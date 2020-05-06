Log in
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/06
3.74 HKD   +2.19%
CK Infrastructure, Power Assets expect reduction in first-half profit on UK re-measured tax rate

05/06/2020 | 10:43pm EDT

CK Infrastructure Holdings and unit Power Assets Holdings said the firms expect a material reduction in their first-half net profit compared to a year ago, due to the re-measurement of the deferred tax balances in the U.K.

The companies, said in separate filings on Wednesday that there will a one-off impact of HK$1.4 billion ($180.61 million)and HK$800 million, respectively, had the U.K corporation tax rate remained at 19%, instead of reducing to 17% from 1 April as previously enacted.

Both firms are subsidiaries of CK Hutchison which was founded by retired billionaire Li Ka-shing.

The parent company, which holds around 72% in CK Infrastructure, said it does not expect a material impact on its financial results however, because the charge is expected to be substantially offset by one-off deferred net tax gain of a similar amount arising from its other operations in the U.K.

CK Infrastructure and Power Assets opened 2.7% and 1.5% lower on Thursday.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.52% 56.7 End-of-day quote.1.61%
CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.54% 46.25 End-of-day quote.1.54%
POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.79% 51 End-of-day quote.0.79%
TOWNGAS CHINA COMPANY LIMITED 2.19% 3.74 End-of-day quote.0.27%
