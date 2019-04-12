Towngas China : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders and Change Request Form - Publication of 2018 Annual Report

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

（股份代號：1083）

NOTIFICATION LETTER

通 知 信 函

15 April 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Towngas China Company Limited (the "Company")

- 2018 Annual Report (the "Current Corporate Communications")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the website of the Company at www.towngaschina.com and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk,or the arranged printed copy(ies) of the Current Corporate Communications is/(are) enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the Company's website or browsing through the Stock Exchange's website.

For shareholders who have chosen or are deemed to have consented to receive Corporate Communications(Note) by website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, or if you want to receive another printed language version of the Current Corporate Communications other than that you have received (if applicable), the Company will promptly upon your request send you a printed version free of charge. Please make your request to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Branch Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Please also note that you are entitled to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Company's future Corporate Communications by giving reasonable notice (of not less than 7 days) in writing or simply completing, signing and returning the Change Request Form on the reverse side to the Branch Share Registrar, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), or by email at towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8555 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board Towngas China Company Limited

John Ho Hon-ming

Executive Director and Company Secretary

Note:" Corporate Communication(s)" means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities or the investing public as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Listing Rules, including but are not limited to (a) the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, a summary financial report; (b) the

interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

各位股東：

港華燃氣有限公司（「本公司」）

- 2018 年報（「本次公司通訊」）

謹通知

閣下本公司之本次公司通訊之英文及中文版本已登載於本公司網站 www.towngaschina.com 及香港聯合交易所有限公司

（「聯交所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎瀏覽，或按安排附上本次公司通訊之印刷本（如適用者）。 公司通訊或瀏覽聯交所網站。

閣下可於本公司網站存取本次

至於已經選擇或被視為已同意收取公司通訊（附註）網站版本之股東，若因任何理由在收取或接收公司通訊時遇到困難，或 閣下欲收取 本次公司通訊之另一語言印刷本（如適用者），本公司將於收到 閣下之要求後，立即向 閣下寄發一份印刷本，費用全免。請把上 述要求寄回本公司於香港的股份過戶登記分處，即香港中央證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記分處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。

閣下有權更改選擇日後刊發之公司通訊之語言版本及／或收取方式。 閣下可發出合理時間（為不少於 7 日）之書面通知或填妥、 簽署及交回隨本函件背面的更改回條，並使用附載於更改回條上之郵寄標籤寄回本公司之股份過戶登記分處（如在香港投寄，毋須 貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）或以電郵方式發送至 towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

若 閣下對本函件有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正）致電股份過戶登記分 處電話熱線(852) 2862 8555。

承董事會命 港華燃氣有限公司 執行董事暨公司秘書 何漢明 2019 年 4 月 15 日

附註：「公司通訊」乃本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人或投資大眾參照或採取行動之任何文件（定義見上市規則第 1.01 條），包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師 報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表書。

Change Request Form 更改回條

To:

Towngas China Company Limited (the "Company") 致： 港華燃氣有限公司（「本公司」或「貴公司」） (Stock Code: 1083) （股份代號：1083） c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 經香港中央證券登記有限公司 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓 Wan Chai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive all future corporate communications* of the Company ("Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below: 本人／吾等欲以下列方式收取 貴公司之所有日後公司通訊* （「公司通訊」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes)

（請僅在下列其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

to read all future Corporate Communications published on the website of the Company (the "Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies, and to receive a notification letter of the publication of the relevant Corporate Communication on the Company's website ; OR 閱覽所有日後在公司網站登載之公司通訊（「網站版本」），以代替收取印刷本，並收取相關公司通訊已在本公司網站刊發的通知函；或 to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊之英文印刷本；或 to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊之中文印刷本；或 to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同時收取所有日後公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) # Signature(s) # 股東姓名 # 簽署 Address # 地址 # Contact Phone Number Date 聯絡電話號碼 日期 Please use BLOCK CAPITALS 請使用正楷填寫

# You are required to fill in the details if you download this Change Request Form from the Company's website or the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. # 假如 閣下從本公司網站或香港聯合交易所有限公司網站下載本更改回條，請填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

1. Please complete all your details clearly. Change Request Form with no box, or more than one box, marked with "X", with no box marked "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be voided. 請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。未有在任何一個方格內、或在超過一個方格內劃上「 X」號、或未有簽署、或以其他不正確之方式填寫的更改回條將告無效。

2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order of this Change Request Form to be valid. 如屬聯名股東，則本更改回條將須由該名於本公司股東名册上就聯名持有股份而其姓名位列首位之股東簽署，方為有效。

3. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice (of not less than 7 days) in writing to the Company c/o the Branch Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk. 上述指示適用於將寄發予本公司股東之所有日後公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理時間（為不少於 7 日）之書面通知予本公司（經股份過戶登記分處（即香港中央證券登記有 限公司）轉交），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓或以電郵發送至 towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk 另作通知為止。

4. Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of language and means of receipt of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice (not less than 7 days) in writing to the Branch Share Registrar (at the above address) or by email to towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk. 股東有權隨時發出合理時間（不少於 7 日）之書面通知予股份過戶登記分處（地址如上）或以電郵發送至 towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk，要求更改有關公司通訊 之語言版本及收取方式。

5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not process any additional instructions written on this Change Request Form. 為免存疑，任何在本更改回條上之額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

*

" Corporate Communication(s)" means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities or the investing public as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Listing Rules, including but are not limited to (a) the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors ' report and, where applicable, a summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms. 「公司通訊」乃本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人或投資大眾參照或採取行動之任何文件（定義見上市規則第 1.01 條），包括但不限於： (a)董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及 （如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告； (d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表書。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

(i) "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"). 本聲明中所指之「個人資料」具有香港法例第 486 章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」之涵義。

(ii) Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions. 閣下是自願向本公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下之指示。

(iii) Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, the Branch Share Registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes. 本公司可就任何所說明之用途，將 閣下之個人資料披露或轉移給本公司之附屬公司、股份過戶登記分處、及／或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄 用途。

(iv) You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing and sent to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare by post or by email to hkinfo@computershare.com.hk. 閣下有權根據《私隱條例》之條文查閱及／或修改 閣下之個人資料。任何該等查閱及／或修改 閣下之個人資料之要求均須以書面方式郵寄至中央證券之個人資料私隱主任，或電郵 至 hkinfo@computershare.com.hk 。

This form is made in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.

本表格以英文及中文發出。英文及中文版本內容如有任何不相符，概以英文版本為準。

