Towngas China : Notification of Board Meeting

(Stock Code: 1083)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Towngas China Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 19th March 2019, whereat the Board will, among other matters, approve the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31st December 2018 and its publication and consider the payment of a final dividend, if any.

Hong Kong, 7th March 2019

Executive Director and Company Secretary

At the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Alfred Chan Wing-kin (Chairman)

Peter Wong Wai-yee (Chief Executive Officer) John Ho Hon-ming (Company Secretary) Martin Kee Wai-ngai (Chief Operating Officer)

By Order of the Board

John Ho Hon-ming

Independent Non-executive Directors: Moses Cheng Mo-chi

Brian David Li Man-bun James Kwan Yuk-choi