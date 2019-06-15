Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Towngas China Company Ltd    1083   KYG8972T1067

TOWNGAS CHINA COMPANY LTD

(1083)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Towngas China : and China host second HSE Walk as China's first civilian-use gas company to receive highest international safety accreditation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/15/2019 | 02:19am EDT

Towngas and Towngas China host second HSE Walk as China's first

civilian-use gas company to receive highest international safety accreditation

(15 June 2019) The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas) and Towngas China Company Limited (Towngas China) organised the second HSE Walk today. Towngas Managing Director, Towngas China Chairman and Executive Director Mr. Alfred Chan Wing-Kin hosted the launch ceremony today at Towngas' Hong Kong headquarters in North Point. In support of China's "Safe Production Month" in the month of June every year, Mr. Chan called on Towngas' over 140 project companies across the country to take part in the walk in their respective localities in promotion of the Group's industry standards for health, safety and environment (HSE). Towngas has become the first civilian-use gas company in the country to obtain the ISO45001 accreditation, currently the highest standard in the field of occupational safety and health (OSH), which demonstrates that Towngas' OSH performance meets international standards, offering an ideal working environment for staff and vendors alike.

Equipped with a professional team for regular internal audits, Towngas provides training for the team to keep them abreast of the latest industry developments, including ISO45001 accreditation. Having undergone both internal and third-party audits, Towngas successfully obtained the ISO45001 accreditation in early 2019, which encompasses various requirements, ranging from working environment and facilities to medical and management policies, which serve to prevent OSH issues caused to staff in their line of work.

Kicking off the national HSE Walk, Towngas Managing Director, Towngas China Chairman and Executive Director Mr. Alfred Chan Wing-kin led a team of staff from Towngas' headquarters in North Point along the Quarry Bay seafront. At the same time, over 14,000 staff members and their friends and family from over 140 Towngas companies including Towngas China, ECO, Hua Yan Water, TGT, S-Tech,G-Tech, and M-Tech also

1

Corporate Affairs Department

15th floor, 363 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong

Tel: 2963 3493

Fax: 2516 7368 E-mail:cad@towngas.com

took part in the event in a perfect demonstration of team spirit. In support of China's "Safe Production Month", the Group organises HSE Walk in June every year. Themed "going a thousand miles to enhance workflow", the event aims to encourage staff to take note of their personal health and promote occupational safety awareness.

As a leading public utility, the Group's Safety Committee conducts two large-scale inspections every year, eliminating potential hazards through on-site inspections at respective businesses, thereby minimising safety risks. Towngas considers the maintenance of a safe and stable gas supply to be the foundation to the Group's long-term development. Through measures such as enhancing project quality control and perfecting the safety risk management system and gas facilities safety checks, Towngas provides reliable protection to the stability of the community.

- End -

All photos can be downloaded at: https://bit.ly/2MQNHrD

Photo 1

Towngas Managing Director, Towngas China Chairman and Executive Director Mr. Alfred Chan Wing-Kin hosted the kick-off ceremony for the second HSE Walk today at Towngas' Hong Kong headquarters in North Point.

2

Corporate Affairs Department

15th floor, 363 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong

Tel: 2963 3493

Fax: 2516 7368 E-mail:cad@towngas.com

Photo 2

Towngas Managing Director, Towngas China Chairman and Executive Director Mr. Alfred Chan Wing-Kin had an opening speech at the ceremony for the HSE Walk today.

Photo 3

Over 140 project companies of Towngas took part in today's HSE Walk in their respective localities, in promotion of the Group's industry standards for health, safety and environment.

3

Corporate Affairs Department

15th floor, 363 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong

Tel: 2963 3493

Fax: 2516 7368 E-mail:cad@towngas.com

Photos 4 and 5

Under the leadership of Towngas Managing Director, Towngas China Chairman and Executive Director Mr. Alfred Chan Wing-Kin, staff along with their friends and relatives took part in the HSE Walk in a perfect demonstration of team spirit.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Towngas China Company Limited

Joshua Cheng

Bien Wong

Tel: 2963 2578/6702 6449

Tel: 2963 3135/6155 2480

Email: joshua.cheng@towngas.com

Email: bien.wong@towngas.com

4

Corporate Affairs Department

15th floor, 363 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong

Tel: 2963 3493

Fax: 2516 7368 E-mail:cad@towngas.com

Disclaimer

Towngas China Company Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2019 06:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOWNGAS CHINA COMPANY LTD
02:19aTOWNGAS CHINA : and China host second HSE Walk as China's first civilian-use gas..
PU
06/04TOWNGAS CHINA : FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 – ELECT..
PU
06/04TOWNGAS CHINA : Scrip dividend scheme in relation to the final dividend for the ..
PU
05/23TOWNGAS CHINA : Revision of Annual Cap Amounts for Continuing Connected Transact..
PU
05/23TOWNGAS CHINA COMPANY LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend (optional..
FA
05/21TOWNGAS CHINA : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 21 may 2019
PU
05/10Towngas expands success on mainland
AQ
04/12TOWNGAS CHINA : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders and Change Request Fo..
PU
04/12TOWNGAS CHINA : Letter to Non-Registered Holders and Request Form - Publication ..
PU
04/12TOWNGAS CHINA : Letter to New Registered Shareholders and Reply Form - Election ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 12 988 M
EBIT 2019 1 736 M
Net income 2019 1 521 M
Debt 2019 7 961 M
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 10,29
P/E ratio 2020 9,37
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
Capitalization 15 905 M
Chart TOWNGAS CHINA COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Towngas China Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOWNGAS CHINA COMPANY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6,62  HKD
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Yee Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wing Kin Chan Chairman
Wai Ngai Kee Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hon Ming Ho Secretary & Executive Director
Yuk Choi Kwan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOWNGAS CHINA COMPANY LTD0.53%2 132
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.5.80%36 741
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD20.42%10 609
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD7.22%10 463
UGI CORP-1.18%9 119
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-19.57%7 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About