power Assets expect reduction in first-half profit on UK re-measured tax rate

CK Infrastructure Holdings and unit Power Assets Holdings said the firms expect a material reduction in their first-half net profit compared to a year ago, due to the re-measurement of the deferred tax balances in the U.K.

The companies, said in separate filings on Wednesday that there will a one-off impact of HK$1.4 billion ($180.61 million)and HK$800 million, respectively, had the U.K corporation tax rate remained at 19%, instead of reducing to 17% from 1 April as previously enacted.

Both firms are subsidiaries of CK Hutchison which was founded by retired billionaire Li Ka-shing.

The parent company, which holds around 72% in CK Infrastructure, said it does not expect a material impact on its financial results however, because the charge is expected to be substantially offset by one-off deferred net tax gain of a similar amount arising from its other operations in the U.K.

CK Infrastructure and Power Assets opened 2.7% and 1.5% lower on Thursday.

