Towngas China : Notification of Board Meeting

03/07/2019 | 04:23am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 1083)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Towngas China Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 19th March 2019, whereat the Board will, among other matters, approve the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31st December 2018 and its publication and consider the payment of a final dividend, if any.

Hong Kong, 7th March 2019

Executive Director and Company Secretary

At the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Alfred Chan Wing-kin (Chairman)

Peter Wong Wai-yee (Chief Executive Officer) John Ho Hon-ming (Company Secretary) Martin Kee Wai-ngai (Chief Operating Officer)

By Order of the Board

John Ho Hon-ming

Independent Non-executive Directors: Moses Cheng Mo-chi

Brian David Li Man-bun James Kwan Yuk-choi

Disclaimer

Towngas China Company Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 09:22:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Yee Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wing Kin Chan Chairman
Wai Ngai Kee Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hon Ming Ho Secretary & Executive Director
Yuk Choi Kwan Independent Non-Executive Director
