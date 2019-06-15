Towngas China : and China host second HSE Walk as China's first civilian-use gas company to receive highest international safety accreditation

Towngas and Towngas China host second HSE Walk as China's first
civilian-use gas company to receive highest international safety accreditation
(15 June 2019) The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas) and Towngas China Company Limited (Towngas China) organised the second HSE Walk today. Towngas Managing Director, Towngas China Chairman and Executive Director Mr. Alfred Chan Wing-Kin hosted the launch ceremony today at Towngas' Hong Kong headquarters in North Point. In support of China's "Safe Production Month" in the month of June every year, Mr. Chan called on Towngas' over 140 project companies across the country to take part in the walk in their respective localities in promotion of the Group's industry standards for health, safety and environment (HSE). Towngas has become the first civilian-use gas company in the country to obtain the ISO45001 accreditation, currently the highest standard in the field of occupational safety and health (OSH), which demonstrates that Towngas' OSH performance meets international standards, offering an ideal working environment for staff and vendors alike.
Equipped with a professional team for regular internal audits, Towngas provides training for the team to keep them abreast of the latest industry developments, including ISO45001 accreditation. Having undergone both internal and third-party audits, Towngas successfully obtained the ISO45001 accreditation in early 2019, which encompasses various requirements, ranging from working environment and facilities to medical and management policies, which serve to prevent OSH issues caused to staff in their line of work.
Kicking off the national HSE Walk, Towngas Managing Director, Towngas China Chairman and Executive Director Mr. Alfred Chan Wing-kin led a team of staff from Towngas' headquarters in North Point along the Quarry Bay seafront. At the same time, over 14,000 staff members and their friends and family from over 140 Towngas companies including Towngas China, ECO, Hua Yan Water, TGT, S-Tech,G-Tech, and M-Tech also
took part in the event in a perfect demonstration of team spirit. In support of China's "Safe Production Month", the Group organises HSE Walk in June every year. Themed "going a thousand miles to enhance workflow", the event aims to encourage staff to take note of their personal health and promote occupational safety awareness.
As a leading public utility, the Group's Safety Committee conducts two large-scale inspections every year, eliminating potential hazards through on-site inspections at respective businesses, thereby minimising safety risks. Towngas considers the maintenance of a safe and stable gas supply to be the foundation to the Group's long-term development. Through measures such as enhancing project quality control and perfecting the safety risk management system and gas facilities safety checks, Towngas provides reliable protection to the stability of the community.
