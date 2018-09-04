Towngas China : Letter to New Registered Shareholders and Reply Form - Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1083)

5 September 2018

Dear Shareholders,

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

We are pleased to enclose the English and Chinese versions of the 2018 Interim Report of Towngas China Company Limited (the "Company").

Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the articles of association of the Company, the Company will make available the following options for you to elect for receipt of all future corporate communications of the Company ("Corporate Communications"), which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities or the investing public as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Listing Rules, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms, in the following manners:

(1) to read all future Corporate Communications published on the website of the Company at www.towngaschina.com (the "Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies, and to receive a notification letter of the publication of the relevant Corporate Communications on the Company's website; or

(2) to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or

(3) to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or

(4) to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

In support of environmental protection and for the purpose of saving printing and mailing costs in the long run, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version for all future Corporate Communications. To make your election, please mark "X" in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong (the "Branch Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your Reply Form in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Reply Form and need not affix a stamp when returning your Reply Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The Reply Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.towngaschina.com or the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk.

If the Company does not receive a duly completed and signed Reply Form or does not receive a response indicating an objection from you on or before 2 October 2018, you will be deemed, until you inform the Company otherwise by reasonable notice (of not less than 7 days) in writing at the offices of the Branch Share Registrar at the above address or by email to towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk, to have agreed to receive all future Corporate Communications through the Website Version, and a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website will be sent to you.

You are entitled at any time by reasonable notice (of not less than 7 days) in writing to the Branch Share Registrar at the above address or by email at towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk to change the choice of language and means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have agreed) to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly, upon your request in writing to the Branch Share Registrar at the above address or by email to towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk, send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications are available from the Company and the Branch Share Registrar upon request; and (b) both language versions of the Corporate Communications are also available on the Company's website at www.towngaschina.com for at least 5 years from the date of first publication and on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8555 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board Towngas China Company Limited

Ho Hon Ming, John

Executive Director and Company Secretary

Reply Form 回條

To:Towngas China Company Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 1083)

致:

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

港華燃氣有限公司（「本公司」或「貴公司」） （股份代號：1083） 經香港中央證券登記有限公司 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓

I/We would like to receive all future corporate communications* of the Company ("Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below: 本人／吾等欲以下列方式收取 貴公司之所有日後公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）:

(Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes)

（請僅在下列其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

to read all future Corporate Communications published on the website of the Company (the "Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies, and to receive a notification letter of the publication of the relevant Corporate Communications on the Company's website ; OR 閱覽所有日後在本公司網站登載之公司通訊（「網站版本」），以代替收取印刷本，並收取相關公司通訊已在本公司網站刊發之通知函；或

to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

同時收取所有日後公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) # 股東姓名 #

Signature(s) # 簽署

Please use BLOCK CAPITALS 請使用正楷填寫

Address # 地址 #

Contact Phone Number 聯絡電話號碼

Date 日期

# You are required to fill in the details if you download this Reply Form from the Company's website or the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

# 假如 閣下從本公司網站或香港聯合交易所有限公司網站下載本回條，請填上有關資料。

Notes 附註﹕

1. Terms used in this Reply Form shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the letter to the Shareholders dated 5 September 2018. 本回條中所用之詞彙與日期為 2018 年 9 月 5 日寄發予股東之函件所界定者具有相同涵義。

2. Please complete all your details clearly. Reply Form with no box, or more than one box, marked with "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be voided. 請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。未有在任何一個方格內、或在超過一個方格內劃上「X」號、或未有簽署、或以其他不正確之方式填寫的回條將告無效。

3. If the Company does not receive a duly completed and signed Reply Form or does not receive a response indicating an objection from you on or before 2 October 2018, you will be deemed to have agreed to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications until and unless you notify otherwise by reasonable notice (of not less than 7 days) in writing to the Company c/o the Branch Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk. All future Corporate Communications will be sent out in the manner specified in the Company's letter dated 5 September 2018 and we will send you a notification letter of the publication of the relevant Corporate Communications on the Company's website. 倘本公司於 2018 年 10 月 2 日或之前仍未收到 閣下已填妥並簽署之回條或表示反對之回覆，閣下將被視為已同意收取所有日後公司通訊之網站版本，直至及除非 閣下發出合理時間 （為不少於 7 日）之書面通知予本公司（經股份過戶登記分處（即香港中央證券登記有限公司）轉交），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓或以電郵發送至 towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk 另作通知為止。本公司將按 2018 年 9 月 5 日之本公司函件內所述之方式向 閣下寄發所有日後公司通訊，並向 閣下寄發有關公司通訊已在 本公司網站登載之通知函。

4. By selection to read the Corporate Communications through the Website Version in place of receiving printed copies, you have expressly agreed to waive the right to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form. 在選擇閱覽公司通訊之網站版本，以代替收取印刷本後，閣下已明示同意放棄收取公司通訊印刷本之權利。

5. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order of this Reply Form to be valid. 如屬聯名股東，則本回條須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份而其姓名位列首位之股東簽署，方為有效。

6. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice (of not less than 7 days) in writing to the Company c/o the Branch Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk. 上述指示適用於將寄發予本公司股東之所有日後公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理時間（為不少於 7 日）之書面通知予本公司（經股份過戶登記分處（即香港中央證券登記有限公司） 轉交），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓或以電郵發送至 towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk 另作通知為止。

7. Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of language and means of receipt of Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice (of not less than 7 days) in writing to the Branch Share Registrar (at the above address) or by email to towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk. 股東有權隨時發出合理時間（為不少於 7 日）之書面通知予股份過戶登記分處（地址如上）或以電郵發送至 towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk，要求更改有關公司通訊之語言版本及 收取方式。

8. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not process any additional instructions written on this Reply Form. 為免存疑，任何在本回條上之額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

*

" Corporate Communication(s)" means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities or the investing public as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Listing Rules, including but are not limited to (a) the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, a summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

「公司通訊」乃本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人或投資大眾參照或採取行動之任何文件（定義見上市規則第 1.01 條），包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數 師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表書。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

(i) (ii) (iii)

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").

本聲明中所指之「個人資料」具有香港法例第 486 章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」之涵義。

Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions.

閣下是自願向本公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下之指示。

Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, the Branch Share Registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such periodas may be necessary for verification and record purposes.

本公司可就任何所說明之用途，將 閣下之個人資料披露或轉移給本公司之附屬公司、股份過戶登記分處、及/或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。

(iv)

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing and sent to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare by post or by email to hkinfo@computershare.com.hk.

閣下有權根據《私隱條例》之條文查閱及/或修改 閣下之個人資料。任何該等查閱及/或修改 閣下之個人資料之要求均須以書面方式郵寄至中央證券之個人資料私隱主任，或電郵至 hkinfo@computershare.com.hk 。

This form is made in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.

本表格以英文及中文發出。英文及中文版本內容如有任何不相符，概以英文版本為準。

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope to return this Reply Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

