Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Townsquare Media, Inc.    TSQ

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

(TSQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investor rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Townsquare Media, Inc. ("Townsquare Media" or the "Company") (NYSE: TSQ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Townsquare Media investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/townsquare-media-inc/.You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On June 9, 2020, Townsquare Media disclosed that it would report an impairment charge of approximately $39.4 million for its licenses and an impairment charge of approximately $69.0 million for its goodwill. The Company also announced that certain financial statements for fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019 should no longer be relied upon and would be restated due to an error "in the projected cash flows that were utilized in [its] valuation model."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.20, or nearly 19%, to close at $5.28 per share on June 9, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Townsquare Media should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.
12:16pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
12:02pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Invest..
BU
10:42aTOWNSQUARE MEDIA ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Townsquare..
BU
06/11Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Townsquare Media, I..
BU
06/11INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
06/11ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securi..
BU
06/11TSQ INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation ..
PR
06/10Investigation of Townsquare Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
06/10GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Invest..
BU
06/10THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Townsqua..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 351 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,73 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 92,6 M 92,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 554
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Townsquare Media, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,17 $
Last Close Price 4,88 $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 87,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bill Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Price Executive Chairman
Scott Schatz Executive VP-Finance, Operations & Technology
Stuart B. Rosenstein Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
B. James Ford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.-51.05%93
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.93%10 624
DENTSU GROUP INC.-23.31%7 438
ECHO MARKETING CO LTD--.--%512
DUIBA GROUP LIMITED-34.86%493
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED66.15%395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group