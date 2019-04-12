Towngas China : Letter to Non-Registered Holders and Request Form - Publication of 2018 Annual Report

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

NOTIFICATION LETTER

通 知 信 函

15 April 2019

Dear Non-Registered Holders (Note),

Towngas China Company Limited (the "Company")

-2018 Annual Report (the "Current Corporate Communications")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the website of the Company at www.towngaschina.com and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and sign and return it to the Company c/o the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong (the "Branch Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen 's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), or by email at towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8555 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board Towngas China Company Limited

John Ho Hon-ming

Executive Director and Company Secretary

Note:This letter is addressed to non-registered holders of the Company (a "non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications*). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登記持有人 （ 附 註 ）：

港華燃氣有限公司（「本公司」）

- 2018 年報（「本次公司通訊」）

謹通知 閣下本公司之本次公司通訊之英文及中文版本已登載於本公司網站 www.towngaschina.com 及香港聯合交易所有限公司 （「聯交所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎瀏覽。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請 閣下填妥在本函件背面的申請表格，並在表格上簽署及經本公司於香港的股份過戶登記 分處，即香港中央證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記分處」）（地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓）交回，並使用附載 於申請表格上之郵寄標籤寄回（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）或以電郵方式發送至 towngaschina.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

若 閣下對本函件有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正）致電 股份過戶登記分處電話熱線 (852) 2862 8555。

承董事會命 港華燃氣有限公司 執行董事暨公司秘書 何漢明 2019 年 4 月 15 日

附註： 本函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指存放本公司股份於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊*） 發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則毋須理會本函件及背面之申請表格。

Request Form 申請表格

To:

Towngas China Company Limited (the "Company") 致： 港華燃氣有限公司（「本公司」或「貴公司」） (Stock Code: 1083) （股份代號：1083） c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 經香港中央證券登記有限公司 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓 Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the corporate communications* of the Company ("Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below: 本人／吾等欲以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊 *（「公司通訊」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes) （請僅在下列其中一個空格內劃上「 X」號）

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications.

同時收取所有公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。

Name(s) of non-registered holder(s) # Signature(s) # 股東姓名 # 簽署 Address # 地址 # Contact Phone Number Date 聯絡電話號碼 日期 Please use BLOCK CAPITALS 請使用正楷填寫

# You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website or the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. # 假如 閣下從本公司網站或香港聯合交易所有限公司網站下載本申請表格，請填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

1. Please complete all your details clearly. Request Form with no box, or more than one box, marked with "X", with no box marked "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be voided. 請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。未有在任何一個方格內、或在超過一個方格內劃上「 X」號、或未有簽署、或以其他不正確之方式填寫的申請表格將告無效。

2. This Request Form is addressed to non-registered holder(s) of the Company (a "non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications). 本申請表格乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指存放本公司股份於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知， 希望收到公司通訊）發出。

3. The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o the Branch Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to have shareholdings in the Company. 上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司（經股份過戶登記分處（即香港中央證券登記有限公司）轉交）另外之安排或任何時候停止持有本公司的 股份。

4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not process any additional instructions written on this Request Form. 為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上之額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

*

Corporate Communication(s)" means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities or the investing public as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Listing Rules, including but are not limited to (a) the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, a summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms. 「公司通訊」乃本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人或投資大眾參照或採取行動之任何文件（定義見上市規則第 1.01 條），包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及（如適用） 財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件； (e)通函；及(f)委任代表書。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

(i) "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"). 本聲明中所指之「個人資料」具有香港法例第 486 章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」之涵義。

(ii) Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions. 閣下是自願向本公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下之指示。

(iii) Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, the Branch Share Registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes. 本公司可就任何所說明之用途，將 閣下之個人資料披露或轉移給本公司之附屬公司、股份過戶登記分處、及／或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。

(iv) You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing and sent to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare by post or by email to hkinfo@computershare.com.hk.

閣下有權根據《私隱條例》之條文查閱及／或修改 hkinfo@computershare.com.hk 。

閣下之個人資料。任何該等查閱及／或修改

This form is made in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail. 本表格以英文及中文發出。英文及中文版本內容如有任何不相符，概以英文版本為準。

閣下之個人資料之要求均須以書面方式郵寄至中央證券之個人資料私隱主任，或電郵至

